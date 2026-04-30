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WKN: A3DMXU | ISIN: AU0000313769 | Ticker-Symbol: M1X1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:06
1,180 Euro
-5,60 % -0,070
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AUSTRALIEN
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 01:24 Uhr
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FireFly Metals Limited: Outstanding drilling results from high-grade core to drive impending resource update and economic assessment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Outstanding infill drilling results continue to establish the scale, grade and continuity of the +800m high-grade core zone at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project (Core Zone); Post-quarter results of 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq and 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq from hole MUG25-096 and MUG25-209 respectively (see ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026)
  • The Green Bay Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) stands at 50.4Mt @ 2.0% CuEq in the Measured & Indicated M&I) categories plus 29.3Mt @ 2.5% CuEq in Inferred. A MRE update is planned for the June 2026 quarter and will underpin the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025)
  • High-grade Core Zone of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and 10.9Mt @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred has potential to be an extremely valuable feed source in early years of production (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025)
  • PEA / Scoping Study on track for completion in mid-2026, covering multiple development scenarios for an upscaled restart of copper-gold production
  • FireFly has satisfied all conditions of the provincial Environmental Assessment release and has commenced applying for construction permits; selective low-cost seasonal early works are expected to commence in the coming months (see ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025)
  • FireFly agreed to sell its Ontario Gold Assets - comprising its 70% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and 100% of the Sioux Lookout Project - to ASX-listed Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) (Bellavista) for total scrip consideration, with eligible FireFly shareholders to receive Bellavista shares via an in-specie distribution (see ASX announcement dated 2 February 2026)
  • Shareholder approval required to be obtained in respect of the transaction was received on 22 April 2026, all conditions precedent required to be satisfied or waived prior to completion occurring were satisfied or waived on 24 April 2026 and the transaction completed on 29 April 2026 (see ASX announcements dated 24 April 2026 and 29 April 2026)
  • The record date for the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to FireFly shareholders is 4 May 2026 and the distribution is expected to occur on 11 May 2026 (see ASX announcements dated 24 April 2026 and 29 April 2026)
  • FireFly equity was promoted to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Small Cap and FTSE All Cap (LMS), effective 23 March 2026, reflecting the Company's growing market capitalisation and institutional profile
  • Regional exploration activity is accelerating following the winter period; two surface rigs are testing geophysical targets near the Ming Mine; maiden drilling at Tilt Cove project is expected in coming months
  • FireFly is well-funded, with ~A$219.9 million in cash and liquid investments as at 31 March 2026, to execute its growth drilling program, economic studies and pre-construction early works

FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said: "The Green Bay exploration program, which is at the centre of our strategy to create shareholder value, generated outstanding results in the quarter. The assays continued to demonstrate exceptional grades and continuity, particularly in the high-grade Core Zone, which we expect to be central to the early economics of an upscaled restart. At the same time, our economic studies are advancing on schedule and permitting is underway. We are also crystallising value from our Ontario Gold Assets through the Bellavista transaction.

"FireFly enters the June quarter well-funded and well-positioned, with six rigs turning underground, and a Mineral Resource Estimate update and PEA on the horizon. We have a world-scale copper-gold project in a tier-one jurisdiction and the outlook for copper remains compelling".

PERTH, Australia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX/TSX: FFM) (FireFly or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities and achievements during the March 2026 quarter. During the period, the Company continued to advance its multi-rig underground drilling campaign at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, delivering further outstanding results that reinforce the scale and continuity of the high-grade Core Zone. Economic studies remain on track, permitting is progressing and the Company has completed a significant strategic transaction to streamline its portfolio by divesting of its Ontario Gold Assets.

GREEN BAY COPPER GOLD PROJECT

DRILLING RESULTS AND EXPLORATION PROGRESS

Since acquiring the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project (Green Bay or the Project) in October 2023 and to 31 March 2026, FireFly has completed approximately 174,000m of underground diamond core drilling at the Ming Mine, the flagship deposit at the Project. Strong drilling activity continued during the quarter, with six underground rigs operating throughout the period, conducting infill resource conversion drilling (four rigs) and step-out extension drilling (two rigs).

