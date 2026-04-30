Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 06:02 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theralogix Introduces AndroSyn: An Evidence-Based Supplement Formulated to Improve Testosterone Levels*

An Evidence-Based Supplement Formulated to Improve Testosterone Levels*

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Theralogix, a trusted leader in nutritional supplements, is proud to announce the launch of AndroSyn, a scientifically formulated supplement designed to support healthy testosterone levels and promote overall men's health and vitality.*

Testosterone plays a crucial role in men's health, influencing muscle strength, energy levels, mood, mental clarity, and overall physical performance.* As men age, maintaining healthy testosterone levels becomes increasingly important for sustaining both physical function and cognitive well-being.*

Developed by leading physicians and experts in men's health, AndroSyn was designed to provide a natural, research-backed approach to supporting total and free testosterone levels.*

Its unique combination of ingredients include:

  • Fenugreek (seed) extract

  • Tongkat ali (root)

  • Shoden ashwagandha (root & leaf) extract

  • D-chiro-inositol

Together, these ingredients help support testosterone levels and provide a comprehensive approach to men's health.* By supporting multiple interconnected systems within the body, AndroSyn provides a well-rounded solution for men seeking to support their physical performance, vitality, and overall well-being.*

AndroSyn offers full transparency in every dose. Like all Theralogix products, it is formulated without any proprietary blends or undisclosed ingredients and manufactured in a cGMP-compliant facility. Created using carefully sourced ingredients, AndroSyn is also free from artificial dyes, gluten, and animal-derived ingredients.

AndroSyn is now available for purchase online at theralogix.com.

Theralogix continues to raise the bar for premium, evidence-based nutritional supplements, providing trusted products recommended by healthcare professionals nationwide for more than two decades. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and scientific integrity, Theralogix continues to set the standard in nutritional supplementation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact: Shannon Mahon | smahon@theralogix.com | +13014647210

SOURCE: Theralogix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/theralogix-introduces-androsyn-an-evidence-based-supplement-formulate-1162373

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.