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WKN: A0RP0Y | ISIN: CA14042M1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CP
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 17:16
39,800 Euro
+2,05 % +0,800
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1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80039,40010:41
38,60039,40008:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 22:36 Uhr
38 Leser
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Capital Power Corporation: Capital Power reports voting results from the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual meeting of shareholders ("annual meeting") for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) ("Capital Power" or "the Corporation") was held on April 28, 2026. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2026 and available on the Corporation's website at: www.capitalpower.com/AGM. The manner in which the ballots or proxies received, as applicable, were voted in respect of each matter is set out below.

1.Election of Directors:
Each of the 10 director nominees put forward by management were elected directors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

DirectorVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Barry Perry78,429,49899.08%730,7570.92%
Jill Gardiner79,018,72899.82%141,5270.18%
Gary Bosgoed78,128,53498.70%1,031,7211.30%
Avik Dey78,973,69899.76%186,5570.24%
Carolyn Graham79,019,79499.82%140,4610.18%
Kelly Huntington78,639,47399.34%520,7820.66%
Jane Peverett78,729,08999.46%431,1660.54%
Neil H. Smith78,799,45099.54%360,8050.46%
Keith Trent78,745,43199.48%414,8240.52%
George Williams78,745,09599.48%415,1600.52%

2. Appointment of Auditors:
The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number

PercentNumberPercent
79,458,33599.71%228,5670.29%

3.Approach to Executive Compensation:
On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular was approved. The voting results were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
Number

PercentNumberPercent
77,712,07198.17%1,447,9821.83%


About Capital Power
Capital Power is one of North America's leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables, and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power. ?

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com		Investor Relations:
Noreen Farrell
(403) 461-5236
investor@capitalpower.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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