UFP Industries, Inc.: UFP Industries Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the first quarter 2026.
- Net Sales of $1.46 billion decreased by 8 percent compared to $1.6 billion a year ago due to a 1 percent decrease in price and a 7 percent decline in organic units.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.89 compared to $1.30 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $51 million compared to $79 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by a weaker residential construction market, adverse weather, and higher healthcare and fuel costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $111.4 million in the quarter, or 7.6 percent of net sales compared to 8.9 percent a year ago.
- New product sales were 7.8 percent of total net sales.
- Cash flows used in operating activities in 2026 was $104 million. Free cash flow1 of $87 million was used to repurchase nearly $30 million of our shares.
Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "After seeing stabilization earlier in the quarter, geopolitical tensions, unfavorable weather, and rising input costs added volatility to our operations in March, which accounted for more than half of the year-over-year decline in profits in the quarter. While we believe these headwinds will be temporary, we are actively working to offset these higher costs, particularly transportation. Despite the current backdrop, we have made considerable progress managing the things under our control and executing our strategies to position the business for long-term success. We are on track to deliver the remaining $25 million or more from our initial $60 million cost out program by year end. At the same time, we have continued to invest through the cycle. By combining greenfield expansion with disciplined M&A, we are strengthening our core businesses, introducing innovative products, and structurally lowering our cost base. I'm incredibly proud of our team for their continued hard work. Our scale, diversified portfolio, and deep customer relationships have consistently positioned us well during periods like these and we continue to strengthen our position to drive above market growth and returns when markets recover."
Schwartz continued, "We have maintained a patient and disciplined approach to deploying capital this cycle while staying focused on finding the best and highest returns for our capital. This remains central to how we operate. After the quarter closed, we completed one transaction that strengthens our core businesses and supports our strategy to expand our footprint and drive higher-margin growth, and we expect to close an additional transaction in May. Our M&A pipeline remains active, and we continue to pursue strategic targets and organic investments, while opportunistically returning cash to our shareholders given our robust financial position. Following $56 million in a recent acquisition, $30 million in share repurchases, and a 3% dividend increase, we continue to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility. We are confident in our diversified business model and balanced capital allocation approach, which we believe puts us in a strong position to continue to drive shareholder value."
1
Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
UFP Consolidated
(In thousands)
Quarter Period and Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
1,461,267
$
1,595,519
(8.4)
%
Net earnings
51,097
79,423
(35.7)
Net margin
3.5
%
5.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA
111,356
142,151
(21.7)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.6
%
8.9
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(7)
%
Acquisitions
-
Selling prices
(1)
UFP Retail
(In thousands)
Quarter Period and Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
531,176
$
607,383
(12.5)
%
Net earnings
18,672
20,663
(9.6)
Net margin
3.5
%
3.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA
34,832
35,849
(2.8)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.6
%
5.9
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(13)
%
Acquisitions
-
Selling prices
1
- ProWood organic unit sales declined 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to unfavorable winter weather, the absence of storm-related demand which carried over from the fall of 2024 into early 2025, the loss of low margin commodity sales which commenced in the second quarter of 2025, and generally weaker consumer sentiment.
- Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 2 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 27 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 4 percent, both from the same quarter a year ago.
- UFP Edge organic unit sales declined 20 percent due to the closure of the Bonner facilities at the end of 2025 and rationalizing the product portfolio to those that can achieve profitability targets.
UFP Packaging
(In thousands)
Quarter Period and Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
394,093
$
410,008
(3.9)
%
Net earnings
11,659
16,917
(31.1)
Net margin
3.0
%
4.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA
27,790
35,045
(20.7)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.1
%
8.5
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(3)
%
Acquisitions
1
Selling prices
(2)
- Structural Packaging organic unit sales were flat in the quarter compared to year ago levels.
- PalletOne organic unit sales declined 11 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was partially offset by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions.
- Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 5 percent in the quarter from a year ago levels as a result of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility, which became fully operational in the third quarter of 2025.
UFP Construction
(In thousands)
Quarter Period and Year to Date
2026
2025
% Change
Net sales
$
465,513
$
515,940
(9.8)
%
Net earnings
11,723
21,944
(46.6)
Net margin
2.5
%
4.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA
25,687
37,310
(31.2)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5.5
%
7.2
%
Percentage change in net sales:
Organic units
(5)
%
Acquisitions
-
Selling prices
(5)
- Site Built organic unit sales declined 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to soft demand caused by economic uncertainty, housing affordability challenges, and unfavorable weather.
- Factory Built organic unit sales declined 8 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of low margin commodity sales, partially offset by a 1 percent contribution from acquisitions. Despite the decline, gross profits improved.
- Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales grew 14 percent in the quarter from year ago levels driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.
