Air France-KLM: Q1 2026 press release

Operating result at -€27m, an improvement of €301m year on year, in a context of geopolitical turmoil and operational disruptions

Group revenues up 4.4% year-on-year to €7.5bn , driven by Passenger Network.

year-on-year to , driven by Passenger Network. Unit revenue at constant currency up 3.4% thanks to Passenger network supported by ongoing premiumization and reduced industry capacity in March due to the Middle East conflict, while group capacity grew this quarter by 4.0%.

supported by ongoing premiumization and reduced industry capacity in March due to the Middle East conflict, while group capacity grew this quarter by 4.0%. Fuel price increase since the start of the Middle East conflict is not visible in Q1 due to a delay in pricing.

since the start of the Middle East conflict due to a delay in pricing. Unit cost 1 increase limited to +0.5% as a result of higher customer compensation in January related to the weather impact and premiumization, partly compensated by disciplined cost management, and productivity gains.

as a result of higher customer compensation in January related to the weather impact and premiumization, partly compensated by disciplined cost management, and productivity gains. Operating result at -€27m, improving by €301m compared to last year.

compared to last year. Strong cash flow performance: recurring adjusted operating free cash flow positive at €0.9bn, up €0.1bn year-on-year.

up €0.1bn year-on-year. Leverage (Net debt/Current EBITDA ratio) at 1.5x -

- Solid cash at hand of €10.6bn at end March 2026.

at end March 2026. Fleet renewal accelerating, up 8 points year-on-year, with 36% share of new generation aircraft-

FY 2026 outlook revised given current geopolitical uncertainty

For 2026, the Group retains an agile approach and expects:

Capacity up by +2% to +4% compared to 2025. ( previously +3% to +5% ).

). Unit cost 1 up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from premiumization ( unchanged ).

up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from premiumization ( ). Net capital expenditures below €3bn. ( previously circa €3bn ).

). Leverage ratio between 1.5x - 2.0x (unchanged).

Fuel bill is expected at USD 9.3bn2 in FY 2026 which represents an increase of USD2.4bn2 compared to FY 2025, of which USD 1.1bn2 in Q2 2026-





Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:

"In the first quarter of 2026, Air France-KLM delivered solid results, with strong unit revenue growth supported by a favourable demand environment. In a highly volatile geopolitical context, we demonstrated the resilience and agility of our network and successfully reallocated capacity to best meet demand. We also demonstrated once again the strategic role of aviation, by participating in repatriation efforts at the beginning of the war in the Middle East. I would like to thank our employees - especially those who took part in these operations - for their dedication.

While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters. We've already introduced measures to support our financial performance through disciplined cost management and continue to monitor the situation closely. While the environment remains uncertain, we remain committed to the execution of our strategy."

Reduced industry capacity in March pushed operating result up despite weather related disruptions in January

First Quarter 2026 change Group Passengers (thousands) 22,302 +2.3% Group Capacity (ASK m) 78,565 +4.0% Group Traffic (RPK m) 67,801 +4.4% Group Passenger load factor 86.3% +0.3pt

First Quarter 2026 change change

constant currency Revenues (€m) 7,479 +4.4% +8.3% Operating result (€m) -27 +301 +258 Operating margin (%) -0.4% +4.2pt +3.8pt Net income (€m) -252 -3 Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 8.38 +0.5% +3.4% Group unit cost per ASK (€cts)¹ 8.30 +0.5%

1) At constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS.

First quarter 2026 First quarter 2025 Operating Free cash flow (€m) 732 1,009 Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow* (€m) 884 783

*IFRS Operating free cash flow adjusted to exclude the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period, payment of lease debt and interests paid and received as well as the payment of the Cargo fine

31 March 2026 31 December 2025 Net Debt (€m) 8,026 8,392 Current EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m) 5,390 5,058 Net Debt/Current EBITDA ratio 1.5x 1.7x

Operating result improved by €301m thanks to increased ticket prices and a lag in fuel settlement

In the first quarter of 2026, Air France-KLM welcomed 22.3 million passengers, up 2.3% year-on-year. As capacity increased by 4.0% and traffic by 4.4%, the load factor increased from 86.0% to 86.3%.

