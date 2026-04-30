Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Geomorphic AI Corporation (Geomorphic AI) to undertake project reviews, remote geological and data science support for the Company's NSW focused exploration, drilling and project generation activities.

Geomorphic AI is a private North American based AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform. The platform is currently being utilized in a static environment for project origination, target refinement and ranking, and QAQC analysis, as well as real time data science support, integration and vectoring for ongoing drilling programs expediating interpretation and optimizing drill hole placement.

President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sam Spring, commented,

"Kincora is partnering with several private new generation explorers and traditional industry groups to advance and systematically explore our project portfolio, and it is clear many aspects of how we select ground, targets and explore is rapidly changing driven by the efficiencies modern technology and AI can provide.

"To this end, we have been so impressed by the speed, process and outcomes from Geomorphic AI's initial and feedback loop reviews of our Fairholme project that we have looked to significantly expand our relationship across other existing NSW projects.

"Kincora is also exploring further integrating this into other elements of our business such as new project opportunity reviews and real time interpretation of exploration results.

"We look forward to building this relationship with Geomorphic AI and providing our shareholders further exposure to an industry trend that is only going to accelerate."

Geomorphic AI co-founded Mark Sumner, stated,

"We are pleased to have already started to demonstrate the value of our system to Kincora and are excited to work with their industry leading team in an expanded capacity.

"We feel such relationship will be able to leverage our capabilities and add significant value across what is a very prospective and data rich existing project portfolio, as drilling is currently taking place across two projects and as Kincora reviews new project opportunities."

John Holliday, Kincora Technical Committee chair, added,

"Through my career a key hurdle facing the exploration industry has been integrating complex datasets - it is time-consuming and a challenging skill set to most - and focusing on the critical items that really matter.

"I can see AI, such as Geomorphic AI's system, when integrated with the right human intelligence oversight being the way of the future to address this."

ENGAGEMENT WITH GEOMORPHIC AI

The Company has entered a services agreement with Geomorphic AI focused on Kincora's NSW projects. The engagement follows Geomorphic AI's initial review of Kincora's advanced and highly prospective Fairholme project, which included a comprehensive technical report, exploration targeting study and development of a 3D geological model.

Geomorphic AI consolidated the existing exploration datasets (Kincora's and regional public access data), undertook a QAQC review, validated the geological interpretations advanced by successive operators (including Kincora), generated a prioritized target portfolio for the next phase of exploration and critic to current targets.

The "new generation" AI review by Geomorphic AI is being conducted in parallel to a "traditional" geological review.

Kincora is in the concluding stages of a detailed independent geological review of its 100% owned Fairholme and Trundle projects. This "traditional" review is being undertaken by a highly experienced consulting geoscientist, often used by industry majors, with over 35 years' experience in precious-base metals exploration in green-brownfield exploration, particularly porphyry-epithermal-skarn hosted.

The speed, outcomes, validation and comparison of Geomorphic AI's analysis to the ongoing geological review at the Fairholme project have highlighted the strength and flexibility of their system which Kincora is looking to immediately apply to also the Trundle, Cundumbul and Cowal East projects, coupled with as an initial screen process in accessing new project opportunities.

Geomorphic AI's primary business is harnessing its proprietary system to lead the due diligence and origination of new projects, pursuing a prospect generator exploration model. Geomorphic AI also has service agreements with other public market explorers for both static data and project reviews as well as optimising drill placement through real-time data integration and vectoring. Kincora will look to work with Geomorphic AI to further integrating these capabilities into other elements of the Company's business for potential new project opportunity reviews and real time interpretation of exploration results.

In connection with the engagement, the Company has issued 150,000 options at an exercise price of C$0.97/sh to Geomorphic AI for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

About Geomorphic AI: Geomorphic AI Corporation is a private North American based AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform.

Geomorphic AI deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents for minerals exploration covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project specific and regional public access data. These agents collaborate like a seamless digital exploration team. An orchestration engine autonomously evaluates target via a structured workflow with quality gates at every state. A persistent evidence store captures all findings - drilling intercepts, geochemical anomalies, permit checks - with source, confidence, and coordinates.

Geomorphic AI also builds custom tools for clients, such as log digitization, 3D modeling, data room analysis, with each engagement strengthening the platform.

To learn more, please visit: www.geomorphic.ai/

About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KXC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 18,000 metres of drilling and over A$9m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Various partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship and advanced exploration stage porphyry projects.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused capital efficient programs at the Condobolin and other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited

(ARBN 645 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects", and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's engagement with Geomorphic AI, the application of Geomorphic's AI analysis to the Company's projects; the results of the services provided by Geomorphic AI; further collaboration with Geomorphic AI; potential new project opportunity reviews, future growth, results and targets of Company drilling and other exploration activities and programs, open prior discoveries and larger causative porphyry center targets. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other items: market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market, or business conditions. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic; market or business conditions; and investor sentiment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information and statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295096

Source: Kincora Copper Limited