Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14R7U | ISIN: US70450Y1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 2PP
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 10:45
43,245 Euro
-0,84 % -0,365
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,14543,24510:43
43,12543,24510:46
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PayPal Holdings, Inc.: PayPal Announces Strategic Reorganization to Accelerate Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced a strategic reorganization of its business and executive leadership team to accelerate execution of its long-term growth priorities, streamline decision-making, and drive innovation. As part of the reorganization, PayPal will transition to a simplified three-business operating model: Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto.

The company also announced several leadership appointments:

  • Frank Keller appointed President, Checkout Solutions & PayPal
  • Alexis Sowa appointed interim lead, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo
  • Jeff Pomeroy appointed interim lead, Payment Services & Crypto
  • Antonio Lucio joins PayPal as Chief Marketing & Corporate Affairs Officer
  • Anshu Bhardwaj appointed Chief AI Transformation & Simplification Officer

"To accelerate growth and unlock our full potential, we need to recommit to our fundamentals-getting much closer to the consumer, aligning the company around three strong businesses, simplifying how we work, sharpening accountability, and prioritizing operational excellence," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, PayPal. "By aligning our structure with our strategy in this simplified approach, we will be better equipped to drive sustainable growth and value creation for PayPal, our customers, and our shareholders."

The Checkout Solutions & PayPal business will bring together the company's consumer and merchant ecosystems under a unified strategy. Consumer Financial Services & Venmo will build on Venmo's strong momentum and expand it into a broader consumer financial services platform. The Payment Services & Crypto division will unify the company's processing and platform capabilities - including Braintree, SMB processing, value-added services, and crypto (including PYUSD) - into a single, scalable offering for merchants.

Diego Scotti, who served as EVP and General Manager, Consumer Group, is leaving PayPal to begin his next chapter. During his tenure, Scotti drove the acceleration of Venmo's growth and monetization and led the launch of new products and businesses, including PayPal Everywhere, PayPal+, and PayPal Ads. Michelle Gill, who served as EVP and General Manager, Small Business & Financial Services Group, will also depart PayPal. Gill strengthened the company's capabilities in small business, financial services, and agentic commerce by simplifying how small businesses transact across channels, expanding flexible payment options like buy now, pay later, and establishing the company's foundation in AI-driven payment experiences.

The company will provide additional details on the new operating model during its earnings call on May 5.

About PayPal
Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/, and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, among other things, the Company's plans with respect to its business structure and operating model, and the anticipated benefits. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "project," "forecast," and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, and, accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

More information about these and other factors that could adversely affect PayPal's results of operations, financial condition and prospects or that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and its future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof. PayPal expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.