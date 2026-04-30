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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 05:18 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASMAX Mode Makes Global Debut, Redefining the Future of Group Ride Communication

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMAX today announced the global debut of ASMAX Mode, its next-generation intercom mode powered by Smart Mesh Control (SMC) technology. Positioned as a breakthrough in rider connectivity, ASMAX Mode combines the stability of mesh communication with intelligent network management to enable seamless, long-range group communication-setting a new benchmark for the industry.

For years, riders have faced a fundamental limitation: communication breakdowns caused by distance, terrain, and unstable connections. ASMAX Mode addresses this challenge with a pioneering hybrid architecture that intelligently integrates Bluetooth Mesh and network connectivity. The system dynamically switches between the two, ensuring uninterrupted communication regardless of distance or environment.

Whether navigating dense urban streets, winding mountain passes, or remote off-road trails, riders can now stay connected in real time-without manual intervention or disruption.

A Generational Leap in Group Communication

ASMAX Mode supports up to 50 riders simultaneously, enabling large-scale group coordination with unprecedented stability. Unlike traditional systems limited by short-range Bluetooth or closed ecosystems, this SMC adaptive tech delivers both flexibility and reliability.

Key advantages include:

  • Hybrid Connectivity: Seamless transition between Mesh and network for optimal performance.
  • Breaks Distance Barriers: Intelligent Mesh and 4G/5G networks switching enables uninterrupted communication from close-range to long-distance riding.
  • Intelligent Stability: Auto-reconnect and dynamic channel optimization in motion.
  • All-Scenario Reliability: Built to perform in complex terrains and extreme conditions.

Designed for Safety. Built for Freedom.

At its core, ASMAX Mode transforms communication from a technical constraint into an intuitive experience. Riders no longer need to manage connections or worry about losing contact. Hands stay on the handlebars, focus stays on the road-while communication simply works.

Early users have already validated its impact. Professional guides and long-distance riders report a fundamental shift in how they lead, coordinate, and experience group rides-eliminating the anxiety of disconnection.

ASMAX Mode will be available as a free software update across compatible ASMAX devices, including flagship and mainstream product lines.

About ASMAX

ASMAX leverages over 20 years of expertise in IoT, smart devices, and outdoor communication systems. Dedicated to building a global IoT ecosystem for outdoor sports, ASMAX delivers innovative solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and the joy of riding.

For more information, visit:
www.asmaxconnect.com (brand & partnerships)
www.asmaxworld.com (products & store)

Contacts

Distribution & sales partnerships: sales@asmaxworld.com
Marketing & collaboration opportunities: marketing@asmaxworld.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969732/ASMAX_MODE_Launch_PR_Pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asmax-mode-makes-global-debut-redefining-the-future-of-group-ride-communication-302758221.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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