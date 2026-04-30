Motiva S.A.: Motiva - Results for the 1st quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

On April 2, 2026, the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement for Minas_SP (Fernão Dias) was signed. The transaction amount was approximately R$ 381 million.

Excluding the Airport Platform, cash OPEX/Adjusted Net Revenue (LTM) was 35.1% in 1Q26, representing a reduction of 3.0 p.p. compared to 1Q25.

On April 30, 2026, the Company will make the payment of approximately R$ 124 million in dividends, as approved at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

On March 4, 2025, an amendment agreement was signed at Renovias, resulting in the extension of the concession term until June 30, 2026.

On January 8, the Company announced the implementation of the joint operation of a digital platform for the management and processing of toll payments at free flow gantries, named Pedágio Digital (www.pedagiodigital.com).

1. For the purposes of this calculation, it considers (i) jointly owned subsidiaries and (ii) the Airport Business.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM) 1Q25 1Q26 Var.% Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,147 3,327 5.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ 2,050 2,240 9.3 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 1,685 1,932 14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA - Rails 574 587 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA - Others (209) (279) 33.5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 65.1 % 67.3 % 2.2 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 539 627 16.3 % ROE LTM3 10.0 % 20.2 % 10.2 p.p. ROIC LTM3 6.7 % 8.7 % 2.0 p.p. Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x) 3,5x 3,6x 0.1x Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million) 304,1 313,9 3.2 % Rails - Passengers Transported (million) 181,7 185,0 1.8 % CAPEX4 1,210 1,473 21.7 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 22).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).

4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

Discontinuation of the Airport Business and Accounting Reclassification

On November 18, 2025, the Company entered into a share purchase and sale agreement for 100% of the shares of Companhia de Participações em Concessões (CPC) with ASUR, marking the full divestment of the Airport Business. The execution of the agreement resulted in relevant accounting effects, as from that date all results and balance sheet positions related to the airport segment were consolidated into a specific line item in the Income Statement, entitled Result from Discontinued Operations, and in the Balance Sheet as Assets and Liabilities Held for Sale.

The results for 1Q25 were reclassified and restated to reflect this change, and 1Q26 is already presented excluding the contribution of airport operations from the Company's consolidated figures.

For informational purposes, in the comparison between 1Q26 and 1Q25, the Airport Platform recorded a 31% increase in net income. This result reflected higher passenger volumes across all assets, combined with the positive effects of the liability management carried out in the second half of 2025.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

April 29th, 2026

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_37Xv5m_DTeGZp9nkY5u_FA#/registration

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br

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