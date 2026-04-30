Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) ("AISIX" or "the Company") a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated April 14, 2026 and April 28, 2026, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of 31,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of C$0.02 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$630,000. The Company received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on April 29, 2026.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. A "related party" (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101")) participated in the Offering, subscribing for an aggregate of 5,000,000 Shares. Such related party is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an eligible third party dealing at arm's length a cash finder's fee of $31,600.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295093

Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.