INVL Technology Interim information for 3 months of 2026

Equity of INVL Technology and the Company's net asset value as of 31 March 2026 was EUR 65.5 million or EUR 5.4708 per share (31 December 2025 these figures were EUR 64.62 million and EUR 5.4013 respectively).

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 70.82 million at the end of March 2026 and EUR 70.25 million at the end of March 2025.

The net profit of the Company for 3 months of 2026 amounted to EUR 0.823 million; the net loss of the Company for 3 months of 2025 was EUR 0.079 million.

Additional information:

The equity and net asset value (NAV) of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, stood at EUR 65.5 million at the end of March this year, with a value per share of EUR 5.47. Both indicators increased by approximately 1% since the beginning of the year.

The company reported an unaudited net profit of EUR 823 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of EUR 79 thousand in the same period last year.

"The first quarter results were driven by growing demand for services and higher profitability of orders. This provides a solid foundation for achieving double-digit annual growth this year," says Kazimieras Tonkunas, Managing Partner of INVL Technology.

Results of INVL Technology's portfolio companies

The aggregated revenue of INVL Technology's portfolio companies in January-March 2026 amounted to EUR 15.95 million and was 18% higher than in the same period last year (EUR 13.6 million). Gross profit in the comparable period increased by 21% to EUR 5.28 million (compared with EUR 4.35 million in Q1 2025). In the same period, aggregated EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.95 million and was 2.1 times higher compared with the same period last year, when it reached EUR 0.93 million.

INVL Technology manages cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, GovTech company NRD Companies, and IT company in the Baltic States, Novian.

NRD Cyber Security's revenue in the first quarter of this year decreased by 4% to EUR 2.21 million compared with the same period in 2025 (compared with EUR 2.30 million in Q1 last year). Gross profit in the comparable period grew by 16% to EUR 1.02 million (compared with EUR 0.88 million), whilst EBITDA increased by 20% to EUR 0.40 million (compared with EUR 0.34 million).

NRD Companies' consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2026 reached EUR 3.41 million - 25% more than in the same period last year (EUR 2.72 million). The company reported gross profit of EUR 1.73 million, or 51% more than in the first quarter of 2025 (EUR 1.15 million). The group's EBITDA in the comparable period increased 2.9 times to EUR 0.85 million (compared with EUR 0.29 million a year ago).

Novian generated consolidated revenue of EUR 8.52 million in January-March this year and reported gross profit of EUR 2.24 million - 36% and 30% more, respectively, than in the first quarter last year, when revenue reached EUR 6.28 million and gross profit EUR 1.72 million. Novian group's EBITDA in the comparable period increased 2.9 times to EUR 0.83 million (compared with EUR 0.28 million in Q1 last year).

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States, is a closed-ended investment company and its investments must be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with funds distributed to shareholders.

In January this year, INVL Technology selected investment bank ICON Corporate Finance to act as intermediary in the sale of the company's portfolio of businesses.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkunas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt