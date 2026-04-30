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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 06:48 Uhr
193 Leser
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Elite Robots Launches RoboBarista to Revolutionize Self-Service Coffee Experiences in Commercial and Public Spaces

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Robots, a global leader in collaborative robotics, today announced RoboBarista, a fully autonomous coffee station designed for high-traffic commercial spaces. Combining precision cobot technology with professional brewing, RoboBarista provides hotels, offices, and transit hubs a scalable, 24/7 solution to meet the rising demand for specialty coffee.

Premium Performance & Versatility

RoboBarista is a turnkey kiosk that automates the entire process from ordering to serving.

  • Capacity: Produces up to 60 cups per hour.
  • Menu: 10+ beverage options, including espresso, lattes, and iced drinks.
  • Customization: Available in single-arm or dual-arm versions, with open or enclosed kiosk designs for indoor and outdoor use.

The Barista's Touch

Unlike standard vending, RoboBarista replicates the human experience:

  • Latte Art: The dual-arm model performs synchronized movements to create intricate patterns (swans, tulips, etc.).
  • Personalization: An optional caramel jet printer allows customers to print custom images from their phones directly onto the foam.
  • Smart Management: Operators benefit from remote monitoring, sales analytics, and auto-cleaning functions for low-maintenance reliability.

Global Premiere & Tour

Fresh from a successful showcase at the NAMA Show 2026 (USA), Elite Robots is bringing RoboBarista to the world stage:

  • Venditalia (Italy): May 6-8 | Booth B1-098
  • FOOD TAIPEI - Taiwan HORECA: June 24-27 | Booth P0103
  • World of Coffee Brussels: June 25-27 | Booth 7627

About Elite Robots

Founded in 2016, Elite Robots is a premier cobot manufacturer with over 20,000 units deployed in 50+ countries. Headquartered in Shanghai with an 11,000sqm R&D center in Suzhou, the company delivers cost-effective, easy-to-use automation globally.

Learn more: https://www.eliterobots.com/solutions/barista And follow Elite Robots on LINKEDIN

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968954/EliteRobots_RoboBarista_coffeemakerCollection_DEMO.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-robots-launches-robobarista-to-revolutionize-self-service-coffee-experiences-in-commercial-and-public-spaces-302758297.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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