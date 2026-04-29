Annualized 16.8% Net Income ROE and 16.7% Net Operating Income ROE
$316 million of Underwriting Income and Combined Ratio of 91.2%
Repurchased $331 million of Common Shares During the Quarter
Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its first quarter 2026 results.
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income of $653 million, equal to $16.21 per diluted share versus first quarter 2025 net income of $210 million, equal to $4.90 per diluted share
- Net operating income of $648 million, equal to $16.08 per diluted share versus first quarter 2025 net operating income of $276 million, equal to $6.45 per diluted share
- Total Shareholder Return of 16.1% annualized1; Annualized 16.8% Net Income ROE and 16.7% Net Operating Income ROE
- $3.6 billion in gross written premium, a year-over-year decrease of 18.5% for the Group, a decrease of 8.5% for Reinsurance Treaty, and an increase of 1.6% for Global Wholesale Specialty on a comparable basis; a decrease of 6.4% when excluding Legacy segment
- Combined ratios of 91.2% for the Group, 87.2% for Reinsurance Treaty and 96.8% for Global Wholesale Specialty
- Attritional combined ratios of 88.5% for the Group, 85.0% for Reinsurance Treaty, and 92.6% for Global Wholesale Specialty
- Net favorable development of approximately $33 million in prior year loss reserves, resulting in a 0.9-point decrease on the combined ratio for the Group, driven by short tail lines.
- Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of $316 million for the Group, $315 million for Reinsurance Treaty, $23 million for Global Wholesale Specialty, and ($22) million for Legacy
- $130 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums for the Group versus $472 million in Q1 2025. Reinstatement premiums were $0 in Q1 2026 and $62 million in the prior year first quarter.
- Net investment income increased to $567 million versus $491 million in the prior year quarter, driven by strong alternative investment returns.
- Operating cashflow for the quarter of $649 million versus $928 million in Q1 2025
(1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.
"Everest delivered a strong start to the year as the strategy we implemented to improve our return profile and capital efficiency is becoming evident in our results. Solid contributions from underwriting and investment income drove an annualized operating ROE of 16.7% and supported accelerated share repurchases," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "Our new structure provides greater clarity on the earnings power across Everest. The Reinsurance Treaty team continues to operate with a relentless focus on bottom-line results, with strong and disciplined execution of the January and April first renewals. Our Global Wholesale Specialty team continues to tactically improve the quality of the portfolio and expand in markets where we have durable competitive advantages, which we believe positions the business for increased profitability. As we look forward through 2026, we are focused on executing against our strategy, centered around underwriting discipline and accelerating capital return."
Summary of First Quarter 2026 Net Income and Other Items
- Net income of $653 million, equal to $16.21 per diluted share, versus first quarter 2025 net income of $210 million, equal to $4.90 per diluted share
- Net operating income of $648 million, equal to $16.08 per diluted share, versus first quarter 2025 net operating income of $276 million, equal to $6.45 per diluted share
- Everest recognized a net pre-tax expense of $81.0 million included in other income (expense) primarily associated with the sale of the renewal rights to the Commercial Retail Insurance business in certain geographic regions to AIG.
- Operating income tax rate of 11.7% versus first quarter 2025 operating income tax rate of 16.1%. The operating income tax rate in the first quarter 2026 benefited the takedown of an accrual of UK Pillar II tax due to the UK updating its tax laws in 1Q to conform with the most recent OECD guidance.
The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.
Net income and operating income
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
Everest Group
Net income (loss)
653
653
210
210
Net operating income (loss) (2)
648
648
276
276
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
16.21
16.21
4.90
4.90
Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2)
16.08
16.08
6.45
6.45
Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized)
16.8%
16.8%
5.7%
5.7%
After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2)
16.7%
16.7%
7.5%
7.5%
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
Beginning shareholders' equity
15,461
15,461
13,875
13,875
Net income (loss)
653
653
210
210
Change URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
(374)
(374)
289
289
Dividends to shareholders
(80)
(80)
(85)
(85)
Purchase of treasury shares
(331)
(331)
(200)
(200)
Other
(38)
(38)
51
51
Ending shareholders' equity
15,291
15,291
14,140
14,140
Common shares outstanding
39.8
42.5
Book value per common share outstanding
383.75
332.39
Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
(9.27)
(13.18)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (3)
393.02
345.57
Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends
1.6
3.5
Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized
16.1
5.6
Common share dividends paid last 12 months
8.00
8.00
Notes
(3) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to book value per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table above. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.
