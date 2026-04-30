Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - German Innovation General Trading L.L.C has announced the introduction of a propulsion architecture developed under the leadership of inventor Mohsen Bahmani, a graduate of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), following the recognition of European patent EP3565971B8.

Mohsen Bahmani, inventor and mechanical engineer, leading the development of a propeller-free propulsion concept at German Innovation General Trading L.L.C.

The system, developed in collaboration with engineer Hossain Vafaey, presents a propeller-free propulsion concept designed as an alternative to conventional rotor- and turbine-based configurations used in unmanned aerial vehicles and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

According to the official patent documentation, the architecture is based on a closed-loop internal system in which propulsion units circulate along a defined track, generating thrust through controlled motion cycles. The approach focuses on rethinking propulsion at the system level rather than modifying existing propeller-based designs.

"This announcement marks an important step in presenting this propulsion architecture to a broader audience," said Mohsen Bahmani, Inventor and Lead Developer at German Innovation General Trading L.L.C. "The work reflects a structured development process aimed at exploring alternative configurations within established engineering principles."

A visual demonstration of the system can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/jOcQJzqZFws.

The propulsion architecture has been developed over several years through iterative engineering work led by Mohsen Bahmani, with Hossain Vafaey contributing to system development and realization. The concept remains grounded in recognized physical principles, with its novelty centered on configuration and coordination of internal propulsion elements.

The company stated that the system is currently in a development stage and is being introduced as part of its ongoing efforts to expand engagement with the engineering and aerospace community.

Media & Supporting Materials

Website: https://www.mohsenbahmani.com/

Primary Patent:

https://worldwide.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/biblio?FT=D&locale=en_EP&CC=EP&NR=3565971B8&KC=B8

Additional Patent References:

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/EP-3565971-B8

https://patents.google.com/patent/EP3565971B8/e

Additional Video: https://youtu.be/Io3yHXm8AjA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294548

Source: NewWay Software