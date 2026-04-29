Care USA: Food Security: Reducing Food Loss and Waste Is Our Best Investment for Mitigating Current and Future Food Crises

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Care USA

As global food systems face mounting pressure from conflict, climate shocks and rising hunger, new and ongoing wars are driving up fertilizer costs and pushing food prices higher worldwide. Against this backdrop, a new CARE report Why Food Loss & Waste Technologies Scale or Fail, released today, finds that reducing food loss and waste is one of the most effective-and often overlooked-solutions to strengthen food security and resilience for millions of smallholder farmers, especially women.

High food prices are hitting hardest in countries already grappling with hunger and conflict, where smallholder farmers, especially women, have the least buffer to absorb rising costs and the impact of disrupted supply chains. As fertilizer prices climb and access becomes more limited, many farmers will have lower yields, thus deepening food insecurity and putting additional strain on already vulnerable communities.

The CARE report shows that while over 30% of food produced globally is lost or wasted, solutions to reduce these losses already exist, but too often fail to reach scale. "The women at the center of our food systems are already innovating, organizing, and investing in solutions," says Ann Vaughan, CARE's Associate Vice President for Resilient Futures. "What's missing is the financing and market infrastructure to let those solutions reach scale. When we close that gap, we don't just reduce waste - we build more resilient food systems from the ground up."

Global food systems are under increasing stress. Hunger has risen for six consecutive years, while conflict and extreme weather events continue to disrupt production and supply chains. At the same time, nearly $1 trillion worth of food is lost or wasted every year, enough to feed over a billion people. Food losses and waste are also drivers of malnutrition, not just hunger.

The foods most frequently lost or wasted are nutrient-dense perishables: vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk and animal-source foods that women and young children often struggle to access and afford. Smallholder farmers-who produce much of the world's food-are among the hardest hit. Women, who make up around 40% of the global agricultural labor force, bear a disproportionate burden, yet remain the most excluded from accessing technologies, finance, and markets.

CARE's research across 21 countries shows that practical solutions-such as solar drying, improved food storage, small-scale processing, and circular economy approaches that turn waste into inputs-can significantly reduce food loss, increase incomes, and improve nutrition.

However, the report finds that technologies alone are not enough. Many initiatives fail because they do not account for the realities of smallholder farmers, particularly women. "What works is not just the technology, but the systems built around it," says Emily Janoch, Associate Vice President for Program Strategy and Innovation at CARE. "Solutions scale when they reduce women's time burden, create viable business opportunities, ensure reliable market demand, and provide financing."

Biodigesters, one of the solutions highlighted in the report, are large, sealed containers where microorganisms break down organic material, including farm waste, through a natural process. They not only reduce dependency on imported fertilizers, but also power a cookstove with natural gas, thus dramatically improving indoor air quality and reducing the need for cutting forest wood.

Prior to using a biodigester, Norma Hernández, a smallholder farmer in a CARE project in Honduras, wondered how much she could save on fertilizer for her garden and farm.?After the biodigester was installed, she reduced fertilizer spending and experienced direct health benefits.

"We noticed something amazing in the health of my children and in my own. We no longer breathe smoke, and there's no more soot on my stove; now everything is very clean, says Hernandez. "The stove helps me save time, so I'm not rushed anymore. I can spend more time with my children and help them with their schoolwork."

Examples of impactful solutions highlighted in the report include:

Solar drying, a method that reduces post-harvest-spoilage. When linked to guaranteed buyers, it unlocks market demand.

Hermetic storage, an air-tight, moisture-free method that preserves grain commodities and prevents molds and insects. It can be accessed through community savings groups.

Biodigesters and biochar turn agricultural waste into valuable inputs.

Biodigesters use microorganisms to break down organic waste, producing biogas for cooking or energy and nutrient-rich fertilizer. Biochar converts crop residues into a stable, carbon-rich soil amendment that improves fertility, water retention, and long-term carbon storage.

Women-led processing businesses that increase incomes and reduce losses.

The report underscores that solutions that work for women must be co-designed with their input. Women do up to half of post-harvest work but are less likely to adopt technologies if they're not designed with women in mind and due to barriers such as limited access to land, credit, and decision-making power. When these barriers are addressed-through inclusive design, financing, and support systems-adoption increases and impacts are sustained.

With food systems facing escalating risks, CARE's message to donors, governments, and the private sector is clear. "Donors should fund a full spectrum of interventions and not just technologies," says Vaughan. "Governments can prioritize post-harvest solutions and improve data and standards. Private companies can lead on innovation by co-design solutions with women farmers, offer flexible financing, and commit to reliable purchasing agreements."

The report's authors say these solutions are "no-regret investments" because they deliver immediate benefits for farmers while building long-term resilience against future shocks. "Right now, we are seeing the far-reaching effects of disrupted supply chains," says Elly Kaganzi, CARE's Director of Global Agriculture, Livelihoods and Market Systems, "Rising fuel prices increases food cost and force families to make tough choices. We can mitigate this by investing in scalable solutions that reduce food loss and waste."

CARE is committed to scaling solutions that work including training 500,000 farmers in reducing food waste and loss, expanding women-led enterprises, and improving access to finance for smallholders. As global crises intensify, the report makes clear that reducing food loss and waste is not optional but an essential step in mitigating hunger and averting future food crises.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/food-security-reducing-food-loss-and-waste-is-our-best-investmen-1162664