The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance Treaty, Global Wholesale Specialty, and Legacy, with selected commentary on results by segment.
Underwriting information Everest Group
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
Q1
Year to Date
Gross written premium
3,602
3,602
4,391
4,391
(18.0)
(18.0)
Net written premium
3,186
3,186
3,735
3,735
(14.7)
(14.7)
Loss Ratio:
Current year
59.3
59.3
61.3
61.3
(2.0) pts
(2.0) pts
Prior year
(0.9)
(0.9)
(0.9) pts
(0.9) pts
Catastrophe
3.6
3.6
13.9
13.9
(10.3) pts
(10.3) pts
Total Loss ratio
62.0
62.0
75.1
75.1
(13.1) pts
(13.1) pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
23.1
23.1
21.4
21.4
1.7 pts
1.7 pts
Other underwriting expenses
6.0
6.0
6.2
6.2
(0.1) pts
(0.1) pts
Combined ratio
91.2
91.2
102.7
102.7
(11.6) pts
(11.6) pts
Attritional combined ratio (4)
88.5
88.5
90.2
90.2
(1.7) pts
(1.7) pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
130
130
472
472
Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development
(33)
(33)
Notes
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
Reinsurance Treaty Segment Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums decreased 8.5% versus the prior year quarter on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums)2, to approximately $2.7 billion.
- Growth was primarily led by a 9.4% increase in Property Catastrophe XOL and a 1.0% increase in Property Pro-Rata, partially offset by decreases of 25.0% in Property Non-Catastrophe XOL, 23.9% in Casualty Pro-Rata, and 13.3% in Casualty XOL, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.
- Attritional loss ratio improved 270 basis points over first quarter 2025 to 56.7%, while the attritional combined ratio improved 210 basis points to 85.0% versus a year ago. The Washington, D.C. aviation losses, net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums, contributed 2.7 points to the first quarter 2025 attritional loss ratio and 2.5 points to the attritional combined ratio.4
- Net favorable prior year development was $33 million, driven by well-seasoned property reserves
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $90 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by losses associated with the Iran War and a number of mid-sized events globally. Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $447 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by the California Wildfires.
Underwriting information Reinsurance Treaty segment
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
Q1
Year to Date
Gross written premium
2,674
2,674
2,935
2,935
(8.9)
(8.9)
Net written premium
2,405
2,405
2,528
2,528
(4.9)
(4.9)
Loss Ratio:
Current year
56.7
56.7
58.0
58.0
(1.3) pts
(1.3) pts
Prior year
(1.4)
(1.4)
(1.4) pts
(1.4) pts
Catastrophe
3.7
3.7
19.7
19.7
(16.0) pts
(16.0) pts
Total Loss ratio
59.0
59.0
77.7
77.7
(18.7) pts
(18.7) pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
25.7
25.7
24.7
24.7
1.0 pts
1.0 pts
Other underwriting expenses
2.5
2.5
2.3
2.3
0.2 pts
0.2 pts
Combined ratio
87.2
87.2
104.7
104.7
(17.5) pts
(17.5) pts
Attritional combined ratio (4)
85.0
85.0
87.1
87.1
(2.1) pts
(2.1) pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
90
90
447
447
Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
(33)
(33)
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
Global Wholesale Specialty Segment Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums increased 1.6% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums)2, to approximately $793 million as we continued to improve the mix and quality of the portfolio.
- Growth was led by increases of 32.9% in Other Specialty and 23.8% in Accident and Health. Growth was partially offset by decreases of 26.7% in Workers' Compensation, 9.3% in Property Short Tail, and 6.1% in Specialty Casualty.
