Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Grand Opening of Third Montgomery, Alabama, Express Wash Location

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Washes, Membership Specials and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its third location in Montgomery , at 4135 Atlanta Highway.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the brand-new Montgomery location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from April 29 to May 10. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option Graph-X4 + Super Shammy at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"We're thrilled to open our third location in Montgomery this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "All three washes are built with industry-leading technology and staffed with friendly team members to deliver an easy, efficient, and exceptional car wash experience. Our team is looking forward to keeping the cars in Montgomery sparkling clean for years to come."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Montgomery grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on-site on Thursday, May 7, donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to Student Veterans of America - Alabama State University Chapter and Office of Accessibility and Veteran Affairs .

"We're honored to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for their Grand Opening Giveback Day," said Derriya Sankey, ASU's Director of Office of Accessibility and Veteran Affairs. "Support from community partners helps us continue our mission of empowering students with disabilities and veterans at Alabama State University while strengthening the bonds between the University and the Montgomery community."

Montgomery, AL (Dalraida Commons) Address : 4135 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109

Nearby Locations: Montgomery, AL (Atlanta Hwy) , Montgomery, AL (Vaughn Rd)

Tidal Wave serves customers at 317 express wash locations across the United States, including 25 in Alabama . The company will open a new location in Tuscaloosa later this year, alongside openings in Florida , North Carolina , Georgia , South Carolina , and more.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 317 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

CONTACT: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-announces-grand-opening-of-third-montgomery-alabama-express-wash-1162750