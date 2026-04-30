In Q1 2026, grid-scale solar generation jumped 648 MW compared to the same period in 2025, recording an all-time quarterly high of 2,706 MW output, according to new figures released by the Australian Energy Market Operator. Australia Grid-scale solar recorded an all-time quarterly high of 2,706 MW, up 648 MW year-on-year, according to new figures released by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in its Quarterly Energy Dynamics (QED) Q1 2026 report. Overall, renewables supplied 46.5% of generation, the highest share on record for a first quarter, peaking at 92.2% on 1 January, driven by ...

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