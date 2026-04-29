Darcy Clarkson, CEO of BSH Region North America: "2025 tested the industry on a wide range of fronts, but we can confidently say that our business held strong."

Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau Brands Drive Momentum Across Premium and Luxury Segments

Major Investments in Innovation, AI and Experience and Design Centers Signal Confidence in North America Growth Strategy

Record U.S. Demand for Ultra-Luxury Brand Gaggenau into 2026

BSH Home Appliances Group, a global leader in home appliances and a division of the Bosch Group, today reported its fiscal year 2025 business results for Region North America, highlighting regional revenue growth of more than 5% in U.S. dollar terms and continued outperformance of the broader market. Darcy Clarkson, CEO of BSH Region North America, shared the results and a 2026 outlook with the media at an exclusive event in New York City. The North American region comprises the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

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BSH New York Experiential Design Center Showroom Lobby

The press and creator event was hosted at BSH's Experience and Design Center (EDC) in Midtown Manhattan one of 10 showrooms across the United States and Canada showcasing the company's three premium and luxury home appliance brands offered in North America: Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau.

2025 Financial Performance: Resilience in a Challenging Market

From a global perspective, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH headquartered in Munich, Germany delivered €15 billion in turnover in fiscal year 2025. While this represented a modest 1.6% decline in Euro terms, the company grew in local currency across most regions, demonstrating resilience in a demanding macroeconomic environment.

In North America, BSH achieved turnover growth of more than 5% in U.S. dollar terms (0.4% in Euro), growing significantly above the market and expanding its market share.

"2025 tested the industry on a wide range of fronts, but we can confidently say that our business held strong," said Clarkson. "Despite clear challenges, our organization did not stand still. We continued to invest, and in North America we grew faster than the market, which reinforces confidence in our long-term strategy and responsible, yet bold growth plans for the region."

Investment Strategy: Building for the Long Term

BSH maintained future-oriented investments of €463 million globally (3% of turnover) in 2025, sustaining its strategy of investing through market cycles rather than pulling back.

In North America specifically, ongoing investments spanned U.S. and Mexico manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and the company's growing network of Experience and Design Centers (EDCs).

Brand Portfolio Strength: Premium and Luxury Leadership with Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau

BSH is the No. 1 manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and has established a formidable position in the combined premium and luxury appliance market in North America.

The BSH North America portfolio spans two key market segments. Bosch serves the premium segment and has been the world's No. 1 dishwasher brand* for 10 consecutive years. Thermador and Gaggenau anchor the luxury segment, where performance remained particularly strong in 2025. Gaggenau specifically is seeing record U.S. demand in the beginning of 2026.

The Bosch brand was recognized with multiple Consumer Reports (CR) Recommended honors, amongst a variety of other industry accolades for performance, reliability and overall consumer sentiment.

"The More You Bosch, the More You Feel Like a Bosch" campaign generated tremendous exposure for the brand and wide pop culture attention into 2026 with its latest commercial celebrated as a favorite by consumers and entities like Ad Age, Yahoo! Entertainment, USA Today Ad Meter, LinkedIn Ad Bowl, Digiday and more.

Thermador and Gaggenau continued to inspire consumers with aspirational brand desirability setting the stage for key product launches and brand campaigns. The launch of the new "No One Else" Thermador brand campaign is set to reinforce the marque's pioneering legacy that has shaped the modern luxury kitchen, while Gaggenau's Expressive Series highlights Bauhaus principles, modern architecture and bold, sculptural forms.

Desired Products, Solid Performance Across Key Categories

BSH registered solid performance in five of seven core product categories globally between Oven Cooking, Surface Cooking, Cooling, Laundry Care, Dish Care and Consumer Products (small appliances like espresso machines and cordless stick vacuums). The company maintained a global R&D investment of €847 million, or 5.6% of net sales well above the industry average.