The Group unit revenue per ASK was up 3.4% year-on-year at constant currency, due to premiumization and reduced industry capacity in March as a result of the Middle East conflict. Passenger network unit revenue increased by 5.1%, driven by positive unit revenue development in February and especially in March, fully compensating the January snow impact. In particular North Atlantic, Central & South America and Asia performed very well.

Cargo unit revenues reduced slightly (-0.7% at constant currency), on a high comparison base last year. Transavia unit revenues declined by -3.9% due to increased capacity.

Q1 unit cost3 was up 0.5% year-on-year due to increased customer compensation in January as a result of the weather impact (0.5%). Productivity benefits (-0.9%) were fully offset by labour cost increase (+0.4%), premiumization (+0.1%) and ATC & Airport fee charges (+0.3%).

The operating result amounted to -€27 million, with a margin of -0.4%. This development was supported by an increase in unit revenue of €214 million, a fuel price decrease of €86 million and a €30 million increase in unit cost.

Cash

The Group reported a positive operating free cash flow of €732 million, mainly driven by a positive working capital movement of almost €1.2 billion thanks to the summer ticket sales. The working capital movement was impacted by the payment of deferrals inherited from the pandemic amounting to €125 million. The €368 million cargo claim payment in March reduced the cash flow before change in working capital. Net capex totaled €890 million and remained stable compared to the first quarter of 2025. Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow4 reached €884 million, an increase of €101 million year-on-year, driven by the improvement in current EBITDA.

Net debt reduced to €8.0 billion, down €366 million. The decrease is mainly explained by the positive operating free cash flow.

The leverage ratio stood at 1.5x, in line with the Group's ambition of 1.5x to 2.0x, below the level of 31 March 2025.

At end March 2026, cash at hand stood at €10.6 billion, above the targeted range of €6-8 billion.

In early January 2026, Air France-KLM placed €650 million senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Program. The maturity of the notes is 5 years and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.875% (the yield was fixed at 4.033%). The high level of oversubscription and quality of demand allowed the Group to achieve the lowest credit spread in its history and to increase the size from €500 million to €650 million. The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to redeem the first tranche of the Sustainability Linked Bonds (€500m, coupon 7.25%) in May 2026.

In February, the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected the appeal filed against the decision of the General Court of Justice of the European Union confirming the decision of the European Commission of 17 March 2017 against 13 cargo operators, including Group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair for past practices considered to be anti-competitive in the air cargo sector.

Provisions for €366m had been made in respect of these fines - which amount to a total of €368m including interest. The full amount has been paid in March 2026.

Sustainability

The Group supports the adoption of ambitious environmental targets, advocating for an industry-wide transformation that ensures a global level playing field.

By implementing its Transition Plan, Air France-KLM aims to manage and reduce its GHG emissions effectively, ensuring that the Group stays on track to achieve its GHG emission reduction target and mitigate climate-related risks.

The Group's mid-term target for 2030 - validated by the SBTi and aligned with a 1.5°C scenario - enables monitoring the progress toward achieving the Air France-KLM Transition Plan.

Fleet renewal

Fleet renewal is a cornerstone of the Group's Transition Plan. Air France-KLM continues to take delivery of new generation aircraft such as Airbus A350s, B787-10, A320neo family aircraft, A220s and Embraer 195-E2s. These new generation aircraft consume up to 25% less fuel per passenger km and reduce the noise footprint by up to 63% compared to the previous generation aircraft they replace.

At the end of March 2026, 36% of the Group's fleet consisted of new-generation aircraft, up 8 points compared to end of March 2025. The Group plans to have up to 80% of its fleet composed of new-generation aircraft by 2030.

31 March 2026 31 March 2025 Change New generation fleet5 36% 28% +8pts

SAF

The Air France-KLM Group is strengthening its SAF program through a new collaboration with Chooose, a digital platform that will help better manage, track and scale the use of SAF across the Group.

Along fleet renewal, SAF remains one of the most effective solutions available today to reduce aviation's carbon footprint, achieving at least a 65% reduction in CO2 emissions over its lifecycle compared to conventional fuel. The SAF used by Air France-KLM meets strict sustainability criteria: no competition with the food chain, no contribution to deforestation and no use of palm oil.

