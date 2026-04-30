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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
1,570 Euro
-1,26 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6701,71010:02
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: First Quarter 2026 Trading Update

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: First Quarter 2026 Trading Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: First Quarter 2026 Trading Update 
30-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Trading Update Q1 2026 
 
30 April 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

First Quarter 2026 Trading Update 

Strong delivery in line with strategy 

   -- Continued growth in underlying and statutory profit, reaffirming all guidance 
   -- 5% growth in target lending segments of Corporate, Commercial, and SME lending and Specialist Mortgages, 
  as asset rotation strategy continues at pace 
   -- Strong credit quality maintained with the portfolio highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. 
  Arrears rates remain low reflecting a benign credit environment 
   -- Metro Bank continues to operate with the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank 

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 

"We have started the year well, building on the positive momentum that we carried into 2026 by delivering continued 
profit growth and increased lending in our key target areas against a dynamic market backdrop. As we successfully 
rotate our lending and reshape the balance sheet, we have an established and high-quality pipeline, and the lowest cost 
of deposits of any UK High Street bank. We are confident in reaffirming all guidance previously provided. 

"Our commitment to relationship banking, our store network and the communities we operate in are positive 
differentiators, enabling us to win market share and increase lending. We look ahead with confidence and remain focused 
on delivering for our colleagues, customers, shareholders and supporting UK growth." 

Key Financials 

                                        Change           Change 
                           Q1      FY           Q1 
                                  from          from 
GBP in millions                    2026     2025          2025 
                                  FY 2025         Q1 2025 

Total assets                    GBP16,555    GBP16,475    0%      GBP17,074    (3%) 

Gross loans and advances to customers        GBP9,141    GBP8,993    2%      GBP8,642    6% 
 
Less: allowance for impairment           (GBP143)    (GBP170)    (16%)     (GBP177)    (19%) 
 
Net loans and advances to customers         GBP8,998    GBP8,823    2%      GBP8,465    6% 

Deposits from customers               GBP13,280    GBP13,445    (1%)     GBP13,817    (4%) 

Net loan to deposit ratio              68%      66%      2 ppts    61%      7 ppts 

Gross loans and advances to customers consists of:                                   
 
Target segments                   GBP5,500    GBP5,227    5%      GBP3,623    52% 
 
Total run-off books                 GBP3,641    GBP3,766    (3%)     GBP5,019    (27%)

Continued growth in target lending segments of Corporate, Commercial, and SME lending and Specialist Mortgages, up 5% quarter-on-quarter and 52% year-on-year. Total net loans at Q1 2026 were GBP9.0 billion.

In line with strategy, a 3% reduction quarter-on-quarter and 27% reduction year-on-year in run-off lending are freeing up capital and liquidity to reinvest in target segments. Total gross loans grew 6% year-on-year.

Credit quality continues to remain strong with the portfolio highly collateralised. Arrears rates remain low reflecting a benign credit environment. Reduction in allowance for impairment quarter-on-quarter driven by sale of non-performing unsecured personal loans held within our run-off portfolio.

Corporate/Commercial/SME credit approved pipeline currently in excess of GBP1.0 billion, providing significant growth momentum into Q2 2026 and beyond.

Loan to deposit ratio at Q1 2026 was 68%, providing significant capacity for asset growth.

Metro Bank continues to have the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank, with excess liquidity actively managed down to optimise cost of funds. Underlying momentum in the franchise remains strong with total customer deposits at Q1 2026 of GBP13.3 billion.

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Daniel Ainscough

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244 608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 425752 
EQS News ID:  2318408 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318408&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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