- Commercial organic sales grew 15 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved.
Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information
UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of March 28, 2026, had liquidity of approximately $2.0 billion consisting of over $715 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:
- Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $250 million to $275 million on capital projects in 2026.
- Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth. In April, the company closed one transaction, expanding production capacity and expanding our geographic reach in one of our core businesses, and announced another transaction expected to close in May.
- On April 6, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of the composite decking manufacturing facility of MoistureShield, Inc., a leading player in the growing wood plastic composite industry, for $56 million in cash. The acquisition expands our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for our Deckorators product offering. In 2025, MoistureShield had sales of approximately $50 million.
- On April 28, 2026, the company announced the plan to acquire Berry Pallets, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, in May 2026 for an estimated $20 million in cash. In 2025, Berry Pallets had sales of approximately $23 million.
- Dividend Payments. On April 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.
- Share Repurchases. During the quarter ended March 28, 2026, we repurchased 334,541 shares for $30 million, at an average share price of $89.76.
2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets
We anticipate that the current, more challenging market environment will continue in 2026 and that overall demand for the balance of the year will likely be towards the lower end of our prior guidance, which called for flat to slightly down unit expectations in each of our segments based on our sales mix. Input cost, primarily tied to energy and transportation, will remain a headwind, and while we have mechanisms in place to offset these higher costs, we expect to make progress gradually through the remainder of the year. Markets tied to new residential construction are expected to remain more challenging, while we expect stabilization across our other end markets will serve as an offset. Despite these conditions, we believe we are positioned to perform better than our markets as a result of share gains across our portfolio and the execution of our cost out program. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support momentum in our Deckorators and Surestone businesses in 2026.
The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.
Conference Call
UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.
Net earnings
Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 2026/2025
Quarter Period and Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
Net sales
$
1,461,267
100.0
%
$
1,595,519
100.0
%
Cost of sales
1,225,378
83.9
1,327,323
83.2
Gross profit
235,889
16.1
268,196
16.8
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
172,883
11.8
176,254
11.0
Net gain on disposition and impairments of assets
(1,652)
(0.1)
(76)
-
Other losses (gains), net
577
-
(234)
-
Total operating expenses
171,808
11.8
175,944
11.0
Earnings from operations
64,081
4.4
92,252
5.8
Interest and other
(2,863)
(0.2)
(8,429)
(0.5)
Earnings before income taxes
66,944
4.6
100,681
6.3
Income taxes
15,847
1.1
21,258
1.3
Net earnings
51,097
3.5
79,423
5.0
Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(323)
-
(670)
-
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest
$
50,774
3.5
$
78,753
4.9
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.90
$
1.30
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.89
$
1.30
Comprehensive income
$
50,194
$
82,604
Less comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(258)
(637)
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
$
49,936
$
81,967
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025
Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
531,176
$
394,093
$
465,513
$
68,505
$
1,980
$
1,461,267
Cost of sales
450,614
333,745
387,896
56,782
(3,659)
1,225,378
Gross profit
80,562
60,348
77,617
11,723
5,639
235,889
Selling, general and administrative expenses
56,046
45,203
61,826
8,978
830
172,883
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
assets
68
(170)
13
1
(1,564)
(1,652)
Other losses (gains), net
55
-
423
106
(7)
577
Earnings from operations
24,393
15,315
15,355
2,638
6,380
64,081
Interest and other
(70)
40
(3)
(1,820)
(1,010)
(2,863)
Earnings before income taxes
24,463
15,275
15,358
4,458
7,390
66,944
Income taxes
5,791
3,616
3,635
904
1,901
15,847
Net earnings
$
18,672
$
11,659
$
11,723
$
3,554
$
5,489
$
51,097
Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net sales
$
607,383
$
410,008
$
515,940
$
60,298
$
1,890
$
1,595,519
Cost of sales
526,088
340,434
425,140
49,666
(14,005)
1,327,323
Gross profit
81,295
69,574
90,800
10,632
15,895
268,196
Selling, general and administrative expenses
55,355
47,769
62,784
8,462
1,884
176,254
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
assets
24
32
120
-
(252)
(76)
Other (gains) losses, net
(218)
-
80
(54)
(42)
(234)
Earnings from operations
26,134
21,773
27,816
2,224
14,305
92,252
Interest and other
(60)
328
(1)
(947)
(7,749)
(8,429)
Earnings before income taxes
26,194
21,445
27,817
3,171
22,054
100,681
Income taxes
5,531
4,528
5,873
669
4,657
21,258
Net earnings
$
20,663
$
16,917
$
21,944
$
2,502
$
17,397
$
79,423
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025
Quarter Period and Year to Date 2026
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
18,672
$