Dish Care: Bosch is the world's No. 1 dishwasher brand* and the quietest dishwasher brand in the United States**. Pioneering innovations including patented Zeolite crystal technology underpinning CrystalDry (Bosch) and StarDry (Thermador), PrecisionWash and new Zone Wash continue to set industry standards.

Cooking: The patented Star Burner from Thermador, new and advanced induction products and aspirational offerings from the Gaggenau Expressive Series reinforce BSH's position in serving home cooks and professional chefs alike.

Cooling: The Bosch 800 Series French Door Bottom Mount refrigerator continues to rank among the industry's most in-demand products, while Thermador and Gaggenau cooling offerings set new heights in design. BSH was the first major appliance manufacturer to introduce the Matter smart home connectivity standard across its refrigerator lineup, enabling integration with Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple or any other smart home platform of choice.

Small Appliances: Bosch fully automatic espresso machines continue to gain traction at the premium tier. The company also launched its first-ever cordless stick vacuum lineup the Unlimited 9 and Unlimited 10 featuring advanced MicroClean sensor technology and a German-made motor with an unrivaled 10-year warranty.

AI and Connected Appliances: People-First Technology

With the Bosch Group holding more than 2,000 AI-related patents in Europe, the company continues to be one of the industry's most prominent players. The company employs Artificial Intelligence judiciously and only to clearly improve everyday life and routines for consumers: a philosophy the company refers to as "People First" technology.

Key 2025-2026 AI milestones include:

The unveiling of "Bosch Cook AI" at CES 2026 an agentic AI cooking assistant within the Home Connect app. This feature will give home cooks the confidence to cook like world-class chefs through real-time, step-by-step guidance, while orchestrating Bosch appliances to work toward a specific cooking outcome.

Integration of Amazon Alexa+ generative AI with the Bosch 800 Series Espresso Machine, enabling natural-language voice conversations and allowing users to interact with their appliance as easily as they would with their neighborhood barista.

Continuation and deepening of internal AI deployment across customer service, manufacturing and logistics/supply chain operations.

Outlook for 2026

"In North America, we are proactively shaping and implementing strategy for long-term growth, despite any variety of challenges we expect to face," said Clarkson. "Our region clearly remains an important growth market for BSH, and we will drive forward with local investments and bold initiatives to further elevate our iconic premium and luxury brands. We are already seeing record U.S. demand for our ultra-luxury brand, Gaggenau into 2026."

BSH's 2026 approach centers on prominent product launches, deepening customer and trade relationships through the EDC network, expanding brand awareness, further solidifying the company's leadership position in the combined premium and luxury segments, as well as leveraging AI to create more personalized and connected consumer experiences.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances, retail volume sales 2016 2025. **Based on an average of sound ratings of 24" Full-Size Stainless-Steel Tub dishwashers contained in major brands websites. Major brands defined as OpenBrand Top 5 Market Share December 2025.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a total turnover of EUR 15 billion and more than 56,000 employees in 2025, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes global appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, as well as regional brands, such as Neff and Thermador. BSH produces at 37 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH Home Appliances Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, is recognized for its high-end kitchen and home appliances, celebrated for quality and superior design. In North America, BSH markets its products under the Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands each renowned for their rich legacy and excellence. Bosch is celebrated worldwide for its precision engineered and efficient home appliances, while Thermador has pioneered breakthroughs that have shaped the modern luxury kitchen, as well as inspired culinary enthusiasts, since 1916. With rich history dating back to 1683, Gaggenau has revolutionized the domestic kitchen with its internationally acclaimed products reinforcing its position as an innovation leader in ultra-luxury design and technology "Made in Germany."

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429023281/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America

Title: Senior Media Relations PR Strategy

Name: Andrew de Lara

Phone: +1 949.525.3893

E-mail: Andrew.deLara@bshg.com

Further Information

Website: https://www.bsh-group.com/us/press/press-releases

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bsh-north-america/