- Attritional loss ratio improved 380 basis points over first quarter 2025 to 58.9%, while the attritional combined ratio increased 10 basis points to 92.6% versus a year ago.4
- Total expense ratio increased 390 basis points to 33.8% due to mix and reduced casualty earned premium.
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $30 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, an increase versus the prior year quarter.
Underwriting information Global Wholesale Specialty segment
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
Q1
Year to Date
Gross written premium
793
793
770
770
2.9
2.9
Net written premium
692
692
655
655
5.6
5.6
Loss Ratio:
Current year
58.9
58.9
63.0
63.0
(4.1) pts
(4.1) pts
Prior year
(0.3)
(0.3)
0.3 pts
0.3 pts
Catastrophe
4.2
4.2
3.1
3.1
1.1 pts
1.1 pts
Total Loss ratio
63.0
63.0
65.8
65.8
(2.8) pts
(2.8) pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
21.2
21.2
19.6
19.6
1.6 pts
1.6 pts
Other underwriting expenses
12.6
12.6
10.3
10.3
2.3 pts
2.3 pts
Combined ratio
96.8
96.8
95.7
95.7
1.1 pts
1.1 pts
Attritional combined ratio (4)
92.6
92.6
92.5
92.5
0.1 pts
0.1 pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5)
30
30
23
23
Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
(2)
(2)
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
(5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
Legacy Segment
- Our Legacy segment now encompasses our commercial retail insurance business following the announcement of the commercial retail insurance renewal rights transaction.
- Gross written premiums reflect a limited number of renewed and new policies written on the Company's paper related to the commercial retail insurance business and by the purchaser of the sports and leisure business, for a finite period post-closing.
- Net premiums earned in the quarter were largely driven by the commercial retail insurance business, which we expect to diminish to a small amount by year-end.
Underwriting information Legacy segment
Q1 2026
Year to Date 2026
Q1 2025
Year to Date 2025
All values in USD millions except for percentages
Gross written premium
135
135
686
686
Net written premium
89
89
552
552
Net premiums earned
399
399
540
540
Incurred losses and LAE
Current year
306
306
402
402
Prior year
2
2
Catastrophes
10
10
3
3
Total incurred losses and LAE
316
316
407
407
Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
41
41
44
44
Other underwriting expenses
65
65
103
103
Underwriting income (loss) (2)
(22)
(22)
(14)
(14)
Notes
(2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.
Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of March 31, 2026
- Total invested assets and cash of $45.0 billion versus $45.4 billion on December 31, 2025
- Shareholders' equity of $15.3 billion vs. $15.5 billion on December 31, 2025, including $369 million of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity, available for sale securities
- Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $15.7 billion versus $15.5 billion on December 31, 2025
- Book value per share of $383.75 versus $379.83 at December 31, 2025
- Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $393.02 versus $379.70 at December 31, 2025
- Common share repurchases of $331 million during the quarter, representing 1,002,516 shares at an average price of $330.01.
- Dividends of $2.00 per common share declared and paid in the quarter equaling $80.0 million
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, our ability to execute divestitures, obtain regulatory approvals and effectuate strategic transactions, including the sale of our retail commercial insurance business, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemics, regulatory and legal uncertainties, expenses related to divestitures and other factors described in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest
Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.
A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday April 30, 2026. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://investors.everestglobal.com/overview.
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
______________________________
Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including after-tax net operating income (loss), after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share, attritional combined ratio, gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis, net operating income return on equity ("ROE"), underwriting income, and book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"). The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measures is included below.
