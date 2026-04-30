Boron One Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Not for distribution in the U.S.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced private placement ("Private Placement"). The Company accepted subscriptions totaling 19,887,500 units at a price of $0.04 per unit, for gross proceeds of $795,500.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 3 years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.05 in the first year, and $0.10 in the second and third years, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades for 10 consecutive trading days at $0.12 per common share for the initial exercise period and $0.22 per common share for the subsequent period.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the private placement for working capital requirements, including testing and planning with respect to future boron ore extraction, processing and sale.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $56,700 and issued 1,295,000 broker warrants. The broker warrants have an exercise price of $0.05 in the first year, and $0.10 in the second and third years, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades for 10 consecutive trading days at $0.12 per common share for the initial exercise period and $0.22 per common share for the subsequent period.

The private placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Boron's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Boron's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-holdings-inc.-announces-closing-of-financing-1162530