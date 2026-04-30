Tualatin, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Accurate CMM Services has announced a strategic partnership to become a West Coast distributor for Verisurf CMM Software. The announcement strengthens a distribution channel for the Verisurf Software across the region and reflects a broader effort to expand access to advanced measurement and inspection technologies for manufacturing operations.

The partnership enables Accurate CMM Services to supply Verisurf CMM Software to manufacturers operating across multiple sectors, including aerospace, semiconductor, automotive, and medical device production. The software's compatibility with a wide range of manufacturing tools and its support for universal CAD file formats position it for integration into diverse production environments throughout the West Coast.

Accurate CMM Services Announces Partnership as West Coast Distributor for Verisurf CMM Software

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The distribution agreement aligns with ongoing shifts in manufacturing practices, particularly the increased adoption of Model-Based Definition (MBD). As manufacturers continue to transition toward data-driven production and inspection workflows, the availability of software that supports automated inspection planning and reduces manual input reflects current industry requirements.

In line with the partnership, Accurate CMM Services will offer regional distribution and implementation support. This includes installation, system configuration, and integration with existing coordinate measuring machine (CMM) hardware. The company will also provide operator and programmer training to support adoption and ensure the software is fully operational following deployment.

These distribution capabilities emphasize Accurate CMM Services' efforts to broaden its technology offerings in the CMM sector. By highlighting Verisurf CMM Software in its portfolio, the company extends its reach within the regional market while supporting manufacturers seeking to implement updated inspection and measurement solutions.

Accurate CMM Services indicated that the partnership is part of a larger initiative to align with evolving manufacturing standards and provide access to tools that support modern production requirements. The company continues to integrate advanced technologies into its service model as demand for precision measurement solutions increases across the industry.

About Accurate CMM Services:

Accurate CMM Services is a Tualatin, Oregon-based provider of coordinate measuring machine (CMM) services, supporting manufacturers across the Portland region. The company supplies new and pre-owned CMM equipment and delivers repair, calibration, retrofit, and software solutions. Its services are designed to help maintain measurement accuracy, improve operational efficiency, and support consistent quality control across a range of manufacturing environments and production requirements.

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Source: GetFeatured