After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share
After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
After-tax net operating income (loss)
648
16.08
276
6.45
648
16.08
276
6.45
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
(6
(0.16
(6
(0.14
(6
(0.16
(6
(0.14
After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
12
0.29
(60
(1.41
12
0.29
(60
(1.41
Net income (loss)
653
16.21
210
4.90
653
16.21
210
4.90
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio
The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, prior year development, and COVID-19 losses. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Group
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Group
Loss ratio
59.0
63.0
62.0
77.7
65.8
75.1
Adjustment for catastrophe losses
(3.7
(4.2
(3.6
(19.7
(3.1
(13.9
Adjustment for reinstatement premiums
1.4
1.0
Adjustment for prior year development (6)
1.4
0.9
0.3
Adjustment for other items
0.1
0.1
(0.2
Attritional loss ratio
56.7
58.9
59.4
59.4
62.7
62.2
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Group
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Group
Combined ratio
87.2
96.8
91.2
104.7
95.7
102.7
Adjustment for catastrophe losses
(3.7
(4.2
(3.6
(19.7
|
(3.1
(13.9
Adjustment for reinstatement premiums
2.1
1.5
Adjustment for prior year development (6)
1.4
0.9
0.3
Adjustment for other items
0.1
0.1
(0.4
(0.1
Attritional combined ratio
85.0
92.6
88.5
87.1
92.5
90.2
Adjustment for profit commission
Attritional combined ratio excluding profit commission
85.0
92.6
88.5
87.1
92.5
90.2
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis
The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:
(Dollars in millions)
Quarter-to-Date
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
Change
(unaudited)
Gross Written Premium
Gross Written Premium
Impact
Group
3,602
4,391
(18.0
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(95
1.8
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
124
(2.4
Group (comparable basis)
3,602
4,421
(18.5
Reinsurance Treaty
2,674
2,935
(8.9
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
(95
3.0
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
83
(2.7
Reinsurance Treaty (comparable basis)
2,674
2,923
(8.5
Global Wholesale Specialty
793
770
2.9
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
10
(1.3
Global Wholesale Specialty (comparable basis)
793
780
1.6
Legacy
135
686
(80.3
Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums
Adjustment for foreign exchange effect
31
(0.9
Legacy (comparable basis)
135
718
(81.1
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Net Operating Income Return On Equity ("ROE")
Net Operating Income ROE (also referred to as operating ROE) is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
(Dollars in millions)
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Beginning of period shareholders' equity
15,461
13,875
15,461
13,875
Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
(5
849
(5
849
Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity
15,455
14,724
15,455
14,724
End of period shareholders' equity
15,291
14,140
15,291
14,140
Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities
369
561
369
561
Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity
15,660
14,700
15,660
14,700
Average adjusted shareholders' equity
15,558
14,712
15,558
14,712
After-tax net operating income (loss)
648
276
648
276
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
(6
(6
(6
(6
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
12
(60
12
(60
Net income (loss)
653
210
653
210
Return on equity (annualized)
After-tax net operating income (loss)
16.7
7.5
16.7
7.5
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
(0.2
(0.2
(0.2
(0.2
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
0.3
(1.6
0.3
(1.6
Net income (loss)
16.8
5.7
16.8
5.7
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Underwriting Income
Underwriting income is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income and Net Income is shown below.
Quarter-to-Date
(Dollars in millions)
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Legacy
Consolidated Group
Reinsurance Treaty
Global Wholesale Specialty
Legacy
Consolidated Group
Net premiums earned
2,456
719
399
3,574
2,579
732
540
3,852
Less: Incurred losses and LAE
1,448
453
316
2,217
2,005
482
407
2,893
Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
632
152
41
825
637
143
44
824
Less: Other underwriting expenses
61
90
65
216
60
76
103
238
Underwriting income (loss)
315
23
(22
316
(122
32
(14
(104
Net investment income
567
491
Net gains (losses) on investments
(10
(7
Corporate expenses
(38
(21
Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense
(36
(38
Other income (expense)
(63
(73
Income tax benefit (expense)
(83
(39
Net income (loss)
653
210
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)
Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.
Annualized Total Shareholder Return
Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.
