Aker Solutions ASA: First-quarter results 2026

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has delivered solid financial results as revenues normalize from peak levels in 2025. The company recorded an order intake in the first quarter of NOK 28.8 billion, lifting the secured order backlog to NOK 80.2 billion at quarter-end. Revenue in 2026 is expected to be around NOK 50 billion with EBITDA-margins excluding net income from SLB OneSubsea in the range of 7.0 to 7.5 percent. In April, the Annual General Meeting approved the total distribution of NOK 8.60 per share in ordinary and extraordinary dividends, which was paid to shareholders on April 27, 2026.

1Q 2026 Financial Highlights

(all figures excluding special items)

Revenue NOK 13.4 billion

EBITDA NOK 1.2 billion

EBITDA margin 8.6 percent

Earnings per share NOK 1.31

Order intake NOK 28.8 billion (2.2 times book-to-bill)

Order backlog NOK 80.2 billion

"In the first quarter, we delivered solid financials and a strong order intake, while our major projects continue to progress according to plan. This performance reflects the skills, commitment and dedication of our people," said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Solutions.

"Beyond securing long-term frame agreements with key clients, I am encouraged by the steps we are taking to position our company in emerging markets such as small modular reactors," said Digre.

Key developments

Revenue in the first quarter was NOK 13.4 billion compared to NOK 14.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Underlying EBITDA was NOK 1.2 billion and the EBITDA margin for the quarter was 8.6 percent, or 7.6 percent excluding net income from SLB OneSubsea.

Order intake for the quarter ended at NOK 28.8 billion, or 2.2-times book-to-bill. This mainly relates to long-term frame agreements in Life Cycle for maintenance and modification services in Norway for Equinor and Aker BP. The secured backlog, excluding options, increased to NOK 80.2 billion at the end of the quarter.

Aker Solutions' financial position remains solid with a net cash position that grew to NOK 8.7 billion, including investments in liquid funds, at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, Aker Solutions sold its shares in SLB for NOK 2.5 billion. The SLB shares were received in October 2023 as part of the subsea transaction.

Outlook and financial guiding

Aker Solutions has a solid backlog, increasing tender pipeline and high activity within early-phase consulting and engineering studies, positioning the company for future opportunities.

Based on the secured backlog and market activity, full-year revenue in 2026 is expected to be around NOK 50 billion. The underlying EBITDA margin, excluding net income from SLB OneSubsea, is expected to be in the range of 7.0 to 7.5 percent for the full year of 2026.

The company has an attractive capital allocation strategy. On April 16, 2026, the Annual General Meeting approved an ordinary dividend for the fiscal year of 2025 of NOK 3.60 per share. In addition, an extraordinary dividend related to the sales of SLB shares of NOK 5.00 per share was also approved. Both ordinary and extraordinary dividends were paid out to shareholders on April 27, 2026.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum

media contact

hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com

+47 913 80 820

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https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--first-quarter-results-2026,c4342551

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