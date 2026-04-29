Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, Silver Spruce aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting allowing management to focus its resources on the Company's exploration and development programs.

As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending January 31 and the nine-month period ending July 31 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the nine months ended July 31, 2026. Silver Spruce will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of October 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of April 30).

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

ABOUT SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

Silver Spruce Resources is a Canadian junior exploration company. The corporation's diversified exploration portfolio now includes:

The Pino de Plata silver project -- a high-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico;

The Jackie gold-silver project -- an early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located less than 10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico;

The Melchett Lake VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) zinc-silver-gold-copper project -- a polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay mining district of Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kevin O'Connor, Director

(312) 509-5972

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Silver Spruce Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Silver Spruce Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Silver Spruce Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Silver Spruce Resources, the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding the adoption of semi-annual reporting. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Silver Spruce Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-announces-adoption-of-quarterly-reporting-exemption-1162527