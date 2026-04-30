Theralogix Introduces AndroSyn: An Evidence-Based Supplement Formulated to Improve Testosterone Levels*

An Evidence-Based Supplement Formulated to Improve Testosterone Levels*

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Theralogix, a trusted leader in nutritional supplements, is proud to announce the launch of AndroSyn, a scientifically formulated supplement designed to support healthy testosterone levels and promote overall men's health and vitality.*

Testosterone plays a crucial role in men's health, influencing muscle strength, energy levels, mood, mental clarity, and overall physical performance.* As men age, maintaining healthy testosterone levels becomes increasingly important for sustaining both physical function and cognitive well-being.*

Developed by leading physicians and experts in men's health, AndroSyn was designed to provide a natural, research-backed approach to supporting total and free testosterone levels.*

Its unique combination of ingredients include:

Fenugreek (seed) extract

Tongkat ali (root)

Shoden ashwagandha (root & leaf) extract

D-chiro-inositol

Together, these ingredients help support testosterone levels and provide a comprehensive approach to men's health.* By supporting multiple interconnected systems within the body, AndroSyn provides a well-rounded solution for men seeking to support their physical performance, vitality, and overall well-being.*

AndroSyn offers full transparency in every dose. Like all Theralogix products, it is formulated without any proprietary blends or undisclosed ingredients and manufactured in a cGMP-compliant facility. Created using carefully sourced ingredients, AndroSyn is also free from artificial dyes, gluten, and animal-derived ingredients.

AndroSyn is now available for purchase online at theralogix.com.

Theralogix continues to raise the bar for premium, evidence-based nutritional supplements, providing trusted products recommended by healthcare professionals nationwide for more than two decades. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and scientific integrity, Theralogix continues to set the standard in nutritional supplementation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact: Shannon Mahon | smahon@theralogix.com | +13014647210

SOURCE: Theralogix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/theralogix-introduces-androsyn-an-evidence-based-supplement-formulate-1162373