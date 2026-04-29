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WKN: A400LM | ISIN: US04686J8615 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.04.26 | 20:01
24,020 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 22:24 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Second Quarter 2026 Preferred Stock Dividends

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock), payable on June 30, 2026 to holders of record as of June 15, 2026.

  • Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company's 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Series D Preferred Stock"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $484.375 per share on the company's 7.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Series E Preferred Stock"); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.484375 per depositary share.

Depositary shares for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "ATHPrA," depositary shares for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrB," depositary shares for the Series D Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrD," and depositary shares for the Series E Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ATHPrE."

About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $440 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact
Jeanne Hess
VP, External Relations
+1 646 768 7319
jeanne.hess@athene.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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