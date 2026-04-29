Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - RealOpen, the leading platform for buying real estate with crypto, today announced the conclusion of its collaborative "Fast Moves, Fast Payments" Holiday Campaign with TRON, the leading settlement layer for stablecoin transactions. The campaign, which ran from November 17, 2025, through February 28, 2026, offered eligible U.S. homebuyers up to 50,000 USDT in rewards for purchasing property through RealOpen using USDT on the TRON blockchain, illustrating the network's real-world use across both everyday payments and high-value transactions.

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RealOpen combines the reliability of traditional real estate with the speed and efficiency of crypto. Through its platform, buyers can purchase any property on the market and fund the purchase directly with digital assets, making blockchain-powered homebuying accessible without sacrificing the familiarity of conventional real estate transactions.

Over the course of the campaign, RealOpen recorded 343 user sign-ups, with 27 completing KYC verification, and approximately $9.4 million in USDT on TRON verified by new users. A total of 69 real estate agents were onboarded through the accompanying 2025 TRON Real Estate Challenge, signaling increased industry participation in crypto-enabled property transactions.

"The Fast Moves, Fast Payments campaign showed why TRON is such a strong settlement layer for real-world assets. We saw hundreds of new users engage, dozens of agents onboard, and nearly $10M in USDT on TRON verified through RealOpen. Modern capital needs modern payment rails - and TRON is well-positioned to power that shift," said Johnny Schiro, Executive Vice President at RealOpen.

The campaign builds on a proven track record. Earlier in 2025, RealOpen successfully closed multiple real estate transactions funded directly in USDT on TRON. Developments such as Pearl Homes' Hunter's Point, a net-zero master-planned community on Florida's Gulf Coast, also promoted crypto acceptance via RealOpen, expanding blockchain-based settlement into broader residential markets.

TRON's infrastructure underpins the campaign's viability. The network processes more than $22 billion in daily transfer volume, with a circulating supply of $86 billion in USDT. The network is leveraged by over 376 million self-custodial accounts and accounts for approximately 65% of global USDT retail transfers under $1,000 - making it one of the largest resources for stablecoin liquidity across blockchain networks. Its near-instant finality and low transaction costs make it a practical settlement layer for time-sensitive, high-value transactions like real estate closings.



The TRON and RealOpen collaboration reflects the increasing role of stablecoins in real-world financial activity. As demand grows for faster, more transparent capital movement, the campaign demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure is already supporting practical use cases in the U.S. housing market, positioning USDT on TRON as a viable settlement rail for real estate transactions at scale.

About RealOpen

RealOpen is the easiest and most efficient way for high-net-worth crypto holders to purchase real estate. The company bridges digital assets and property transactions, validating on-chain funds, converting crypto to fiat for closing, and enabling fast, seamless funding. RealOpen partners with leading builders, brokers, and crypto ecosystems to bring real-world asset ownership into the Web3 era-where buying a home can move as fast as the blockchain itself.

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Source: TRON