Think Research Announces Launch of Pharmapod Essentials and Pharmapod Pro to Support British Columbia Pharmacies Ahead of June 1 CIRCL Deadline

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Think Research Corporation ("Think Research" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital health software, is pleased to announce the launch of two new product tiers for its medication incident management platform, Pharmapod. The new offerings, Pharmapod Essentials and Pharmapod Professional, are specifically designed to help British Columbia pharmacists seamlessly transition to the new Continuous Improvement, Reporting, Collaborating, and Learning (CIRCL) regulatory framework by the June 1, 2026 deadline.

As the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia (CPBC) moves toward a more structured approach to patient safety, Pharmapod is empowering independent and community pharmacies through intuitive, scalable solutions that move beyond compliance to champion clinical excellence and patient safety.

Meeting the CIRCL Mandate with Confidence

The CIRCL framework requires all BC community and hospital pharmacies to implement standardized incident reporting, conduct periodic Safety Self-Assessments (SSA), and document annual quality improvement meetings. Pharmapod is one of only two platforms with a safety assessment tool for community pharmacies recognized by the CPBC as meeting the provincial standard.

The new tiered approach ensures every pharmacy can choose the level of support that fits their workflow and pharmacy needs:

Pharmapod Essentials: A new regulatory focused solution for individual stores that includes core incident logging, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and the mandatory Pharmacy Safety Self-Assessment (PSSA) .

Pharmapod Professional: Our flagship platform used around the world. Designed for patient safety leaders and pharmacy groups, this tier includes the mandatory PSSA, advanced analytics, industry benchmarking across 7,000+ Canadian pharmacies, and CQI Meeting Automation, which saves pharmacists hours by eliminating manual reporting and auto-generating required meeting documentation.

"Our goal is to turn a mandatory regulatory requirement into a tool to empower pharmacists and protect patients," said Brynne Eaton-Auva'a, Managing Director, Clinical Software at Think Research. "With the June 1 deadline fast approaching, we want BC pharmacists to spend less time on manual paperwork and more time on patient care. Whether it's the streamlined Essentials tier or the data-rich Professional package, we are providing the 'peace of mind' that comes with a platform with 7000+ Pharmacies".

Exclusive BC and Buying Group Offer

To ensure these essential tools are accessible to all independent owners, Think Research is offering a limited-time discount for all BC pharmacies until the June 1 deadline. Members of participating buying groups may also be eligible for exclusive discounts.

For more information on Pharmapod's BC CIRCL solutions, please visit: pharmapodhq.com/BC-CIRCL .

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in knowledge-based digital health software. Its solutions are used globally to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. For more information, visit www.thinkresearch.com.

Media Contact:

(416) 977-1955

media@thinkresearch.com

SOURCE: Think Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/think-research-announces-launch-of-pharmapod-essentials-and-phar-1162693