Post quarter-end, on 8 April 2026, the Company announced the results of 49 new drill holes drilled prior to the end of the quarter, confirming exceptional continuity and grade within the high-grade Core Zone, where the copper and gold-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralisation converges with the broad copper stringer Footwall Zone (FWZ), and in the adjacent VMS lenses. Headline results include:1

  • 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.6g/t Au), including an internal high-grade stringer zone of 19.2m @ 7.5% CuEq in hole MUG25-096, demonstrated continuity of the Core Zone where VMS transitions into thick high-grade FWZ
  • 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.8g/t Au), including an upper zone of 18.2m @ 5.8% CuEq in hole MUG25-209, confirming the convergent Core Zone
  • Upper VMS zones also delivered exceptional thick intersections, including 11.9m @ 8.1% CuEq (6.0% Cu & 2.3g/t Au) in MUG25-219, 25.7m @ 7.8% CuEq (4.4% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in MUG25-187, and 16.3m @ 7.7% CuEq (4.3% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in MUG25-206

Figure 1

Figure 1: Long section through the Green Bay Ming underground mine highlighting the location of select drill results from the ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026. Results from both the high-grade copper-gold VMS zone and broad copper Footwall Zone are shown. The large scale DHEM conductor (green) beyond the edge of the current Mineral Resource highlights strong potential for the Mineral Resource to continue. Drill assays >0.5% copper are shown in red. All intersections true thickness unless otherwise stated. Refer to Appendix B in the ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026 for all drill results and locations.

All drilling reported on 8 April 2026 was conducted from the 805L drill drive. Whilst this development is currently being utilised for exploration, it will form an important part of future mine infrastructure for the potential upscaled operation at Green Bay Ming Mine. The location of drill platforms and holes reported in the 8 April 2026 announcement are presented in Figure 2. Additional development has been completed from this drive to position the rigs to test for high grade extensions of the 1806 and 1807 VMS lodes.

Figure 2:

Figure 2: Isometric view of the Ming Mine 805L Exploration Drive showing the location of drill platforms and drilling reported in the announcement dated 8 April 2026. Assay results greater than 0.5% Cu are shown in red.

The drilling conducted achieved the following objectives:

  • Infill drilling from Crosscuts 3 and 4 of the 805L Exploration Drive focused on upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to M&I categories ahead of the upcoming Mineral Resource update and economic studies.
  • Drilling from the 870L Cuddy tested the lateral extension west of the Ming North lode and the down-plunge continuation of the historically mined 1806 lode. Results indicated strong conversion from Inferred to M&I, with potential to support Mineral Resource addition in the upcoming MRE update.
  • Drilling from the 880RM Cuddies densified drill spacing in the northern VMS and FWZ domains and demonstrated strong continuity consistent with the Mineral Resource model reported in MRE announced by the Company on 18 November 2025.
  • First results, such as 4.4m @ 11.3% CuEq in hole MUG25-254,2 from the recently completed 900L Crosscuts 7 and 8 are already proving encouraging.

The Core Zone, which has a current Mineral Resource of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and 10.9Mt @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred,3 remains open down-plunge (deepest hole to date returned 49.0m @ 6.1% CuEq in October 2025)4 and is expected to form an important early-production feed source in the upscaled restart scenarios currently being evaluated in economic studies.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND STUDIES

Economic and technical studies on the upscaled resumption of copper and gold production at Green Bay are well underway. The first economic study, intended for completion in mid-2026, will satisfy the criteria of a Scoping Study under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a PEA under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). The study will evaluate multiple development scenarios including various haulage configurations (e.g., shaft or decline), annual production rates, and Life of Mine metal production.

Comprehensive metallurgical testwork previously completed on samples from the Ming Mine5 demonstrated that the mineralisation is metallurgically simple and amenable to conventional processing, with copper recoveries averaging above 98% and gold recoveries exceeding 85% using an optimised flowsheet, representing a significant improvement to historical recoveries at the Nugget Pond processing facility. Mine design, scheduling, processing facility design, geotechnical and tailings management studies continued to progress through the quarter.