11,659
$
11,723
$
3,554
$
5,489
$
51,097
Interest and other
(70)
40
(3)
(1,820)
(1,010)
(2,863)
Income taxes
5,791
3,616
3,635
904
1,901
15,847
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
arrangements
1,778
2,226
2,870
112
1,486
8,472
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
assets
68
(170)
13
1
(1,564)
(1,652)
Depreciation expense
7,757
8,316
6,774
1,010
11,228
35,085
Amortization of intangibles
836
2,103
675
1,640
116
5,370
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,832
$
27,790
$
25,687
$
5,401
$
17,646
$
111,356
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
3.5 %
3.0 %
2.5 %
5.2 %
*
3.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
6.6 %
7.1 %
5.5 %
7.9 %
*
7.6 %
* Not meaningful
Quarter Period and Year to Date 2025
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
20,663
$
16,917
$
21,944
$
2,502
$
17,397
$
79,423
Interest and other
(60)
328
(1)
(947)
(7,749)
(8,429)
Income taxes
5,531
4,528
5,873
669
4,657
21,258
Expenses associated with share-based compensation
arrangements
1,424
2,164
2,825
264
4,884
11,561
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of
assets
24
32
120
-
(252)
(76)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
(344)
-
-
(344)
Depreciation expense
7,310
8,897
6,191
944
9,599
32,941
Amortization of intangibles
957
2,179
702
1,601
378
5,817
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,849
$
35,045
$
37,310
$
5,033
$
28,914
$
142,151
Net earnings as a percentage of net sales
3.4 %
4.1 %
4.3 %
4.1 %
*
5.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
5.9 %
8.5 %
7.2 %
8.3 %
*
8.9 %
* Not meaningful
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
MARCH 2026/2025
(In thousands)
Assets
2026
2025
Liabilities and equity
2026
2025
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
$
714,453
$
903,562
Accounts payable
$
255,982
$
277,690
Restricted cash
13,952
1,061
Accrued liabilities and other
226,913
214,751
Investments
40,104
30,725
Current portion of debt
6,027
4,085
Accounts receivable
647,770
712,990
Inventories
767,131
754,913
Total current liabilities
488,922
496,526
Other current assets
86,330
61,140
Long-term debt and finance lease
obligations
228,310
229,936
Total current assets
2,269,740
2,464,391
Other liabilities
213,406
159,488
Other assets
277,732
266,949
Temporary equity
485
5,280
Intangible assets, net
478,775
495,921
Property, plant and equipment,
net
1,005,567
923,025
Shareholders' equity
3,100,691
3,259,056
Total assets
$
4,031,814
$
4,150,286
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,031,814
$
4,150,286
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 2026/2025
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Cash flows used in operating activities:
Net earnings
$
51,097
$
79,423
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation
35,085
32,941
Amortization of intangibles
5,370
5,817
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
8,472
11,561
Deferred income taxes
(1,822)
(17)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment and other
(921)
672
Impairment of investments
4,000
-
Equity in loss of investee
(53)
19
Net gain on sale, disposition and impairment of assets
(1,652)
(76)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
(344)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(172,087)
(211,709)
Inventories
(45,312)
(33,830)
Accounts payable
45,358
52,902
Accrued liabilities and other
(31,154)
(46,166)
Net cash used in operating activities
(103,619)
(108,807)
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(48,265)
(67,268)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
6,110
758
Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received
-
(3,735)
Purchases of investments
(7,836)
(7,191)
Proceeds from sale of investments
2,470
2,304
Other
(307)
(418)
Net cash used in investing activities
(47,828)
(75,550)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
10,968
4,798
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(6,175)
(4,752)
Contingent consideration payments and other
(83)
(221)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
577
650
Dividends paid to shareholders
(20,456)
(21,322)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(1,082)
-
Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary
(3,937)
-
Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees
(1,205)
(9,547)
Repurchase of common stock
(23,993)
(60,553)
Other
26
21
Net cash used in financing activities
(45,360)
(90,926)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
141
312
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(196,666)
(274,971)
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
925,071
1,179,594
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
728,405
$
904,623
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
914,199
$
1,171,828
Restricted cash, beginning of period
10,872
7,766
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
925,071
$
1,179,594
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
714,453
$
903,562
Restricted cash, end of period
13,952
1,061
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
728,405
$
904,623
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2026/2025
(In thousands)
2026
2025
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(103,619)
$
(108,807)
Increase in investment in net working capital
203,195
238,803
Maintenance capital expenditures(1)
(15,000)
(18,980)
Interest expense, net of taxes
2,002
2,106
Free cash flow
$
86,578
$
113,122
(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
15,000
$
18,980
Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures
33,265
48,288
Total Capital expenditures
$
48,265
$
67,268
SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.