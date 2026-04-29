Vornado Realty Trust Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of its outstanding common shares under a new share repurchase program.

Under Vornado's existing $200 million share repurchase program, Vornado has repurchased 6,929,439 of its common shares at an average price of $25.80 per share and has approximately $21 million of remaining capacity under that prior program.

Share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or through other means as permitted by federal securities laws, including through block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions and/or trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined in Vornado's discretion depending on business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing prices for Vornado's common shares, alternative uses for capital and other considerations. The program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate Vornado to make any repurchases of its common shares.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: the amount and form of potential share repurchases. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and the effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.