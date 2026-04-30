Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:09
1,320 Euro
-2,58 % -0,035
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCO VARA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCO VARA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2951,50010:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arco Vara: Interim Report For The First Quarter Of 2026 (unaudited)

GROUP CEO'S REVIEW

Rait Riim, CEO and Member of the Management Board of Arco Vara AS:

"The first quarter of 2026 developed largely as expected for Arco Vara, with the company maintaining its focus on advancing its ongoing development projects. During the quarter, a change also occurred in the company's management, and as of 1 April, I have assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Arco Vara.

I have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector and joining Arco Vara represents an opportunity for me to contribute to the company's next phase of development. Arco Vara's ambition is to be a real estate developer recognized as a benchmark for urban space and living environment quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation. It is important that a developer does not merely construct buildings but creates holistic environments that homeowners take pride in and whose value grows over time.

The strength of the company's development portfolio and the potential of its next growth phase provide the opportunity to execute large-scale and urbanistically significant projects, which require a clear strategic vision and strong financial discipline. My strategic objective includes expanding and diversifying Arco Vara's product portfolio-moving beyond fully developed apartment districts into segments such as terraced houses, detached homes, and undeveloped plots, while also diversifying across different price segments. In line with this, Arco Vara is open to acquisition opportunities for development land in Tallinn and its surrounding areas with established detailed plans.

In accordance with the company's Articles of Association, my mandate as CEO has been granted for a term of three years.

The Estonian real estate market in the first quarter of 2026 was characterized by seasonal calmness. There were no significant changes in transaction prices or volumes. In the early months of the year, the market was positively influenced by signs of improvement in Estonia's economic growth environment. Negative factors included high electricity prices in January and February, rising interest rates, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East in March. We observe that homebuyers are increasingly adapting to the surrounding instability and are more willing to enter into contracts for homes that will be completed in the future.

The loss incurred by the company during the quarter reflects the cyclical nature of real estate development projects-losses are generated during the planning and construction phases, while profits are realized upon completion of the buildings. Currently, Arco Vara has 122 apartments and commercial units under construction in Tallinn, all scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

Below is an overview of the company's activities by development project:

Kodulahe Quarter, Lammi 8 development: The residential building has been completed, and as of the end of the quarter, only four apartments and one commercial unit remain unsold out of 113 units. During the first quarter, one apartment was sold. The plan is to sell the remaining units in the coming quarters.

Kodulahe Quarter, Soodi 6 development: Construction, which began in June 2025, has reached its halfway point. By the end of the quarter, 28 out of 66 apartments and commercial units had been sold under preliminary contracts. The project is attractive to families, investors, and more demanding clients due to its good location and well-designed layouts. Construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Spordi 3a/3b development: Construction, which also began in June 2025, has reached its halfway stage. By the end of the quarter, 17 out of 56 apartments had been sold under preliminary contracts. The Spordi Street development enhances Arco Vara's portfolio with a prime location in the Kristiine residential district-an area with limited new developments but strong demand. Construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Arcojärve development: The detailed planning process is ongoing. The detailed plan was adopted by the local municipality on 15 October 2025, followed by a public display. We are currently awaiting its approval. In parallel, we have prepared building designs for new structures and infrastructure to enable immediate application for building permits once the detailed plan is approved. Arcojärve is a strategically important project for Arco Vara, creating a foundation for further investments in new urban developments.

Luther Quarter development: The Luther Quarter is the flagship development of Arco Vara. A "city within a city" is being created within and around the historic plywood factory walls, combining the heritage of Luther with modern urban living. The development includes 454 residential units and approximately 18,500 m² of commercial space. During the quarter, we focused on the design phase of the first construction stage and began mapping potential buyer interest.

Kuldlehe development: Located in Merivälja, only one residential unit remains available. Its exclusive nature and limited supply maintain a strong position in Tallinn's premium segment.

Bulgaria development: On 13 March, Arco Vara entered into an agreement to involve a strategic local partner, under which Kamaleo Invest OOD will acquire a 25% stake in Botanica Lozen EOOD for a total of EUR 2,200,000. The first phase of the Botanica Lozen development is nearing completion, with single-family houses and villas expected to be handed over to buyers in the coming quarters.

The main objectives for the second quarter are to continue construction and sales activities in the Spordi 3a/3b and Soodi 6 developments, as well as the design work for the Luther Quarter. Arco Vara's position in the Estonian real estate market remains solid, supported by well-conceived developments, quality, and sustainable growth."

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Group's revenue for the first three months of 2026 was EUR 390 thousand, which is EUR 1,316 thousand lower than in the same period of 2025.

The Group recorded an operating loss (EBIT) of EUR 483 thousand and a net loss of EUR 578 thousand for the first three months of 2026. In the same period of 2025, the Group reported an operating profit of EUR 260 thousand and a net profit of EUR 104 thousand.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group sold 8 apartments in its development projects, including 7 under preliminary contracts and 1 under a real right contract. For comparison, in the first quarter of 2025, 4 apartments were sold under real right contracts, and no preliminary contracts were concluded.

As of 31 March 2026, the Group had 7 completed apartments and 1 commercial unit in inventory, compared to 24 apartments and 1 commercial unit as of 31 March 2025.

As of the end of the first three months of 2026, the Group's net loan position amounted to EUR 41,300 thousand, which is EUR 25,845 thousand higher than at the end of the same period last year. The increase in debt is mainly attributable to the acquisition of the Luther Quarter, which was partially financed by a bank loan. In addition, bonds in the amount of EUR 15,000 thousand were issued in the third quarter of 2025. The weighted average interest rate of the Group's interest-bearing liabilities as of 31 March 2025 was 8.84%.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of eurosQ1 2026Q1 2025
Revenue from sale of own real estate2701,589
Revenue from rendering of services120117
Total revenue3901,706
Cost of sales-325-1,108
Gross profit65598
Other income871
Marketing and distribution expenses-124-69
Administrative expenses-440-270
Other expenses-71-1
Operating profit-483260
Financial costs-95-143
Profit/ loss before tax-578117
Income tax0-13
Net profit/ loss for the period-578104

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands of euros31 March 202631 December 2025
Cash and cash equivalents3,0652,784
Receivables and prepayments6,9686,420
Inventories78,78674,127
Total current assets88,81983,331
Receivables and prepayments1818
Investment property2,2962,296
Property, plant and equipment533551
Intangible assets3641
Total non-current assets2,8822,905
TOTAL ASSETS91,70286,236
Loans and borrowings4,1654,180
Payables and deferred income10,5948,560
Warranty provisions479347
Total current liabilities15,23813,087
Loans and borrowings40,20036,283
Payables and deferred income478503
Total non-current liabilities40,67936,786
TOTAL LIABILITIES55,91749,873
Share capital12,1587,272
Share premium16,3993,835
Statutory capital reserve2,0112,011
Other reserves2828
Retained earnings5,1895,767
TOTAL EQUITY35,78536,363
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY91,70286,236

Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
www.arcovara.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.