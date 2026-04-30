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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 06:02 Uhr
207 Leser
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InHand Networks FWA12 5G FWA Router: Ideal Connectivity for Multi-Store Retail & Hospitality

Carrier-Neutral 5G & Wi-Fi 7 Router Optimized for Distributed Retail, Hospitality and Financial Branch Networks Across North America

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / InHand Networks, a global provider with extensive expertise in industrial IoT and enterprise networking, showcases its established FWA12 high-performance 5G Fixed Wireless Access Router.

Purpose-built for distributed business environments across North America, the FWA12 has been widely deployed for retail chains, restaurants, convenience stores and financial branches, addressing common connectivity challenges for multi-location operations.

As regional brands continue to expand across states, businesses often face inconsistent cellular coverage, complex multi-operator environments, unexpected network outages and high on-site maintenance costs. Optimized for chain store scenarios, the FWA12 delivers reliable 5G connectivity, industrial-grade durability and simplified centralized management, serving as a stable and scalable network foundation for daily store operations.

Built for Multi-Store Deployment
The FWA12 features a carrier-neutral design, compatible with all major North American cellular providers without operator lock-in. With dual-SIM and eSIM redundancy, it supports automatic network failover to ensure continuous connectivity for POS systems, security cameras, digital signage, guest Wi-Fi and cloud applications, even in areas with limited signal coverage.

High Performance for Peak Business Hours
Equipped with advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technology, the FWA12 supports seamless multi-device concurrent access. Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports eliminate wired bandwidth bottlenecks, maintaining smooth, low-latency network performance during peak business hours.

Industrial-Grade Reliability for 24/7 Operation
Adopting a fanless, battery-free design, the FWA12 minimizes hardware failure risks and enables long-term, low-maintenance round-the-clock operation. It fits perfectly in compact back offices, wall-mounted spaces and small cabinet installations, reducing frequent on-site service visits for distributed locations.

Streamlined Scaling for Business Expansion
Integrated with AI-assisted diagnostics and template-based configuration, the FWA12 enables IT teams and MSP partners to deploy unified network settings efficiently across new locations. Remote monitoring and intelligent troubleshooting help lower operational costs, supporting businesses in expanding from pilot sites to nationwide networks.

About InHand Networks
InHand Networks provides industrial and enterprise networking solutions that help organizations deploy and operate reliable connectivity across distributed sites. Learn more at https://www.inhand.com.

Media Contact
Eleanor Chen
Marketing & Communications
eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-fwa12-5g-fwa-router-ideal-connectivity-for-multi-1161796

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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