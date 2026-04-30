ZOE Energy Storage Unveils "Dual-Engine" BTM Revenue Model at Solar & Storage Live London

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As UK businesses face record-high electricity costs and a saturated grid-scale storage market, ZOE Energy Storage, a BloombergNEF Tier 1 manufacturer, is shifting focus. Through its ZOE Energy Research Institute, the company today unveiled a data-backed roadmap for unlocking the full potential of behind-the-meter (BTM) C&I storage assets under P415 regulation.

Building on its 2025 European VPP White Paper, ZOE translates regulatory breakthroughs - notably Ofgem's P415 modification - into actionable revenue models for installers, asset managers, and end users across the UK.

Redefining BTM Storage Value

"The UK market is at a tipping point," said Penny He, General Manager at ZOE. "Peak shaving alone no longer justifies large-scale C&I investments. Our 'Dual-Engine' approach turns a standard battery into a high-yield financial asset."

Highlights of the New Strategic Models:

P415 & VTP Advantage: Leveraging P415, ZOE unbundles BESS from site boundary meters, enabling BESS as an independent Virtual Trading Party (VTP) to monetise "deviation volumes" in wholesale markets - far beyond traditional peak shaving.

Strategic VLP & VTP Partnerships: ZOE partners with licensed Virtual Lead Parties (VLP) and VTPs to optimise trading algorithms and battery control for maximum profitability.

Flexible Deployment Pathways: ZOE offers modular partnerships with Tier 1 hardware and technical expertise to help developers, EPCs, and investors build profitable projects with significantly reduced payback periods.

Free AI Revenue Forecasting: For high-load C&I sites, provide historical half-hourly data and tariff details. ZOE delivers a complimentary, data-backed revenue forecast to validate your business case.

Zero-CAPEX Model: For qualifying high-load sites, ZOE covers 100% of upfront investment, allowing site owners to share energy savings and market revenues from day one with zero financial risk.

Empowering Local Partners

The ZOE Energy Research Institute's roadshow empowers local installers and energy managers to offer more sophisticated, higher-margin solutions to end-clients.

The Numbers Behind the Model

A typical 125kW/261kWh BTM system generates £18,850+ annually through the Dual-Engine model:

Engine 1 (Bill Optimization): ~£6,350

Engine 2 (VTP Market Revenue): ~£12,500

This reduces the simple payback period from 4-8 years (Engine 1 only) to just 2-3 years (combined).

Access the link below to download the full report:

"UK Behind-the-Meter C&I Storage Revolution"

https://v.wjx.cn/vm/Ow7bZqC.aspx#

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoe-energy-storage-unveils-dual-engine-btm-revenue-model-at-solar--storage-live-london-302758159.html