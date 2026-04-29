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WKN: A2AC3K | ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 | Ticker-Symbol: WTY
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 11:22
249,90 Euro
+0,56 % +1,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,00249,4010:37
247,00249,4010:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 22:06 Uhr
52 Leser
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Willis Towers Watson plc: Willis announces leadership appointments to support growth and Newfront integration in North America

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ:WTW), today announced a series of senior leadership appointments across North America to support growth and the ongoing integration of Newfront, a San Francisco-based specialty insurance broker known for its technology-driven approach. The six appointments reflect Willis' commitment to strengthening its regional capabilities, enhancing client service and accelerating growth across key markets.

Rod Sockolov has been appointed Northern California Market Leader, reporting to Chuck Shay, Willis West Region Leader. In this role, Sockolov will lead efforts to drive business growth, refine client service, strengthen carrier relationships and grow talent in the Northern California market.

Linde Hotchkiss has been appointed West Growth Leader. In this role, Hotchkiss will lead the execution of regional growth strategies and producer development initiatives. Hotchkiss will also report to Chuck Shay.

Tom Whitenight has been appointed as Northern California Client Partnerships Leader, reporting to Rod Sockolov. In this role, Whitenight will mentor producers on growth strategies and continue serving an extensive portfolio of technology and life sciences clients.

Brian Hetherington has been appointed as Strategic Growth Leader, North America. In this role, Hetherington will work with Willis leaders to develop and execute growth strategies, expand mentorship and development programs and continue with strategic revenue generation and carrier relationships. Hetherington will report to Paul Graziano, Chief Growth Officer for Willis in North America.

Frannie Epps has been appointed Digital Engagement Leader, North America. Epps will lead efforts to drive awareness and engagement across Willis' digital tools and capabilities. Epps will report to Mike Giacobbe, Chief Commercial Officer for Willis in North America.

Deirdre Finn has been appointed Head of FINEX Capital Markets. In this role, Finn will lead a new national team supporting high-growth, high-potential companies through their transition from early-stage, venture-backed startups to public market readiness. Finn will report to Mike Machin, Head of FINEX North America.

"I'm excited to welcome Rod, Linde, Tom, Brian, Frannie and Deirdre into their new roles," said Pat Donnelly, Head of Risk & Broking, North America for WTW. "Their expertise and collaborative approach will strengthen our presence across key U.S. markets, support our clients and colleagues and be instrumental as we continue to unify our growth strategy and deliver value to our clients."

WTW recently completed its acquisition of Newfront, expanding its reach in the U.S. middle market and bringing additional specialty expertise and technology enabled capabilities to support growth and enhance client solutions.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contacts
Lauren Ryan
Lauren.Ryan@wtwco.com

Arnelle Sullivan
Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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