Alkami Technology, Inc.: Alkami Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami" or "the Company"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions (FIs) in the U.S., today announced results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

GAAP total revenue of $126.1, an increase of 28.9% compared to the year-ago quarter;

GAAP gross margin of 58.6%, compared to 59.0% in the year-ago quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 64.4%, compared to 64.3% in the year-ago quarter;

GAAP net loss of $(10.0) million, compared to $(7.8) million in the year-ago quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million, compared to $12.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Comments on the News

Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the first quarter, we delivered strong financial and operating performance, with revenue growth of 29% and Adjusted EBITDA of over $22 million. We also continued to expand our client portfolio, signing 6 new digital banking logos and 14 new MANTL logos."

Shootman added, "We continued our momentum with our Digital Sales & Service Platform offering as financial institutions continue to seek modern solutions that integrate onboarding, digital banking and high-ROI marketing and analytics solutions. Half of our new logos in the first quarter are DSSP clients. We believe Alkami provides the most effective digital sales and service experience in the industry, and we are continuing to deliver innovation that will drive digital transformation for years to come."

Cassandra Hudson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "In the last 12 months, we added 2.5 million registered users to our digital banking platform, ending the quarter with 23.0 million digital banking users. We exited the first quarter with annual recurring revenue of $493.6 million, up 22% compared to the year-ago quarter and revenue per registered user of $21.46, up 9% compared to the year-ago quarter. Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% was above expectations, demonstrating the strength and scalability of our financial model."

Share Repurchase Program

Today Alkami is announcing its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program in which the Company may purchase up to $100 million of its common stock in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company's capital allocation strategy focuses on driving growth through acquisitions, deleveraging the balance sheet and now, enhancing shareholder value through opportunistic share repurchases..

2026 Financial Outlook

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

Alkami is providing guidance for its second quarter ending June 30, 2026 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $128.0 million to $129.0 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17.9 million to $18.7 million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 of:

GAAP total revenue in the range of $527.1 million to $530.9 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $94.9 million to $97.9 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-836-8184 and internationally at 1-646-357-8785, using passcode 11581. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing-each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more-to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.'s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "expects," "believes," "plans," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include: Our limited operating history and history of operating losses; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to attract new clients and retain and expand existing clients' use of our solutions; the unpredictable and time-consuming nature of our sales cycles; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of client subscription renewals or adoption of our solutions; our reliance on third-party software, content and services; our ability to effectively integrate our solutions with other systems used by our clients; intense competition in our industry; any downturn, consolidation or decrease in technology spend in the financial services industry, including as a result of recent closures of certain financial institutions and liquidity concerns at other financial institutions; our ability and the ability of third parties on which we rely to prevent and identify breaches of security measures (including cybersecurity) and resulting disruptions of our systems or operations and unauthorized access to client customer and other data; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses; our ability to comply with regulatory and legal requirements and developments; our ability to attract and retain key employees; the political, economic and competitive conditions in the markets and jurisdictions where we operate; our ability to maintain, develop and protect our intellectual property; our ability to respond to evolving technological requirements to develop or acquire new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance in a timely manner; our ability to estimate our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues" as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Gross Margin" as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense" as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense" as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense" as general and administrative expense, excluding (1) stock-based compensation expense (2) acquisition-related expenses (3) loss on impairment of intangible assets and (4) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes" as loss before income taxes, plus (1) amortization, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition-related expenses, (4) loss on impairment of intangible assets, and (5) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company's financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company's peers and competitors, and understanding the company's ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net loss plus (1) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (2) interest expense (income), net, (3) depreciation and amortization (4) stock-based compensation expense, (5) acquisition-related expenses, (6) loss on impairment of intangible assets, and (7) stockholder matters related expenses. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

The company defines "Free Cash Flow" as net cash used in operating activities less (1) purchase of property and equipment and (2) capitalized software development costs. The company believes free cash flow provided investors and other users useful information in evaluating the Company's liquidity and it provides an indication of the long-term cash generating ability of the business.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines "Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)" by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines "Registered Users" as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform and has access as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We exclude individuals or businesses that solely use the products and services of our acquisitions. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines "Revenue per Registered User (RPU)" by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including provision for (benefit from) income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, and stockholder matters related expenses, all of which may be significant.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,412

$ 63,457 Marketable securities 37,234

35,635 Accounts receivable, net 51,435

51,494 Deferred costs, current 16,385

15,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,070

20,736 Total current assets 169,536

187,216 Property and equipment, net 27,888

26,652 Right-of-use assets 17,774

13,462 Deferred costs, net of current portion 48,224

47,430 Intangibles, net 152,323

158,943 Goodwill 403,404

403,404 Other assets 10,190

10,120 Total assets $ 829,339

$ 847,227 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 4,039

$ 5,842 Accrued liabilities 33,539

47,359 Deferred revenues, current portion 34,004

34,770 Lease liabilities, current portion 2,178

1,576 Total current liabilities 73,760

89,547 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 25,815

25,800 Deferred income taxes 2,835

2,625 Convertible senior notes, net 336,706

336,230 Revolving loan -

15,000 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,327

15,739 Other non-current liabilities 242

237 Total liabilities 458,685

485,178 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; and 107,019,174 and