Following the conditional release from further Environmental Assessment granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for a start-up mining and processing operation, FireFly has now satisfied the conditions of the release and has commenced applying for construction permits. The Company expects to commence selective, low-cost seasonal early works in the coming months to prepare the Project for future development and construction readiness.

Engagement with potential offtake customers, export credit agencies and other commercial counterparties continued during the quarter. Initial discussions continue to indicate strong interest in the high-quality copper concentrate expected from the Ming Mine.

REGIONAL EXPLORATION

Regional exploration is accelerating following a scheduled winter hiatus. Two surface diamond drill rigs are currently testing geophysical anomalies in the areas south of the Ming Mine. Activity during the period has focused on target generation, incorporating both geophysical survey and interpretation, prospecting programs, and compilation of historic datasets across FireFly's extensive 346km² land package at Green Bay.

Maiden drilling at the Tilt Cove project, located within the Green Bay tenure, is expected to commence in the coming months as the Company continues to advance its broader exploration strategy in the district.

2026 FORWARD WORK PLANS

The FireFly growth strategy remains focused on advancing the Green Bay project towards the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production. Near term activities remain focused on:

  • Upgrading the Mineral Resource from Inferred to M&I categories, through infill drilling at the Ming Mine, targeting a minimum of 70% M&I Resource coverage ahead of the economic studies
  • Mineral Resource Growth, through down-plunge step-out drilling and testing of lateral extensions
  • Completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment / Scoping Study in mid-2026, incorporating multiple development scenarios for an upscaled restart
  • Advancement of permitting, engineering and early works to support future development scenarios; and
  • New Discoveries from both underground and surface regional exploration drilling

The Company will also be focused in the near term on completing the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to eligible FireFly shareholders. The record date for the in-specie distribution is 4 May 2026 and the distribution is expected to occur on 11 May 2026.

Figure 3: Timeline of key activities at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project.

Figure 3: Timeline of key activities at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project.
1. Timeframes are indicative and may be subject to change.

ONTARIO GOLD ASSETS - STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

On 2 February 2026, FireFly announced that it had entered into a binding share sale and purchase deed with ASX-listed Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) (Bellavista) to sell its Ontario Gold Assets - comprising its 70% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and 100% of the Sioux Lookout Project. The transaction completed on 29 April 2026.

As announced on 29 April 2026, under the terms of the Transaction, FireFly:

  • received 60 million fully paid Bellavista shares (Upfront Consideration Shares), to be distributed to eligible FireFly shareholders via an in-specie distribution (and FireFly shareholders are expected to receive approximately 1 Bellavista share for every 12.8 FireFly shares held)
  • received 50 million Bellavista performance rights (Contingent Consideration Performance Rights) in three tranches, which vest upon Bellavista achieving certain exploration and production milestones;6 and
  • assigned to Bellavista FireFly's rights and interests in certain intercompany loans receivable by FireFly from its subsidiary Auteco Minerals (Canada) Pty Ltd (Auteco Minerals) (Loans Receivable).

Following completion, the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to eligible FireFly shareholders is expected to occur on 11 May 2026, with a record date of 4 May 2026.

LIMESTONE WELL VANADIUM-TITANIUM PROJECT

No field activities were undertaken at the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia during the quarter. FireFly holds a 90% interest in the project.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

CASH FLOW

At 31 March 2026, FireFly had a cash balance of A$206.8 million.

During the quarter, the Company incurred net cash outflows from operating activities of A$1.0 million, investing activities of A$19.2 million and financing activities of A$1.2 million. Key movements by activity classification are provided below.

Operating Activities

The net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter of A$1.0 million comprised:

  • A$0.5 million payments for care and maintenance and site costs associated with the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project;
  • A$1.1 million payments for Pickle Crow Gold Project strategic review and divestment transaction costs;
  • A$2.6 million payments for staff, administration and corporate costs in both Australia and Canada,

offset by:

  • A$1.7 million receipts of interest income;
  • A$0.7 million net refunds of GST/HST;
  • A$0.5 million receipts of grant income; and
  • A$0.3 million receipts of rental and other income.

