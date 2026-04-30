Audited Civinity Group financial statements for 2025: revenue surpasses the EUR 100 million threshold

According to audited figures, Civinity Group closed 2025 having surpassed the symbolic EUR 100 million revenue mark. The Group's revenue increased by 13.4% year on year, from EUR 88.5 million to EUR 100.4 million, while EBITDA rose even faster, by 18%, to EUR 8.3 million.

These figures matter not only because of higher revenue. They show that, following earlier portfolio changes and a slower period in the construction market, the Group has entered a more balanced phase of financial growth, with not only revenue but also operational efficiency improving: the Group's headcount in December last year was 5% lower than a year earlier.

"The EUR 100 million threshold is, of course, symbolically significant as well. However, a more important indicator for us is that EBITDA grew faster than revenue. This means the Group expanded not only in scale, but also in quality: businesses generating more stable results strengthened, while improvements in operational efficiency delivered a tangible effect," said Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

If 2024 was the year in which the Group's growth was supported primarily by residential building maintenance, the renovation segment and the new payment solutions segment, then 2025 already appears to be a year of a broader-based business model. The results show not one, but several sources of growth at the same time: stable residential building maintenance, a more active renovation segment, improving momentum in the engineering business, and an increasingly visible role for digital services.

"It was important for us not only to grow, but also to stop relying on a single segment. When maintenance, renovation, engineering and digital solutions all contribute to the result at the same time, the business becomes more resilient to market fluctuations. The 2025 figures show exactly that," said Mr Jacka.

Despite higher finance costs related to preparations for the next phase of expansion, profit before tax increased only marginally, from EUR 2.81 million to EUR 2.83 million, while net profit was slightly lower than in the previous year (2025: EUR 2.12 million; 2024: EUR 2.27 million). Meanwhile, gross profit and operating profit rose significantly, from EUR 17.67 million to EUR 21.57 million (22.07%) and from EUR 4.49 million to EUR 5.02 million (11.86%), respectively.

"Civinity Group today has a stronger operating base and better profitability at the operational level, but the financial result still reflects the cost of expansion, investment and capital. In other words, 2025 was not a year of easy records for Civinity, but a year of more mature growth," Mr Jacka emphasised.

These results also open up a broader strategic context. The Group has already announced its ambition for the new five-year period - expansion through a hybrid model in which a stable traditional business operates alongside faster-growing digital products. By 2030, the Group aims for at least 30% of its portfolio to consist of digital businesses. The Group is seeking expansion where traditional maintenance converges with technology, urban services and efficiency solutions - a different growth logic that will help ensure greater resilience to cyclicality, lower dependence on labour constraints, and more opportunities to expand beyond its traditional geographic footprint.

"We want to expand where we can combine maintenance, engineering and digital solutions into a single, clear offer for the client. Financial results are important, but even more important is that they allow us to take the next step strategically, rather than merely increasing scale mechanically," said Mr Jacka.

At the beginning of 2026, an acquisition transaction in the residential building maintenance segment was announced, while the Group has also spoken publicly about a broader acquisitions pipeline and further expansion. The Group is currently working on 10 to 15 acquisitions and plans to complete a large share of them this year.

"The fact that Civinity has surpassed the EUR 100 million mark is important. But even more important is that this threshold has been reached while operating profitability is improving and the business model being built for the next stage is strengthening. This is no longer merely financial news - it is a signal that the Group is completing one cycle of growth and beginning another," stated Mr Jacka.

Sustainability strengthens the foundation for growth

This year, Civinity assessed its operations and prepared a sustainability report in accordance with the requirements of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The report notes that, from 2027 onwards, as requirements relating to greenhouse gas emissions reduction and energy efficiency increase, demand for renovation and energy-efficiency solutions may rise, creating additional revenue growth opportunities.

Civinity's sustainability report shows that the Group is strengthening not only its financial results, but also the governance and risk-control foundation that is important for growth. For the first time, Civinity calculated its full Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, carried out a climate risk assessment, and set its direction for 2030: to increase the share of green energy in its own operations and across clients' properties, while steadily electrifying its vehicle fleet.

At the same time, the report highlights strong governance and operational reliability indicators: three of the five Board members are independent, gender balance is ensured at Board level, and in 2025 there were no recorded cases of corruption or bribery, no breaches of whistleblower protection, no critical cybersecurity incidents, and no serious workplace accidents.

"Civinity Group's revenue is generated in areas that are directly linked to the growing need to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, reduce energy consumption and modernise real estate management. In the context of publishing these financial results, this allows us to emphasise that Civinity's growth is based not only on operational scale, but also on transparent, responsible management with strong risk controls," explained Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com