ESG Ratings

MSCI ESG Rating- AA

The US rating agency MSCI6 has reanalyzed the Air France-KLM Group's sustainability management and given it an "AA" rating (issued in March 2026). MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

Post quarter event

TAP Air Portugal

On April 23, 2026, following the non-binding offer submitted on April 2, the Portuguese government announced that Air France-KLM has been selected to submit a binding offer in the process regarding the acquisition of a minority stake in TAP Air Portugal. The process advanced to the next stage with Air France-KLM being one of the two remaining bidders.

Thanks to its ideal geographical position, Lisbon could become the Group's unique Southern European hub, offering extensive connectivity notably to the Americas - including Brazil, a key market for both TAP and Air France-KLM, as well as Africa.

TAP would benefit from its integration into a worldwide commercial organization, covering Air France, KLM and Transavia, as well as close engagement with the Group's partners within the transatlantic Joint Venture.

Any potential transaction would be assessed in line with the Group's strategic priorities.

Update on fuel price

The Group has a rolling fuel hedging policy in place, using Brent ICE, Gasoil ICE and Jet CIF NWE components. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East resulted in higher fuel prices, with jet fuel prices rising significantly more sharply than those of gasoil and brent.

Given the current hedges and forward curves, the hedging result amounts to USD 1.5 billion². Despite hedging, a total fuel bill of USD 9.3bn² is estimated for 2026, representing an increase of USD 2.4bn², compared to FY 2025. The sharp increase in fuel prices was not visible in the first quarter due to a standard delay in pricing, but an impact of approximately USD 1.1bn7 is foreseen in Q2.

In response to the Middle East conflict and the reduction of industry capacity, the Group swiftly reallocated capacity by upgauging its fleet to Asia and East Africa and added additional flights. Air France-KLM introduced measures to mitigate the fuel price impact by including a higher carrier-imposed surcharge per ticket, following similar strategies by competitors. On the cost side, measures were also taken, discretionary costs are being minimized and the hiring of non-operational staff has been put on hold.

Updated FY 2026 capacity outlook in available seat kilometers compared to 2025

The Group expects:

Air France-KLM Network:

Long haul: circa +2% to +4% (previously circa 4%)

Short & Medium haul: stable (unchanged)

Transavia:

+8-10% (previously circa 10%)





Air France-KLM Group:

Total: +2% to +4% (previously +3% to +5%)





FY 2026 outlook revised given current geopolitical uncertainty

The Group retains an agile approach and expects:

Capacity up by +2% to +4% compared to 2025 (previously +3% to +5%).

Unit cost 8 up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from cabin premiumization (unchanged).

up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from cabin premiumization Net capital expenditures below €3bn (previously circa €3bn).

Leverage ratio between 1.5x - 2.0x (unchanged)

Business review

Network result

Network



First Quarter 2026 change change

constant currency Traffic revenues (€m) 6,005 +4.2% Pax traffic revenue 5,500 +4.9% Cargo traffic revenue 505 -3.1- Total revenues (€m) 6,300 +4.3% Salaries and related costs (€m) -1,731 +2.2% Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m) -1,212 -15.7% Other operating expenses (€m) -2,660 +3.4% Depreciation & Amortization (€m) -550 +3.5% Operating result (€m) 148 +340 +291 Operating margin (%) 2.3% +5.5 pt

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, total revenues increased by 4.3% to €6.3 billion. The operating result reached €148 million, up €291 million year-on-year at constant currency.

The quarter began with severe weather issues in Amsterdam, and to a lesser extent in Paris.

In March, the Middle East carriers reduced long haul capacity significantly due to geopolitical issues. This resulted in additional demand due to Golf hub avoidance, mainly on non-stop Asia, India and East Africa routes. In addition, rising fuel prices forced the Group to increase ticket prices worldwide.

In the first two months of the year, Cargo showed a negative unit revenue compared to the same period last year which was characterized by strong Cargo demand due to front-loading of shipments and tariff-driven shifts. March showed a positive unit revenue development due to reduced industry demand and increased pricing due to a rising fuel price.

