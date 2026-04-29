Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.





Three months ended March 31,





2026



2025

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.06



$ 1.54















Funds from operations (FFO) per Share - diluted (1)

$ 2.23



$ 2.21















Core FFO per Share - diluted (1)

$ 2.13



$ 2.20





(1) A reconciliation of Net income available for MAA common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO is found later in this release.

Brad Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are encouraged by our first quarter results, with Core FFO exceeding our expectations, driven in part by focus on expense management and strong resident retention. Our blended lease-over-lease pricing was ahead of our performance last year, and we have now seen five consecutive quarters of improving year-over-year blended rent performance. Demand has held up well across our footprint, with absorption outpacing deliveries and market level occupancies increasing during the quarter. Our teams are executing with discipline, focusing on expense management while delivering a great resident experience. This focus combined with a low level of move outs to buy a home is driving strong retention, pushing our trailing twelve-month resident turnover to the lowest level in our history. We're optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead in our high-demand markets as the supply-demand fundamentals continue to improve."

During the first quarter of 2026, MAA's Same Store effective blended lease rate growth was -0.3%, a 20 basis point improvement over the same period in the prior year as well as a 140 basis point improvement on a sequential basis, driven by a 110 basis point improvement in new lease pricing and a 70 basis point improvement in renewal pricing from the fourth quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, resident turnover in the Same Store Portfolio remained historically low at 39.9% with a low level of move-outs associated with buying single-family homes of 11.1% for the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2026, MAA completed the development of MAA Breakwater located in Tampa, Florida and MAA Liberty Row located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During the first quarter of 2026, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. (MAALP), MAA's operating partnership, issued $200.0 million of 7-year unsecured senior notes at a coupon of 4.650% with an issue price of 100.237%.

During the first quarter of 2026, MAA repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average share price of $130.46 for total consideration of approximately $73 million.

Same Store Operating Results

Same Store results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to the same period in the prior year are summarized below:





Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. 2025



Revenues

Expenses

NOI (1)

Average Effective Rent per Unit Same Store Operating Growth

-0.4 %

1.3 %

-1.3 %

-0.3 %



(1) A reconciliation of Net income available for MAA common shareholders to NOI, including Same Store NOI, is found later in this release.

Same Store operating statistics for the three months ended March 31, 2026 are summarized below:





Three months ended March 31, 2026



Average Effective Rent per

Unit



Average Physical

Occupancy

Resident Turnover Same Store Operating Statistics

$ 1,685



95.5 %

39.9 %

Same Store net effective lease pricing statistics for the three months ended March 31, 2026 are summarized below:

Same Store Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth

-0.3 % Effective New Lease Rate Growth

-7.0 % Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth

5.4 %

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

In January 2026, MAA closed on the acquisition of a land parcel located in the Northern Virginia market through its pre-purchase development program and plans future development of a 287-unit multifamily apartment community at the property. MAA also acquired a land parcel located in the Kansas City market in February 2026 through its pre-purchase development program and began construction on a 263-unit multifamily apartment community in April 2026.

In April 2026, MAA closed on the acquisition of a land parcel located in the Nashville market through its pre-purchase development program and plans future development of a 312-unit multifamily apartment community at the property.

In February 2026, MAA closed on the disposition of a 316-unit multifamily apartment community located in Houston, Texas for net proceeds of approximately $41 million, resulting in a gain on the sale of depreciable real estate assets of approximately $20 million.

Development and Lease-up Activity

A summary of MAA's development communities under construction as of the end of the first quarter of 2026 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):







Units as of



Development Costs as of



Expected Project

Total



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2026



Completions By Year

Development





















Expected



Costs



Expected













Projects (1)



Total



Delivered



Leased



Total



to Date



Remaining



2026



2027



2028



6





1,788





217





66



$ 622,500



$ 388,279



$ 234,221





3





1





2





(1) Two of the development projects were leasing as of March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, MAA completed the development of MAA Breakwater located in Tampa, Florida and MAA Liberty Row located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MAA funded approximately $100 million of costs for current and planned development projects, including predevelopment activities, during the first quarter of 2026.

