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WKN: A41GZJ | ISIN: CNE100007366 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
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DAHON TECH: DAHON Debuts LUNDEN GR at Eurobike 2026 - 20-Inch Tri-Fold Bike Redefining Urban Mobility

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON TECH (HKEX Stock Code: 2543.HK) today announced the launch of the LUNDEN GR, a new 20-inch tri-fold bike engineered to redefine compact performance for urban mobility and mixed-terrain riding. Integrating DAHON's proprietary DAHON-V Tech into a tri-fold platform for the first time, the LUNDEN GR is scheduled to make its public debut at Eurobike 2026.

Tri-fold bikes have surged in popularity for their compact, portable design, appealing to urban and leisure riders. Yet limited differentiation and inconsistent engineering have created major differences in ride quality, stiffness, and efficiency.

The LUNDEN GR addresses these compromises by combining compact portability with full-size riding performance. Powered by DAHON-V Tech, it enhances frame and fork stiffness for stronger power transfer, confident handling, and a smoother, more responsive ride. Designed for city streets, mixed terrain, and light gravel, it brings new innovation to the tri-fold category for today's discerning riders.

DAHON-V Tech Solving Core Design Challenges
Designed for multi-terrain riding, the LUNDEN GR combines enhanced rigidity with rider-focused ergonomics. The frame incorporates a direct linkage from the headtube to the bottom bracket, reinforced seatstays, and integrated forged dropouts, working together to improve stability, speed, and structural efficiency.

Equipped with the "D2D Stem", riders can easily adjust handlepost height and angle for a more personalised fit. The system also features dual-locking grips and a streamlined Internal V-Quick Lock, ensuring a secure and rigid riding position.

For smooth and reliable shifting, the LUNDEN GR uses a Shimano 8-speed internal hub, offering low-maintenance performance. The bike is fitted with 20" × 2.0" tyres that absorb road vibration, improve traction, and combine comfort with capable all-round handling.

Adaptable Dynamic Suspension System
The LUNDEN GR features an innovative Dynamic Suspension System for quick on-the-go damping adjustments, balancing pedalling efficiency with shock absorption across changing road conditions. Its multi-segment adjustable seatpost allows saddle height and angle tuning, improving ergonomic fit and comfort for a wide range of riders.

To Be Showcased at Eurobike 2026
DAHON will showcase the LUNDEN GR at Eurobike 2026, one of the world's leading bicycle trade exhibitions, bringing together global industry partners, media, and buyers.

DAHON's participation will highlight its latest engineering innovations and mark another important step in expanding its presence in international markets.

Media Contact
DAHON TECH
marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969737/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969736/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-debuts-lunden-gr-at-eurobike-2026---20-inch-tri-fold-bike-redefining-urban-mobility-302758307.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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