The operating margin amounted to 2.3%, an increase of 5.5 points compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Strong unit revenue driven by yield increase

Passenger network



First Quarter 2026 change change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 17,225 -0.1% Capacity (ASK m) 67,683 +2.7% Traffic (RPK m) 58,440 +3.2% Load factor 86.3% +0.4pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 5,691 +5.1% +7.8% Traffic passenger revenues (€m) 5,500 +4.9% +7.9% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 8.13 +2.1% +5.1%

During the first quarter of 2026, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 2.7% higher than last year. Traffic growth (3.2%) has led to a slightly higher load factor of 86.3%. Yield at constant currency showed an increase of 4.6%, leading to a unit revenue increase of 5.1% year-on-year at constant currency. The yield increase was mainly driven by mid-single-digit increases in front cabins (La Premiere, Business and Premium). Yield in the economy class was up 2%.

During the first quarter we observed the following trends in:

North Atlantic

Unit revenue was up, driven by a strong 5.7% yield increase. The performance was particularly strong in front cabins while economy cabin showed broadly stable unit revenue.

Latin America

Unit revenue grew on the back of strong yields (+6.7%), and load factor improvement by 1.7pt to 92% while capacity increased by 5.1%. The balance between industry supply and demand remained favorable across the quarter.

Asia & Middle East

Since the start of the conflict all Middle East flights have been canceled. Due to Gulf hub avoidance, demand on the Asia routes was very strong in March. In addition, Air France and KLM were able to operate multiple upgauges and to add extra service to cater for last minute demand. The area was positive with an increase in load factor of 1.7 points and yield up 8.1%, despite cancellation of service in the Middle East and Gulf area.

Caribbean & Indian Ocean

Capacity (+1.8%) and yields (+3.0%) were up compared to last year while load factor was broadly stable at 88%.

Africa

Unit revenue increased due to higher yield (+2.0%) while load factor was broadly stable at 83%. The Group also redeployed some capacity on Eastern African due to industry demand avoiding Gulf hubs.

Short and Medium-haul

Overall, capacity decreased -2.3%, with a load factor stable at 82% and with a +4.0% increase in yields. Yields in March were largely supported by Long Haul connecting demand to the East as passengers avoided Gulf Hubs.

Cargo: Unit revenues against a constant currency slightly down compared to a strong first quarter last year

Cargo business



First Quarter 2026 change change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 234 +4.0% Capacity (ATK m) 3,564 +2.9% Traffic (RTK m) 1,760 +3.8% Load factor 49.4% +0.4pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 600 -3.5% +1.8% Traffic Cargo revenues (€m) 505 -3.1% +2.2% Unit revenue per ATK (€cts) 14.16 -5.9% -0.7%

In 2026's first quarter, the Group's Cargo business carried 234 million kilograms, representing a 4.0% increase year-on-year. The Group's Cargo capacity grew 2.9%, despite limitations in full freighter capacity due to scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and traffic increased by 3.8% year-on-year. This contributed to a small increase in the load factor by 0.4pt to 49.4%. Unit revenue per ATK at constant currency was below last year's level in January and February, which showed strong Cargo demand due to front-loading of shipments and tariff-driven shifts. In March, the Middle East conflict reduced industry capacity and pushed the Group's yield and unit revenue above last year's levels.

Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo continued its commercial transformation in 2026, with 92% of bookings made online via the myCargo platform in March

Transavia: At Orly all slots transferred from Air France

Transavia



First Quarter 2026 change Passengers (thousands) 5,077 +11.0% Capacity (ASK m) 10,882 +13.3% Traffic (RPK m) 9,361 +12.7% Load factor 86.0% -0.4pt Unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 5.29 -3.9% Unit cost per ASK (€cts)9 7.43 -0.1% Total Passenger revenues (€m) 571 +8.6% Salaries and related costs (€m) -206 +7.8% Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m) -142 -7.8% Other operating expenses (€m) -343 +14.3% Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -112 +31.0% Operating result (€m) -232 -27 Operating margin (%) -40.7% -1.7pt

In the first quarter, Transavia's capacity in Available Seat Kilometers grew 13.3%, while traffic increased by 12.7%, resulting in a decrease in load factor of 0.4 points. Yield went down by 3.4% resulting in a unit revenue reduction of 3.9%.