106,101,875 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively 107

106 Additional paid-in capital 904,363

885,796 Accumulated deficit (533,816)

(523,853) Total stockholders' equity 370,654

362,049 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 829,339

$ 847,227









ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues $ 126,138

$ 97,835 Cost of revenues(1) 52,269

40,075 Gross profit 73,869

57,760 Operating expenses:





Research and development 31,000

26,885 Sales and marketing 19,955

17,899 General and administrative 26,912

27,804 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,707

568 Total operating expenses 79,574

73,156 Loss from operations (5,705)

(15,396) Non-operating income (expense):





Interest income 762

1,096 Interest expense (2,267)

(801) Loss before income taxes (7,210)

(15,101) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,753

(7,285) Net loss $ (9,963)

$ (7,816) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:





Basic and diluted $ (0.09)

$ (0.08) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:





Basic and diluted 106,387,125

102,430,673

(1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $4.9 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (9,963)

$ (7,816) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 8,124

3,430 Accrued interest on marketable securities, net 46

(279) Stock-based compensation expense 17,310

16,093 Amortization of discount and debt issuance costs 548

192 Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

1,655 Deferred taxes 210

(8,312) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 59

(6,572) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,639)

(5,416) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,740)

(2,002) Deferred costs (1,004)

(158) Deferred revenues (751)

3,521 Net cash used in operating activities (4,800)

(5,664) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of marketable securities (17,595)

(21,883) Proceeds from sales, maturities, and redemptions of marketable securities 15,950

9,900 Purchases of property and equipment (387)

(485) Capitalized software development costs (2,187)

(1,446) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired -

(375,499) Net cash used in investing activities (4,219)

(389,413) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on revolving loan (15,000)

- Debt issuance costs paid -

(779) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

335,513 Proceeds from borrowing under revolving loan -

60,000 Purchase of capped calls -

(33,879) Proceeds from stock option exercises 974

1,523 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,026)

362,378 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,045)

(32,699) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 63,457

94,359 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 40,412

$ 61,660









ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATIONOF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP total revenues $ 126,138

$ 97,835









March 31,

2026

2025 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 493,573

$ 403,885 Registered Users 23,001

20,461 Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $ 21.46

$ 19.74







Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues." Please reference the "Explanation of

Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP cost of revenues $ 52,269

$ 40,075 Amortization (5,932)

(2,498) Stock-based compensation expense (1,430)

(2,636) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 44,907

$ 34,941







Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Gross Margin." Please reference the "Explanation of

Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP gross margin 58.6 %

59.0 % Amortization 4.7 %

2.6 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.1 %

2.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 64.4 %

64.3 %







Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense." Please reference

the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP research and development expense $ 31,000

$ 26,885 Stock-based compensation expense (5,245)

(5,434) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 25,755

$ 21,451







Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense." Please reference the

"Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 19,955

$ 17,899 Stock-based compensation expense (2,958)

(2,847) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 16,997

$ 15,052







Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense." Please reference

the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 26,912

$ 27,804 Stock-based compensation expense (7,677)

(9,085) Acquisition-related expenses (390)

(2,378) Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

(1,655) Stockholder matters related expenses (2,223)

- Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 16,622

$ 14,686







Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Non-GAAP Income Before Income Taxes." Please reference the

"Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP loss before income taxes $ (7,210)

$ (15,101) Amortization 7,698

3,066 Stock-based compensation expense 17,310

20,002 Acquisition-related expenses 390

2,378 Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

1,655 Stockholder matters related expenses 2,223

- Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 20,411

$ 12,000















Adjusted EBITDA

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Adjusted EBITDA." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP

Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP net loss $ (9,963)

$ (7,816) Provision for (benefit from) income tax 2,753

(7,285) Interest expense (income), net 1,505

(295) Depreciation and amortization 8,124

3,430 Stock-based compensation expense 17,310

20,002 Acquisition-related expenses 390

2,378 Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

1,655 Stockholder matters related expenses 2,223

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,342

$ 12,069









Free Cash Flow

Set forth below is a presentation of the company's "Free Cash Flow." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP

Measures" section.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,800)

$ (5,664) Purchases of property and equipment (387)

(485) Capitalized software development costs (2,187)

(1,446) Free cash flow $ (7,374)

$ (7,595)

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk

[email protected]

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

Valerie Kerner

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.