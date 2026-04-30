The March 2026 Energy Sector Construction and Investment Projects Report, released by the Chilean Ministry of Energy, records 38 storage systems under construction, for 4,597 MW and 18,780 MWh.From ESS News Chile had more than 38,193 MW of installed capacity in operation in March, with 51% coming from non-conventional renewable energy sources, according to the March Energy Sector Construction and Investment Projects Report released by the Ministry of Energy. The report also identifies 138 energy projects under construction, including power plants, transmission facilities, and storage infrastructure, ...

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