Transavia's capacity growth is accompanied by focused actions on unit cost reduction and network profitability, in a highly competitive environment. Transavia France results are temporarily impacted by taking over Air France operations at Orly which was finalized by the end of the first quarter.

Transavia cancelled flights to and from Israel, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and observed negative booking trends to surrounding countries like Egypt, Cyprus and Turkey.

Maintenance business: Continuous growth in third party revenues

Maintenance



First Quarter 2026 change Total Revenues (€m) 1,390 -1.5% o/w Third party revenues (€m) 609 +3.1% External expenses (€m) -918 -1.1% Salaries and related costs (€m) -329 +3.4% Depreciation & Amortization (€m) -86 -14.4% Operating result (€m) 57 -7 Operating margin (%) 4.1% -0.5pt

In the first quarter, the third-party revenues went up 3.1% while total revenues declined slightly by 1.5%. The operating result reduced slightly and the operating margin stood at 4.1%. The reduction in operating result was driven by a strengthening of the US Dollar compared to the euro, partly compensated by improved components results. The supply chain remains highly disrupted, in particular concerning certain engines types.

Air France: refocusing of operations at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub

Air France Group

First Quarter 2026 change Revenues (in €m) 4,567 +5.1% Salaries and related costs (in €m) -1,414 +3.2% Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m) -804 -15.6% Other operating expenses (in €m) -1,848 +5.6% Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -489 +7.5% Operating result (in €m) 11 +193 Operating margin (%) 0.2% +4.4pt

The operating result reached €11 million in the first quarter, up €193 million year-on-year. The operating margin increased by 4.4 points compared to Q1 last year, driven by a positive passenger network unit revenue and reducing unit cost including fuel.

As announced in autumn 2023, from summer 2026 onwards, Air France centralizes all its Paris operations at its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, with the exception of flights to and from Corsica under the current Public Service Obligation.

This refocusing of operations at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will facilitate international connections and notably strengthen connectivity between the French regions and overseas territories.

KLM: Operating result improvement driven by unit revenue and unit cost despite severe weather impact in January

KLM Group





First Quarter 2026 change Revenues (in €m) 2,987 +1.4% Salaries and related costs (in €m) -1,033 +1.5% Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m) -551 -14.0% Other operating expenses (in €m) -1,254 +2.9% Depreciation & Amortization (in €m) -264 -1.3% Operating result (in €m) -114 +84 Operating margin (%) -3.8% +2.9pt

In the first quarter, KLM reported an operating result of €-114 million, an improvement of €+84 million year-on-year, driven by positive unit revenues and a reduction in unit cost thanks to the further progress on the Back on Track program. The main part of the snow episode in January impacting the operating result of Air France-KLM by €90 million was for the account of KLM and Transavia Netherlands. In February, and in particular in March, KLM was able to recover the difficult start of the year thanks to increased yields on the passenger network.

Flying Blue: Continuous revenue and operating margin growth

Flying Blue Miles





First Quarter 2026 change Revenues (in €m) 258 +59 o/w Third party revenues (in €m) 186 +56 Operating result (in €m) 78 +32 Operating margin (%) 30.2% +7.1pt

In the first quarter, Flying Blue Miles generated €258 million in total revenues, including revenues from third-party airline and non-airline partners. The operating margin increased significantly to 30.2% despite a weaker USD and thanks to the new AMEX contract.

Nb: Sum of individual airline and Flying Blue results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.

Other

IFRS 18

IFRS 18 is effective as of January 1, 2027 with early adoption permitted from January 1, 2026. IFRS 18 has been endorsed by the European Union on February 13, 2026.

The Group is well advanced in its assessment of the impact of this new standard, particularly with regard to the structure of the income statement and the statement of cash flows.

As regards the performance measures used and disclosed by the Group, "adjusted EBITDA" and "adjusted operating income" will replace "recurring EBITDA" and "recurring operating income", respectively. They will remain comparable in terms of content, as the planned reclassifications will not have any significant impact on these aggregates.

The Group is considering early adoption as of the June 30, 2026.

******

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on April 30, 2026 from 8:00 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on April 30, 2026 at 09.30 am CET.

