Huawei Launches Xinghe AI Network Security Agentic SOC to Build Next-Generation Autonomous Intelligent Security Operations

CAIRO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled its global Xinghe AI Network Security Agentic SOC, designed to help enterprises build next-generation autonomous intelligent security operations systems and safeguard digital transformation across industries.

Richard Wu, President of Security Product Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei, stated: "As AI-driven network attacks continue to escalate in complexity and frequency, enterprises face mounting security risks. Identifying real threats among massive volumes of alerts and responding quickly has become a major challenge. Huawei's newly launched Xinghe AI Network Security Agentic SOC integrates three intelligent agents (Sensing, Analysis, and Enforcement), to deliver an automated security operations system with intelligent detection, analysis, and response using cutting-edge AI technologies."

Sensing Agent: 100% Visibility into Enterprise Asset Risks

Traditional SIEM log collection has low coverage, leaving more than half of enterprise assets unmonitored. Huawei's Xinghe AI Network Security Agentic SOC features an AI-powered data fusion engine that aggregates logs from firewalls, switches, routers, and other network/security devices. Leveraging over 3,000 AI log parsing rules and a petabyte-scale online database, it builds a unified knowledge graph capable of searching through billions of logs in seconds. This ensures 100% visibility into enterprise asset risks. The system also supports out-of-the-box deployment on devices from mainstream vendors, lowering deployment barriers.

Analysis Agent: 95% Reduction in Business Interruption Risk

Large enterprises generate over 10,000 alerts daily, making threat identification difficult and reducing analysis accuracy. Powered by Huawei's HiSecLLM security large model and advanced AI detection algorithms, Xinghe AI Network Security Agentic SOC conducts multidimensional threat detection and establishes a global threat-hunting hub. This reduces business interruption risks from unknown threats by 95%.

Enforcement Agent: Autonomous Threat Response

AI-driven network attacks can breach enterprise networks in as little as two minutes, while traditional manual incident response often takes over four hours-allowing risks to spread. Huawei's SOC integrates an automated AI operations agent that supports third-party large language models (LLMs). Through multi-agent collaboration, it enables deep correlation, intelligent assessment, and automated response to security incidents, significantly reducing human intervention and shifting enterprise security operations from passive response to proactive defense.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to embrace open collaboration and leverage this product launch to drive ongoing innovation in network security and intelligent upgrades. Together with global customers and partners, Huawei aims to co-innovate and create greater value in building secure digital infrastructures for industries worldwide.

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