Investing Activities

The net cash outflow from investing activities for the quarter of A$19.2 million comprised:

  • A$18.7 million for payments associated with the underground development, exploration drilling, and project and engineering studies expenditure at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project; and
  • A$0.5 million for acquisition of plant and equipment.

Financing Activities

Net cash outflows from financing activities for the quarter of A$1.2 million comprised:

  • Payment of A$1.1 million for transaction costs associated with the capital raisings completed in December 2025; and
  • A$0.1 million for payments associated with the lease of equipment for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project and Corporate office space.

PAYMENTS TO RELATED PARTIES

During the quarter, the Company made payments to related parties of A$462,000 which comprised executive directors' salaries and superannuation, non-executive directors' fees, and payments to Exia IT Pty Ltd for information technology (IT) support services and IT equipment.7

INDEX INCLUSION

Effective 23 March 2026, FireFly was added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Small Cap and FTSE All Cap (LMS) indices following a periodic review, representing a promotion from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap. The inclusion reflects the Company's growing market capitalisation and broadens the Company's reach with global institutional investors tracked against FTSE benchmarks.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Steve Parsons
Managing Director
FireFly Metals Ltd
Phone: +61 8 9220 9030
Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Chief Development Officer
FireFly Metals Ltd
+1 416 572 2028
Paul Armstrong
Media Contact
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474

ABOUT FIREFLY METALS

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource prepared and disclosed in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101 of 50.4Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.0% for 1,016Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and 29.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.5% for 722Kt CuEq. The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset.

During the quarter ending 31 March 2026, FireFly held a 70% interest in the high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario. The Inferred Mineral Resource stands at 11.9Mt at 7.2g/t for 2.8Moz gold, with exceptional discovery potential on the 500km2 tenement holding. Subsequent to the quarter, on 29 April 2026, FireFly completed a transaction with Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) for the sale of the Pickle Crow Gold Project and other gold assets of FireFly in Ontario, Canada.

The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia

Further information regarding FireFly is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM) or the Company's website www.fireflymetals.com.au or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

Financial Information
Financial Information included in this announcement, including the Appendix 5B, is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's external auditor.

Mineral Resource Estimate - Green Bay Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025, titled 'Mineral Resource increases 51% to 1.4Mt of copper and 1.1Moz of gold' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, titled 'National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd, Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland' with an issue date of 1 December 2025 and a Mineral Resource effective date of 18 November 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineral Resource Estimate - Little Deer
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineral Resource Estimate - Pickle Crow Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pickle Crow Project referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 4 May 2023, titled 'High-Grade Inferred Gold Resource Grows to 2.8Moz at 7.2g/t' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Pickle Crow Project, titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada' with an effective date of 29 November 2024, as amended on 11 June 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Metal equivalents
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Individual grades for the metals for the reporting of metal equivalents for Exploration Results are set out in the ASX announcements in which the Exploration Results were first reported by the Company.

Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).

Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries.

In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.

Exploration Results
The Exploration Results referred to in this announcement were first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 by the Company in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.

Original Announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.

Competent and Qualified Person Statements
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed the contents of this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.

The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

APPENDIX A

Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

TONNESCOPPERGOLDSILVERCuEq
(Mt)GradeMetalGradeMetalGradeMetalGrade
(%)('000 t)(g/t)('000 oz)(g/t)('000 oz)(%)
Measured6.31.5940.3501.93881.7
Indicated41.21.77080.44883.24,3202.1
TOTAL M&I47.51.78020.45373.14,7082.0
Inferred 23.12.04560.75535.94,3792.6

Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate

TONNESCOPPERGOLDSILVERCuEq
(Mt)GradeMetalGradeMetalGradeMetalGrade
(%)('000 t)(g/t)('000 oz)(g/t)('000 oz)(%)
Measured- - - - - - - -
Indicated2.92.1620.193.43202.3
TOTAL M&I2.92.1620.193.43202.3
Inferred 6.21.81100.1102.24301.8

GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

TONNESCOPPERGOLDSILVERCuEq
(Mt)GradeMetalGradeMetalGradeMetalGrade
(%)('000 t)(g/t)('000 oz)(g/t)('000 oz)(%)
Measured6.31.5940.3501.93881.7
Indicated44.11.77690.44963.34,6382.1
TOTAL M&I50.41.78630.35463.15,0262.0
Inferred 29.31.95660.65635.14,8102.5
1.FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
2.Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade.
3.Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made of the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
4.Totals may vary due to rounding.

APPENDIX B
Summary of interests in Mining Tenements and other tenure held by FireFly Metals Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries at the end of the March 2026 Quarter.

Limestone Well Vanadium Project
Western Australia

PROJECTTENEMENT NO.STATUSINTERESTTENURE HOLDER
Limestone WellE20/846Granted90% FireFly Metals Ltd
Limestone WellE57/1069Granted90% FireFly Metals Ltd


South Australian Projects
South Australia

PROJECTTENEMENT NO.STATUSINTERESTTENURE HOLDER
KulitjaraELA 2013/168Application100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
AnmuryinnaELA 2013/169Application100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
Poole HillELA 2013/170Application100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd


Sioux Lookout Projects
Ontario, Canada

Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Sioux Lookout Projects (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

PROJECTTENEMENT NO.STATUSINTERESTTENURE HOLDER
Sioux Lookout Projects674765
674766
674767
674768
674769
674770
674771
674772
674773
674774
674775
674776
674777
674778
674779
674780		674781
674782
674793
674794
674795
674796
674797
674798
674812
674813
674820
674821
674822
674823
674824		674825
674826
674827
674829
674830
674831
674832
674833
674834
674835
674836
674837
695865
695866
700951		Granted100% Revel Resources Ltd


Pickle Crow Gold Project
Ontario, Canada

FireFly entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp (TSX:FF) to acquire up to an 80% interest in PC Gold Inc., the 100% holder of the Mining Tenements outlined below comprising the Pickle Crow Gold Project. FireFly's interest in PC Gold Inc. during the March 2026 Quarter was 70%. For further details refer to ASX announcements dated 28 January 2020, 17 February 2020, 13 March 2020, 18 March 2021 and 2 August 2021. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Crow Gold Project (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

GRANTED TENEMENT NO.