To connect to the webcast, please use the link below:

https://af-klm.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-first-quarter-results

Investor Relations Press Office Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami +33 1 41 56 56 00 Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com mail.mediarelations@airfranceklm.com

Income statement

First Quarter in € million 2026 2025 change Revenues from ordinary activities 7,479 7,165 4, Aircraft fuel -1,355 -1,593 -15 % Carbon emission -88 -70 26 % Chartering costs -92 -106 -13 % Landing fees and air routes charges -535 -512 4 % Catering -230 -225 2 % Handling charges and other operating costs -570 -498 14 % Aircraft maintenance costs -862 -976 -12 % Commercial and distribution costs -291 -284 2 % Other external expenses -530 -523 1 % Salaries and related costs -2,456 -2,392 3 % Taxes other than income taxes -64 -63 2 % Capitalized production 286 419 -32 % Other income and expenses 36 54 -33 % Amortization, depreciation and provisions -755 -724 4 % Total operating expenses -7,506 -7,493 0 , Income from current operations -27 -328 -92 , Sales of aircraft equipment 2 -1 nm Other non current income and expenses , 1 -100 % Income from operating activities -25 -328 -92 , Interests expenses -174 -162 7 % Income from cash & cash equivalent 54 57 -5 % Net cost of financial debt -120 -105 14 , Other financial income and expenses -162 99 nm Income before tax -307 -334 -8 , Income taxes 72 103 -30 % Net income of consolidated companies -235 -231 2 , Share of profits (losses) of associates -17 -18 -6 % Net Income for the period -252 -249 1 , Net income - Non controlling interests 35 43 -19 % Net income - Group part -287 -292 -2 %

Note: the sum of "Salaries and related costs" in the business review section is not equal to the above mentioned figure due to corporate overhead, IT and other businesses not directly related to Network, Maintenance or Transavia

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (in € million) Goodwill 223 223 Intangible assets 1,210 1,199 Flight equipment 13,951 13,651 Other property, plant and equipment 1,745 1,679 Right-of-use assets 9,237 9,452 Investments in equity associates 247 246 Pension assets 63 57 Other non-current financial assets 1,249 1,267 Non-current derivatives financial assets 293 118 Deferred tax assets 460 713 Other non-current assets 339 278 Total non-current assets 29,017 28,883 Other current financial assets 1,326 1,360 Current derivatives financial assets 1,261 33 Inventories 1,029 992 Trade receivables 2,928 2,216 Other current assets 1,378 1,224 Cash and cash equivalents 5,921 4,714 Assets held for sale 29 23 Total current assets 13,872 10,562 Total assets 42,889 39,445

Liabilities and equity March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (in € million) Issued capital 263 263 Additional paid-in capital 7,560 7,560 Treasury shares -27 -27 Perpetual 1,247 1,281 Reserves and retained earnings -8,050 -8,779 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM 993 298 Perpetual 2,060 2,026 Reserves and retained earnings 39 40 Equity attributable Non-controlling interests 2,099 2,066 Total equity 3,092 2,364 Pension provisions 1,668 1,654 Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions 4,986 4,818 Non-current financial liabilities 7,680 7,265 Non-current lease debt 5,503 5,487 Non-current derivatives financial liabilities 83 199 Deferred tax liabilities 1 - Other non-current liabilities 489 545 Total non-current liabilities 20,410 19,968 Current return obligation liability and other provisions 792 1,142 Current financial liabilities 2,239 1,803 Current lease debt 951 958 Current derivatives financial liabilities 97 255 Trade payables 2,977 2,723 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 5,930 4,264 Frequent flyer programs 907 921 Other current liabilities 5,494 5,047 Total current liabilities 19,387 17,113 Total equity and liabilities 42,889 39,445

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until March 31, 2026

Period from January 1 to March 31 2026 2025 (in € million) Net income -252 -249 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 755 724 Financial provisions 35 78 Cost of net debt 120 105 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -2 1 Derivatives - non monetary result 6 6 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 108 -192 Share of (profits) losses of associates 17 18 Deferred taxes -87 -122 Other non-monetary items -316 -1 Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital 384 368 Increase (decrease) in working capital 1,238 1,537 CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,622 1,905 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -7 -3 Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -940 -1,213 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 50 317 Interest received 43 53 Dividends received , 7 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months 45 -3 CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -809 -842 Payments to acquire treasury shares -1 - Coupon on perpetual -55 -60 Issuance of debt 955 245 Repayment on debt -182 -983 Payments on lease debts -241 -253 New loans -9 -132 Repayment on loans 55 40 Interest paid -143 -148 CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 379 -1,291 Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold) 15 -21 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 1,207 -249 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 4,714 4,829 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 5,921 4,580

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow

First Quarter 2026 2025 (in € million) Net cash flow from operating activities 1,622 1,905 Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -940 -1,213 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 50 317 Operating free cash flow 732 1,009 Interest paid and received -100 -95 Payments on lease debts -241 -253 Operating free cash flow adjusted 391 661 Exceptional payments made/(received) (1) 493 122 Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow 884 783

(1) IFRS Operating free cash flow corrected from the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period, payment of lease debt and interests paid and received as well as the payment of the Cargo fine

Net debt





(in € million) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current and non-current financial liabilities 9,919 9,068 Current and non-current lease debt 6,454 6,445 Accrued interest -184 -142 Deposits related to financial liabilities -85 -85 Deposits related to lease debt -81 -80 Derivatives impact on debt 20 44 Gross financial liabilities (I) 16,043 15,250 Cash and cash equivalent 5,921 4,714 Marketable securities > 3 months 943 988 Bonds 1,153 1,156 Net cash (II) 8,017 6,858 Net debt (I-II) 8,026 8,392

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In € million Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,434 1,422 1,390 1,390 1,377 1,375 1,356 1,354 Flight equipment 13,951 13,651 13,772 13,392 12,835 12,347 12,607 12,197 Other property, plant and equipment 1,745 1,679 1,617 1,587 1,554 1,533 1,500 1,456 Right of use assets 9,237 9,452 8,619 8,479 8,030 7,592 6,652 6,479 Investments in equity associates 247 246 257 205 212 216 240 134 Financial assets (loans and receivables) 228 228 212 214 217 217 232 219 Provisions (return obligation liability on leased aircraft, maintenance on leased aircraft and provisions for CO2 quota surrenders) -5,414 -5,214 -4,689 -4,934 -5,007 -4,990 -4,358 -4,521 WCR1 -9,513 -8,051 -8,124 -8,749 -8,983 -7,469 -7,422 -8,222 Capital employed 11,915 13,413 13,054 11,584 10,235 10,821 10,807 9,096 Average capital employed (A) 12,492 10,240 Adjusted results from current operations 2,305 1,763 - Dividends received -1 -1 - Share of profits (losses) of associates 15 -39 - Normative income tax -599 -445 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) 1,720 1,278 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) 13.8% 12.5%

(1) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.

The "Normative income tax" no longer takes into account the exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies for the French tax group. Prior periods have therefore been restated accordingly to ensure comparability of the figures.

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First Quarter 2026 2025 Total operating expenses (in €m) 7,506 7,493 Carbon emission (ETS) -88 -70 Total other revenues (in €m) -899 -872 Net cost excl ETS (in €m) 6,519 6,551 Capacity produced, reported in ASK 78,564 75,517 Net cost, per ASK (in € cents) 8.30 8.67 Gross change -4.4 % Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -216 Change at constant currencies -1.1 % Fuel price effect (in €m) -98 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK) 8.30 8.26 Change on a constant currency and fuel price basis excluding ETS 0.5,

Group fleet at 31 March 2026

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP)10 KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/25 B777-300 43 16 32 10 17 59 59 B777-200 18 15 29 1 3 33 33 B787-9 10 13 4 7 12 23 23 B787-10 15 2 11 2 15 15 1 A350-900 41 3 13 25 41 41 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 8 6 12 2 14 12 -2 Total Long-Haul 120 70 0 82 42 66 190 188 -1 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 29 103 34 8 90 132 129 -2 B737-700 6 6 6 6 A321NEO 15 15 4 9 17 30 30 4 A321 11 5 6 11 8 -4 A320 36 4 3 29 36 36 A320NEO 23 1 22 23 23 A319 3 2 1 3 1 -2 A318 4 4 4 4 A220-300 55 22 13 20 55 55 3 Total Medium-Haul 109 55 141 86 34 185 305 297 -1 Embraer 195 E2 25 25 25 22 1 Embraer 190 28 19 17 2 28 47 43 -2 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 10 10 10 10 Total Regional 38 61 0 30 16 53 99 92 -1 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 269 190 141 202 92 306 600 583 -3

