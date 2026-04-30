Inbank unaudited financial results for Q1 2026

Inbank started 2026 with strong sales growth and stable underlying performance, while profitability development was more moderate. In Q1 2026 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of €4 million, decreasing 11% year-on-year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q1 was 9.4%.

In Q1 2026, Inbank's total net income amounted to €21.9 million, increasing 5% year-on-year. Operating expenses increased to €12.1 million, reflecting higher continued investments in technology and marketing spend, while remaining stable compared to the previous quarters.

Originated volume reached €206 million, increasing 24% year-on-year and marking a record quarterly result. Regionally growth was led by Central and Eastern Europe, where originated volume increased by 33%, while the Baltics also delivered solid growth of 18%.

Sales growth was broad-based across most product groups. Personal loans more than doubled year-on-year, increasing by 104% to €47.3 million. Car financing volumes grew by 28% to €51.5 million, supported by the launch of the Otomoto partnership (part of OLX Group) in Poland and gradual recovery in the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 60%, while net rental income grew by 17%. Green financing volumes remained stable at €32.8 million. Pay later products remained the largest segment with €56.8 million in sales, although volumes declined by 4% year-on-year.

By the end of the quarter, Inbank's loan and rental portfolio reached €1.29 billion, growing 10% year-on-year. Portfolio growth was impacted by higher early repayments and the weakening of the Polish zloty. Customer deposits increased by 5% year-on-year to €1.33 billion.

Credit quality remained stable, with impairment levels at 1.6% of the average loan and rental portfolio, remaining within the target range.

In April 2026, Inbank paid its first-ever, one-off dividend of €4.8 million, supported by a gradual increase in net profit and equity base over recent quarters.

By the end of Q1 2026, Inbank had more than 847,000 active customer contracts and over 6,200 active retail partners.



Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments:

"Inbank entered 2026 with a very strong sales growth. Achieving a record originated volume in a seasonally slower first quarter positions us well for the year ahead. At the same time, margin pressure from loan portfolio repricing and early repayments weighed on profitability during the quarter. At the same time, funding cost continued to decline and the overall portfolio quality remains well diversified and resilient, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions across our core markets.

Looking ahead, we expect margin pressure to persist in the near term due to repricing effects and repayment dynamics. To improve profitability during the rest of the year, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy across existing markets, strengthening product competitiveness and maintaining discipline in pricing, risk management and cost control."

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2026

Total assets €1.62 billion

Loan and rental portfolio €1.29 billion

Customer deposits €1.33 billion

Total equity €172 million

Net profit €4 million

Return on equity 9.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 3 months 2026 3 months 2025 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 31,502 31,273 31,502 31,273 Interest expense -13,126 -13,313 -13,126 -13,313 Net interest income 18,376 17,960 18,376 17,960 Fee and commission income 92 7 92 7 Fee and commission expenses -1,289 -1,232 -1,289 -1,232 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,197 -1,225 -1,197 -1,225 Rental income 11,277 9,149 11,277 9,149 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 5,313 3,961 5,313 3,961 Other operating income 0 0 0 0 Depreciation of rental assets -5,320 -4,262 -5,320 -4,262 Other operating expenses -1,982 -1,683 -1,982 -1,683 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -5,174 -3,643 -5,174 -3,643 Net rental income/expenses 4,114 3,522 4,114 3,522 Other operating income 44 11 44 11 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 637 444 637 444 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses -108 19 -108 19 Net gain/losses from financial items 573 474 573 474 Total net income 21,866 20,731 21,866 20,731 Personnel expenses -5,987 -5,610 -5,987 -5,610 Marketing expenses -1,203 -853 -1,203 -853 Administrative expenses -3,193 -2,962 -3,193 -2,962 Depreciation, amortization -1,720 -1,663 -1,720 -1,663 Total operating expenses -12,103 -11,088 -12,103 -11,088 Share of profit from associates 0 0 0 0 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -5,200 -4,470 -5,200 -4,470 Profit before income tax 4,563 5,173 4,563 5,173 Income tax expense -547 -642 -547 -642 Profit for the period 4,016 4,531 4,016 4,531 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -79 -107 -79 -107 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,937 4,424 3,937 4,424



Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31/03/2026 31/12/2025 31/03/2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 174,543 144,541 218,356 Mandatory reserves at central banks 26,069 28,859 26,042 Due from other banks 10,083 10,004 0 Investments in debt securities 58,729 59,393 47,063 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 239 94 103 Loans and receivables 1,156,938 1,152,136 1,059,208 Other financial assets 4,155 3,610 5,309 Tangible fixed assets 120,031 113,835 100,263 Right of use assets 19,001 20,469 19,775 Intangible assets 34,074 33,492 32,022 Other assets 6,243 6,300 9,532 Deferred tax assets 7,080 7,299 4,973 Total assets 1,617,185 1,580,032 1,522,646 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,334,166 1,301,052 1,267,247 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 265 120 Other financial liabilities 44,251 46,204 50,513 Current tax liability 542 193 320 Deferred tax liability 1,438 1,350 660 Other liabilities 16,160 11,132 10,816 Subordinated debt securities 48,884 48,866 40,896 Total liabilities 1,445,441 1,409,062 1,370,572 Equity Share capital 1,189 1,178 1,152 Share premium 61,752 60,166 54,849 Statutory reserve 119 115 109 Other reserves 510 1,153 1,316 Retained earnings 108,174 108,358 94,648 Total equity 171,744 170,970 152,074 Total liabilities and equity 1,617,185 1,580,032 1,522,646



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee