UVARA Jewelry Expands OEM/ODM Services for Global Brands

DONGGUAN, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVARA Jewelry, a Dongguan-based manufacturer specializing in stainless steel, 925 sterling silver, and brass jewelry, as well as other multi-material accessories, has announced the expansion of its OEM and ODM services to support growing demand from global fashion brands and retailers. Founded in 2010 in Chang'an, one of China's leading jewelry manufacturing hubs, the company has grown into a production partner serving nearly 500 clients worldwide, primarily across Europe and North America.

Operating from an approximately 8,000-square-meter facility, UVARA integrates key processes in-house, including CNC machining, laser cutting, polishing, and PVD plating. This setup supports consistent quality, fast response times, and stable lead times, with sampling typically completed in 10-15 working days and mass production in 10-20 working days. Minimum order quantities start from 50 pieces, enabling brands to test new designs with lower inventory risk.

The company produces necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets using materials such as 316L stainless steel, 925 sterling silver, and brass. All production follows RoHS and REACH standards, supported by multi-stage quality inspections to reduce issues such as fading, skin irritation, and structural defects. Advanced PVD plating and refined finishing processes further enhance durability and long-term wear performance.

UVARA's OEM and ODM services cover the full development process, including design support, sampling, logo engraving, packaging customization, and bulk production. With photo and video confirmation before shipment and flexible production scaling, clients can move from concept to market more efficiently while maintaining consistency across reorders.

"I didn't start with a factory. I started with a question about how to make jewelry more accessible without compromising quality," says Flora Xiang, Founder and Creative Director of UVARA Jewelry. "That idea still guides what we do today."

UVARA Jewelry works with independent designers, e-commerce sellers, and retail partners, many of whom scale from small trial orders into long-term cooperation supported by stable quality and reliable delivery.

About UVARA Jewelry

UVARA Jewelry is a custom jewelry manufacturer based in Dongguan, China, specializing in stainless steel, 925 sterling silver, and brass jewelry. The company provides OEM, ODM, and private label services, supported by in-house production, strict quality control, and a mature supply chain to ensure consistent quality and scalable manufacturing for global clients.

Media Contact:

UVARA Jewelry

Website: https://uvarajewelry.com

Email: stiles@uvarajewelry.com

Phone: +86 18673698686

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