2026 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity

First Quarter Total network airlines 2026 2025 change Passengers carried ('000s) 17,225 17,238 -0.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 58,440 56,646 +3.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 67,683 65,910 +2.7% Load factor (%) 86.3% 85.9% +0.4pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 6,492 6,303 +3.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 49,353 47,355 +4.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 56,552 54,518 +3.7% Load factor (%) 87.3% 86.9% +0.4pt North America Passengers carried ('000s) 1,992 1,946 +2.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 14,377 13,887 +3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 16,844 16,175 +4.1% Load factor (%) 85.4% 85.9% -0.5pt Latin America Passengers carried ('000s) 976 914 +6.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,155 8,547 +7.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,968 9,480 +5.1% Load factor (%) 91.8% 90.2% +1.7pt Asia / Middle East Passengers carried ('000s) 1,612 1,534 +5.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,849 12,008 +7.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 14,537 13,850 +5.0% Load factor (%) 88.4% 86.7% +1.7pt Africa Passengers carried ('000s) 965 972 -0.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,136 6,138 -0.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,435 7,379 +0.8% Load factor (%) 82.5% 83.2% -0.7pt Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried ('000s) 947 937 +1.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,836 6,775 +0.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,768 7,634 +1.8% Load factor (%) 88.0% 88.7% -0.7pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 10,733 10,935 -1.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,087 9,291 -2.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 11,131 11,392 -2.3% Load factor (%) 81.6% 81.6% +0.1pt

Transavia activity

First Quarter Transavia 2026 2025 change Passengers carried ('000s) 5,077 4,572 +11.0% Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK) 9,361 8,306 +12.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,882 9,607 +13.3% Load factor (%) 86.0% 86.5% -0.4pt

Total Group passenger activity

First Quarter Total Group 2026 2025 change Passengers carried ('000s) 22,302 21,810 +2.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 67,801 64,952 +4.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 78,565 75,517 +4.0% Load factor (%) 86.3% 86.0% +0.3pt

Cargo activity

First Quarter Cargo 2026 2025 change Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,760 1,695 +3.8% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 3,564 3,462 +2.9% Load factor (%) 49.4% 49.0% +0.4pt

Air France activity

First Quarter Total Passenger network activity 2026 2025 change Passengers carried ('000s) 9,633 9,552 +0.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 34,946 34,004 +2.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 40,427 39,629 +2.0% Load factor (%) 86.4% 85.8% +0.6pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 4,070 3,978 +2.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 30,272 29,260 +3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 34,700 33,736 +2.9% Load factor (%) 87.2% 86.7% +0.5pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 5,563 5,575 -0.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,674 4,744 -1.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,727 5,893 -2.8% Load factor (%) 81.6% 80.5% +1.1pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 932 922 +1.1% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,035 2,026 +0.5% Load factor (%) 45.8% 45.5% +0.3pt

KLM activity

First Quarter Total Passenger network activity 2026 2025 change Passengers carried ('000s) 7,591 7,686 -1.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 23,494 22,642 +3.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 27,256 26,282 +3.7% Load factor (%) 86.2% 86.2% +0.0pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,422 2,325 +4.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 19,081 18,095 +5.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 21,852 20,783 +5.1% Load factor (%) 87.3% 87.1% +0.3pt Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 5,169 5,360 -3.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,413 4,547 -2.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,404 5,499 -1.7% Load factor (%) 81.7% 82.7% -1.0pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 828 783 +5.7% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,530 1,458 +4.9% Load factor (%) 54.1% 53.7% +0.4pt

1 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)

2 Based on the current hedges and forward curve of 24 April and subject to change given geopolitical uncertainty.

3 At constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS

4 Check for the definition, the recurring adjusted free cash flow table in the appendix of this press release

5New generation fleet / Fleet in operation

6 MSCI Terms and Conditions: Terms and Conditions

7 Based on the current hedges and forward curve of 24 April and subject to change given geopolitical uncertainty

8 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)

9 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)

10 Excluding Transavia