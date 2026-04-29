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WKN: A3DVBR | ISIN: KYG3730V1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.04.26 | 21:59
213,20 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FTAI AVIATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FTAI AVIATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Upsizes Revolving Credit Facility to Over $2 Billion

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") today announced that it has amended and extended its existing revolving credit facility 2031 (the "Facility"), increasing total commitments from $400 million to $2.025 billion and extending the maturity to April. The Facility is led by JPMorgan Chase Bank as Administrative Agent and BNP Paribas, Citibank, MUFG Bank, PNC Bank and Royal Bank of Canada as Syndication Agents. Other banks participating include Barclays, Citizens Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Truist Bank as Co-Documentation Agents, as well as Capital One, Standard Chartered and U.S. Bank.

The Facility was oversubscribed and is a record size for FTAI, positioning the Company to pursue compelling opportunities in the market to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for its shareholders.

"We are pleased to complete the upsize of our revolving credit facility and thank our banking partners for their support and confidence in our business," said Nicholas McAleese, Chief Financial Officer of FTAI. "The increased size, combined with improved pricing terms that reduce our cost of borrowing, will support the overall growth objectives of our business and allow us to be nimble when attractive opportunities arise."

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

For further information, please contact:
Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media:
Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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