A summary of the total units, physical occupancy and cost of MAA's lease-up communities as of the end of the first quarter of 2026 is set forth below (dollars in thousands):

Total



As of March 31, 2026

Lease-Up



Total



Physical



Costs

Projects (1)



Units



Occupancy



to Date



5





1,843





68.3 %

$ 633,153





(1) Two of the lease-up projects are expected to stabilize in the second quarter of 2026, two in the fourth quarter of 2026 and one in the first quarter of 2027.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activities

As of March 31, 2026, MAA had $839.2 million of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility.

In February 2026, MAALP publicly issued $200.0 million of unsecured senior notes due January 2033 with a coupon rate of 4.650% per annum and at an issue price of 100.237%. Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing July 15, 2026. The notes have an effective interest rate of 4.606%. The proceeds from the sale of the notes were used to repay borrowings under MAALP's commercial paper program.

During the first quarter of 2026, MAA repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average share price of $130.46 for total consideration of approximately $73 million.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the first quarter of 2026 were $183.4 million, as compared to $181.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance sheet highlights as of March 31, 2026 are summarized below (dollars in billions):

Total debt to adjusted

total assets (1)

Net Debt/Adjusted

EBITDAre (2)

Total debt

outstanding



Average effective

interest rate

Fixed rate debt as a %

of total debt

Total debt average

years to maturity

31.3 %

4.5x

$ 5.7



3.9 %

87.1 %



6.1





(1) As defined in the covenants for the unsecured senior notes issued by MAALP.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period ended March 31, 2026. A reconciliation of Unsecured notes payable, net and Secured notes payable, net to Net Debt and a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDAre are found later in this release.

129th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 129th consecutive quarterly common dividend, which will be paid on April 30, 2026 to holders of record on April 15, 2026. The current annual dividend rate is $6.12 per common share. The timing and amount of future dividends will depend on actual cash flows from operations, MAA's financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and other factors as MAA's Board of Directors deems relevant. MAA's Board of Directors may modify the dividend policy from time to time.

2026 Earnings and Same Store Guidance

MAA is updating its prior 2026 guidance for Earnings per diluted common share, Core FFO per diluted Share, Core AFFO per diluted Share and Same Store performance. MAA expects to provide updates to its 2026 Earnings per diluted common share, Core FFO per diluted Share and Core AFFO per diluted Share guidance on a quarterly basis.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As discussed in the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures found later in this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition, and Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that Core FFO excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items, but it also excludes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

2026 Guidance

Previous Range

Previous Midpoint



Updated Range

Updated Midpoint Earnings:

Full Year 2026

Full Year 2026



Full Year 2026

Full Year 2026 Earnings per common share - diluted

$4.11 to $4.47

$4.29



$4.18 to $4.50

$4.34 Core FFO per Share - diluted

$8.35 to $8.71

$8.53



$8.37 to $8.69

$8.53 Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$7.32 to $7.68

$7.50



$7.34 to $7.66

$7.50



















MAA Same Store Portfolio:

















Property revenue growth

-0.20% to 1.30%

0.55 %



-0.20% to 1.30%

0.55 % Property operating expense growth

1.90% to 3.40%

2.65 %



1.90% to 3.40%

2.65 % NOI growth

-1.70% to 0.30%

-0.70 %



-1.70% to 0.30%

-0.70 %

MAA expects Core FFO for the second quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.12 per diluted Share, or $2.06 per diluted Share at the midpoint. The projected difference from Core FFO per diluted Share for the first quarter of 2026 to the midpoint of MAA's guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is summarized below:





Core FFO per diluted Share

Q1 2026 per diluted Share reported results

$ 2.13

Same Store NOI



(0.11)

Total overhead



0.05

Interest expense



(0.02)

Share repurchases



0.01

Q2 2026 per diluted Share guidance midpoint

$ 2.06



MAA does not forecast Earnings per diluted common share on a quarterly basis as MAA generally cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). Additional details and guidance items are provided in the Supplemental Data to this release.