102631153007188547225833292410344659672203PA 65 (PAT 7365)
102632153008189122225834292411344681672205PA 66 (PAT 7366)
102636153009189170225835292412344683672206PA 665 (PA 2073) (PAT 7341)
102637153012189214226401292416344745672207PA 666 (PA 2076) (PAT 7344)
102655153013189695226403292417345282672208PA 667 (PA 2077) (PAT 7345)
102656153037189900227038292431345328672209PA 668 (PA 2075) (PAT 7343)
102688153039189903227086292453345347672210PA 669 (PA 2078) (PAT 7346)
102716153040189922227087292454345348672211PA 67 (PAT 7367)
102717153068189923227106292455562622672212PA 670 (PA 2070) (PAT 7339)
102720153615196962227793293007562636672213PA 671 (PA 2074) (PAT 7342)
102773153617196963227821293008562648672214PA 675 (PAT 7279)
102796153633196967227822293009562649672215PA 676 (PAT 7280)
102797153740196968238344293032562650672216PA 677 (PAT 7281)
102827153741196969238522293035562651672217PA 68 (PAT 7368)
102882153759196984247646293058562652672218PA 684 (PAT 7282)
102979154984196985247647293547562653672219PA 685 (PAT 7283)
103184154985196986249298293548562654672220PA 686 (PAT 7284)
103203155002202396257912293675562655672221PA 69 (PAT 7352)
112269155022203622265530293710562656672222PA 696 (PAT 7285)
112270157233207336265531294406562657672223PA 697 (PAT 7286)
117286157234207590265581294432562658672224PA 698 (PAT 7287)
117311161424207603265585294433562659672225PA 699 (PAT 7288)
117314169618207626265601305805562660672226PA 70 (PAT 7353)
117315169638207649265604312407562661672227PA 700 (PAT 7289)
117334169639207652265623312408562662672228PA 701 (PAT 7290)
117335169646207653265624312492562663672229PA 702 (PAT 7291)
117935169672207654266182321608562664672230PA 703 (PAT 7292)
117936169674207655266185321614562665672231PA 704 (PAT 7293)
117942169675207657266188321616562666672232PA 705 (PAT 7294)
117947169709207720266203321617562667672233PA 706 (PAT 7295)
117948169710208244266205321618562668672234PA 707 (PAT 7296)
117969169711208316266847321619562669672235PA 725 (PAT 7297)
117970170264208340266850321622562670672236PA 726 (PAT 7298)
117977170269208385267574321636562672672237PA 727 (PAT 7299)
117998170280208401272992321667562673672238PA 728 (PAT 7300)
117999170281208405273007321669562674672239PA 729 (PAT 7301)
118002170302208406273011321673562675672240PA 730 (PAT 7302)
118032170303208936273012321683562676672241PA 735 (PAT 7303)
118094170304208938273017321699562677672242PA 736 (PAT 7304)
118095170362209208273572321700562678672243PA 737 (PAT 7305)
118115170363209914273618322281562679672244PA 738 (PAT 7306)
118121170889209915273619322284562680672245PA 739 (PAT 7307)
118227170936210048273620322303562681672246PA 740 (PAT 7308)
118288170957215596273642322304562682672247PA 741 (PAT 7309)
124493171607217803273643322361562683672248PA 742 (PAT 7310)
124494171632217811273644322387562684672249PA 744 (PAT 7312)
124495171633217812273663322388562685672250PA 745 (PAT 7313)
124496171655218333273664322949562690672251PA 746 (PAT 7314)
124519171905218335274255322950562765672252PA 747 (PAT 7315)
124522173067218362274303322951562766672253PA 748 (PAT 7316)
124523173068218363274325323594562767672579PA 749 (PAT 7317)
125042173091218364275021323613562768695862PA 750 (PAT 7318)
125043173136218365275022323614562769695863PA 751 (PAT 7319)
125075173138218368275031323615562770711253PA 755 (PAT 7320)
125076173544218369275087323616562771711477PA 756 (PAT 7321)
125145173853218381275551323620562772719977PA 757 (PAT 7322)
125147173854218392276008323640562774720020PA 758 (PAT 7323)
125150173875218393285057324716562776887527PA 759 (PAT 7324)
125151182415218448285058325337562777PA 185 (PA 2061) (PAT 7354)PA 760 (PAT 7325)
125176182433218449285059325338562778PA 186 (PA 2062 & PA 2062A) (PAT 7355)PA 761 (PAT 7326)
125177182434218450285060333761562779PA 187 (PA2063) (PAT 7356)PA 762 (PAT 7327)
125772182438218470285069334628562781PA 188 (PA 2064) (PAT 7359)PA 763 (PAT 7328)
125797182440218471285076334629572086PA 189 (PA 2065) (PAT 7357)PA 773 (PAT 7329)
125837182468218480285088335092626535PA 199 (PA 2067) (PAT 7361)PA 774 (PAT 7330)
125856182472218481285089335442672170PA 200 (PA 2068) (PAT 7362)PA 775 (PAT 7331)
127040182473219051285090335443672171PA 201 (PA 2066) (PAT 7360)PA 776 (PAT 7332)
127041183017219052285091335446672172PA 2011 (PAT 7338)PA 777 (PAT 7333)
127444183069219053285629335468672173PA 202 (PA 2069) (PAT 7358)PA 778 (PAT 7334)
135139183090219054285634344008672174PA 2071e (PA 2071 & PA 2072) (PAT 7340)PA 779 (PAT 7335)
137058183091219055285635344010672175PA 2133 (PAT 7347)PA 780 (PAT 7336)
137059183092219145285652344012672176PA 2139 (PAT 7348)PA 781 (PAT 7337)
137060183093219146285657344013672177PA 2140 (PAT 7349)PA 90 (PA 2161) (PAT 6945)
137199183115219147285708344014672178PA 2141 (PAT 7350)PA 91 (PA 2157) (PAT 6946)
137200183118219166285709344029672179PA 2185 (PAT 7351)PA 92 (PA 2158) (PAT 6947)
137848188411219167285732344030672180PA 2586(PAT6952)PA 93 (PA 2159) (PAT 6948)
143310188414220349285734344031672194PA 63 (PAT 7363)PA 94 (PA 2162) (PAT 6949)
147879188415220350285759344580672195PA 637 (PAT 7273)PA 95 (PA 2163) (PAT 6950)
151198188422220351286396344581672196PA 638 (PAT 7274)PA 96 (PA 2160) (PAT 6951)
152985188443225800286415344582672197PA 639 (PAT 7275)
152991188444225801287100344583672198PA 64 (PAT 7364)
152992188445225802287122344584672199PA 640 (PAT 7276)
152993188446225804287631344633672200PA 644 (PAT 7277)
152998188502225818292388344637672201PA 646 (PAT 7278)
153006188519225819292389344655672202PA 743 (PAT 7311)

