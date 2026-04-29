másLabor, the leading provider of seasonal workforce solutions in the United States, today announced its expansion into Europe with the launch of másLabor Iberia in Spain. This strategic move marks the company's first European venture and a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

The expansion follows the successful 2025 launch of másMX, which rapidly became the largest recruiter of seasonal workers in Mexico, operating through multiple offices in Mexico and supplying experienced talent to U.S. employers. Building on this momentum, másLabor is extending its proven workforce mobility model beyond North America under the vision of CEO Chris Ball.

"Workforce challenges are a major issue in North America and Europe, and our mission has always been to create compliant, reliable pathways that connect experienced workers with employers who need them most," Ball said. "Spain represents an ideal next step for our growth, given the growth of its economy, its aging population, demand for skilled and trade based labor and strong cultural alignment with the Latin American workforce. As the largest provider of this kind of labor in Latin America, másLabor is positioned to support the European expansion at scale."

Addressing Spain's Workforce Needs

Spain, like much of Europe, faces demographic shifts that are placing growing pressure on employers to find qualified, dependable workers, particularly in skilled trades and labor-intensive sectors. másLabor Iberia is designed to address these challenges by connecting Spanish employers with a vetted Latin American workforce, leveraging proven recruitment, screening and compliance processes.

The cultural and linguistic similarities between Spain and Latin America further strengthen the integration of these workers into Spanish businesses, promoting productivity, stability and long-term workforce success.

Leadership and Local Expertise

Oliver Rodz has been appointed Division President of másLabor Iberia and will lead the European team. Under his leadership, the new division will advance másLabor's global footprint while maintaining the company's core focus on compliance, operational excellence and client service.

"másLabor Iberia represents a unique opportunity to combine global talent mobility with deep local compliance expertise," Rodz said. "Our goal is to help Spanish employers stay competitive by providing access to skilled, dependable workers without the complexity typically associated with cross border hiring."

másLabor Iberia is Spain's gateway to a tremendous pool of qualified, dependable Latin American workforce. The company screens, recruits and deploys skilled workers matching specific operational needs, managing documentation and logistics end-to-end so employers can focus on running their businesses.

Whether companies are seeking full-time employees or temporary workers to support seasonal or project-based operations, másLabor Iberia delivers compliant workforce solutions as both an Agencia de Colocación and an Empresa de Trabajo Temporal (ETT).

Expanding a Global Workforce Vision

With established operations across the United States and Mexico, and now Spain, másLabor continues to build a global platform that responsibly connects talent with opportunity supporting economic growth, workforce sustainability and business continuity across borders.

For more information on másLabor Iberia, visit www.maslaboriberia.com.

About másLabor

másLabor is North America's leading workforce solutions provider, specializing in H-2A, H-2B, H-1B, TN, and Green Card programs. Combining expertise with comprehensive compliance support, másLabor delivers dependable seasonal workforce solutions to thousands of businesses across all fifty states. Serving diverse business sectors including agriculture, hospitality, construction, and professional services, másLabor strengthens the U.S. economy by connecting American employers with qualified workers through legal, efficient, and transparent workforce solutions. For more information, visit www.maslabor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429532284/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Julia Loudy

jloudy@hodgespart.com

804.393.0604