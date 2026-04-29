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WKN: 663749 | ISIN: US75689M1018 | Ticker-Symbol: RRN
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 18:10
3,058 Euro
-0,13 % -0,004
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9763,12610:45
2,9763,12610:39
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 22:10 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Appoints Mark Graff As Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) today announced that it has appointed Mark Graff as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4. Graff succeeds Chris Meyer, who joined the company as Interim Chief Financial Officer in December 2025.

"The appointment of Mark Graff represents an important step forward for our organization. With his experience in financial strategy and operational excellence, Mark will play a key role in shaping our future and advancing our strategic priorities," said Dave Pace, President and CEO of Red Robin. "We look forward to the leadership and perspective he will bring as we continue to execute on our First Choice Plan."

Pace added, "I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Chris Meyer for stepping out of retirement to serve in an interim capacity and for providing continuity and steady leadership to our finance team and the entire organization as we conducted a thorough search for the right long-term candidate."

With more than a decade at Bloomin' Brands, Graff brings deep financial expertise and direct operational leadership to Red Robin. Most recently, he served as President of Bonefish Grill and Fine Dining, where he led a $900M business across more than 220 restaurants. Over the course of his tenure at Bloomin' Brands, Graff held senior leadership roles across finance, strategy and investor relations, as well as leading global business development, capital planning and merger & acquisition initiatives. Earlier in his career, he worked at Deloitte Consulting and at Raymond James in investment banking. He holds a bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University.

"I'm honored to join Red Robin and look forward to partnering with the leadership team to maintain a strong focus on the company's financial foundation, support its strategic priorities and drive sustainable, long-term growth," said Graff.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.