--Financial Details Follow--
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
(unaudited)
REVENUES:
Premiums earned
3,574
3,852
Net investment income
567
491
Net gains (losses) on investments
(10
(7
Other income (expense)
(63
(73
Total revenues
4,068
4,263
CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
2,217
2,893
Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
825
824
Other underwriting expenses
216
238
Corporate expenses
38
21
Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
36
38
Total claims and expenses
3,332
4,015
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
736
248
Income tax expense (benefit)
83
39
NET INCOME (LOSS)
653
210
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") of securities arising during the period
(375
284
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
1
4
Total URA(D) of securities arising during the period
(374
289
Foreign currency translation and other adjustments
(35
64
Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(410
352
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
243
562
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
16.21
4.90
Diluted
16.21
4.90
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share)
2026
2025
(unaudited)
ASSETS:
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2026, $35,137; 2025, $34,620, credit allowances: 2026, $(53); 2025, $(68))
34,651
34,573
Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost
(fair value: 2026, $601; 2025, $576, net of credit allowances: 2026, $(8); 2025, $(6))
596
567
Equity securities, at fair value
177
180
Other invested assets
5,957
5,796
Short-term investments
2,223
2,994
Cash
1,415
1,318
Total investments and cash
45,020
45,429
Accrued investment income
389
436
Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(94); 2025, $(94))
5,579
5,727
Reinsurance loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(60); 2025, $(57))
5,119
5,110
Funds held by reinsureds
1,395
1,326
Deferred acquisition costs
1,540
1,546
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
511
653
Income tax asset, net
933
915
Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2026, $(17); 2025, $(17))
1,856
1,372
TOTAL ASSETS
62,342
62,514
LIABILITIES:
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
34,649
34,312
Unearned premium reserve
6,697
7,275
Funds held under reinsurance treaties
272
267
Amounts due to reinsurers
624
642
Losses in course of payment
141
151
Senior notes
2,352
2,352
Long-term notes
218
218
Borrowings from FHLB
1,019
1,019
Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
42
21
Unsettled securities payable
217
Other liabilities
819
797
Total liabilities
47,051
47,054
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; 74.5 (2026) and 74.4 (2025) shares issued and outstanding
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
3,849
3,852
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(111) at 2026 and $(23) at 2025
(462
(52
Treasury shares, at cost; 34.7 shares (2026) and 33.7 shares (2025)
(5,236
(4,906
Retained earnings
17,139
16,565
Total shareholders' equity
15,291
15,461
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
62,342
62,514
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
2026
2025
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
653
210
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
92
(155
Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(65
(35
Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables
(151
(248
Decrease (increase) in income taxes
66
35
Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
105
71
Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
553
1,343
Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
(519
(152
Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers
26
19
Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
(10
29
Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(153
(47
Distribution of limited partnership income
34
22
Change in other assets and liabilities, net
18
(131
Non-cash compensation expense
18
6
Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
(29
(46
Net (gains) losses on investments
10
7
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
649
928
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale
1,151
1,085
Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale
519
127
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity
20
55
Proceeds from fixed maturities sold held to maturity
10
Proceeds from equity securities sold
50
Distributions from other invested assets
50
132
Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale
(2,455
(3,650
Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity
(51
(2
Cost of equity securities acquired
Cost of other invested assets acquired
(98
(103
Net change in short-term investments
765
1,804
Net change in unsettled securities transactions
10
(77
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(88
(569
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(20
(19
Purchase of treasury shares
(330
(200
Dividends paid to shareholders
(80
(85
Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(23
(19
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(454
(324
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
28
(18
Net increase (decrease) in cash including balances classified as held-for-sale
134
17
Net increase (decrease) in cash balances classified as held-for-sale
(38
Cash, beginning of period
1,318
1,549
Cash, end of period
1,415
1,567
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Income taxes paid (recovered)
12
1
Interest paid
35
16
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:
Non-cash limited partnership distribution
8
Non-cash restructure of fixed maturity securities available for sale and other invested assets
34
Non-cash restructure of fixed maturity securities available for sale and equity securities
6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429891630/en/
Contacts:
Media: Dawn Lauer
Chief Communications Officer
908.300.7670
Investors: Matt Rohrmann
Head of Investor Relations
908.604.7343