During the March 2026 Quarter, FireFly wholly-owned subsidiaries Revel Resources Ltd and Revel Resources (JV Projects) Ltd were also 100% holders of the following granted Mining Tenements located in proximity to the above Pickle Crow Project Mining Tenements. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell these Mining Tenements (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

GRANTED TENEMENT NO.

PROJECTTENEMENT NO.STATUSINTERESTTENURE HOLDER
Pickle Crow711863
711867
711868		 Granted100% Revel Resources Ltd
Pickle Crow695864Granted100% Revel Resources (JV) Projects Ltd


Green Bay Copper-Gold Project
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

PROJECTTENEMENT NO.STATUSINTERESTTENURE HOLDER
Green Bay022791M
023175M		023968M
023971M		027468MGranted100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd
Green Bay010215MGranted100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd (50%)
1948565 Ontario Inc (50%)
Green BayCrown Land Lease 103359
Crown Land Lease 103388
Crown Land Lease 108189
Crown Land Lease 108691
Mining Lease 140
Mining Lease 141
Mining Lease 188
Surface Lease 163		Granted100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd
Green Bay011507M
019026M
019060M
019158M
020510M
023708M
023732M
025546M
025547M
025548M

025549M
025552M
025853M
026769M
026770M
027500M
030871M
031375M
031800M
032148M

032685M
034271M
034282M
034366M
034399M
034902M
035201M
035487M
035654M
036297M
040021M		Granted100% 1470199 B.C LTD
Tilt Cove013054M
013055M
014109M
014111M
019122M
022576M
022796M
024119M
024535M
025051M
025291M
025437M		025558M
025832M
025838M
026202M
026379M
026404M
026540M
026680M
026729M
026730M
026950M
026992M		027285M
027398M
031602M
031816M
032906M
034851M
034854M
035078M
035079M
035080M
035081M
037157M		Granted100% Tilt Cove Ltd.


Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests acquired during the Quarter: Nil

Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests disposed of during the Quarter: Nil
_______________________________
1See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.
2See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.
3See ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025.
4See ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025.
5See ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025.
6See ASX announcement dated 2 February 2026 for further details.
7Exia IT Pty Ltd, a company in which Belltree Corporate Pty Ltd (Belltree) is a 50% shareholder, provided IT services and supplied IT equipment to the Company. Mr Naylor is a director of Belltree and holds a 30% indirect interest, and Mr Parsons also holds a 20% indirect interest, in Belltree. No payments were made to Belltree during the quarter.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f25b79-a9d9-47a2-a88c-da0ae646eb12
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa1e647b-59fb-4d35-a6ae-920756b7f816
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94207578-6b00-40d1-a499-bd907822df94


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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