Supplemental Material and Conference Call

Supplemental Data to this release can be found on the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA will host a conference call to further discuss first quarter results on April 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is (888) 596-4144. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of the MAA website at www.maac.com. MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of March 31, 2026, MAA had ownership interest in 104,629 apartment units, including communities in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] , or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (as well as the Supplemental Data to this release) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead are statements related to expectations, projections, intentions, assumptions and beliefs regarding the future. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "assumes," "will," "may," "could," "should," "budget," "target," "outlook," "proforma," "opportunity," "guidance" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding quarterly and full year 2026 guidance (including earnings guidance, Same Store Portfolio guidance and other related projections and assumptions), development costs for our development communities, timelines for occupancy, completion and stabilization of our development communities, and timelines for stabilization of our lease-up communities. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or outcomes to be materially different from the future results, performance, achievements or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results, performance, achievements or outcomes described in such statements will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: adverse effects on occupancy levels and rental revenues due to unfavorable market and economic conditions; adverse changes in real estate markets, including changes in supply and/or demand for multifamily housing or increased competition from alternative housing options; failure of development communities to be completed within budget and on a timely basis, if at all, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results; unexpected capital needs; material changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs, due to inflation and other factors; losses due to uninsured risks, deductibles and self-insured retentions, or losses from catastrophes in excess of coverage limits; ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or refinance existing debt as it matures; level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions; changes in the legal requirements we are subject to, or the imposition of new legal requirements, that adversely affect our operations; extreme weather and natural disasters; disease outbreaks and other public health events and measures that are taken by federal, state, and local governmental authorities in response to such outbreaks and events; legal proceedings or class action lawsuits; and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 6, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, other reports we file with the SEC and in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended March 31,





2026



2025

Rental and other property revenues

$ 553,725



$ 549,295















Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 123,437



$ 180,751















Total NOI (1)

$ 348,153



$ 347,942















Earnings per common share: (2)











Basic

$ 1.06



$ 1.55

Diluted

$ 1.06



$ 1.54















Funds from operations per Share - diluted: (2)











FFO (1)

$ 2.23



$ 2.21

Core FFO (1)

$ 2.13



$ 2.20

Core AFFO (1)

$ 1.98



$ 2.04















Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.530



$ 1.515















Dividends/Core FFO (diluted) payout ratio



71.8 %



68.9 % Dividends/Core AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



77.3 %



74.3 %













Consolidated interest expense

$ 51,409



$ 45,161

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,759)





(1,617)

Capitalized interest



3,872





5,105

Total interest incurred

$ 53,522



$ 48,649





(1) The following reconciliations are found later in this release: (i) Net income available for MAA common shareholders to NOI; and (ii) Net income available for MAA common shareholders to FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.

(2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

Dollars in thousands, except share price

March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Gross Assets (1)

$ 18,089,045



$ 17,921,913

Gross Real Estate Assets (1)

$ 17,813,327



$ 17,662,513

Total debt

$ 5,656,520



$ 5,405,372

Common shares and units outstanding



119,285,488





119,819,916

Share price

$ 122.12



$ 138.91

Book equity value

$ 5,708,496



$ 5,839,645

Market equity value

$ 14,567,144



$ 16,644,185

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

4.5x



4.3x





(1) Reconciliations of Total assets to Gross Assets and Real estate assets, net, to Gross Real Estate Assets are found later in this release.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. The following reconciliations are found later in this release: (i) Unsecured notes payable, net and Secured notes payable, net to Net Debt; and (ii) Net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,





2026



2025

Revenues:











Rental and other property revenues

$ 553,725



$ 549,295

Expenses:











Operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



127,613





124,955

Real estate taxes and insurance



77,959





76,398

Depreciation and amortization



161,870





152,350

Total property operating expenses



367,442





353,703

Property management expenses



22,461





20,578

General and administrative expenses



16,716





15,619

Interest expense



51,409





45,161

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(20,164)





(71,911)

Other non-operating income



(16,005)





(834)

Income before income tax expense



131,866





186,979

Income tax expense



(5,521)





(1,038)

Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



126,345





185,941

Income from real estate joint venture



266





465

Net income



126,611





186,406

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,252





4,733

Net income available for shareholders



124,359





181,673

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922





922

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 123,437



$ 180,751















Earnings per common share - basic:











Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.06



$ 1.55















Earnings per common share - diluted:











Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.06



$ 1.54



SHARE AND UNIT DATA

Shares and units in thousands

Three months ended March 31,





2026



2025

Net Income Shares (1)











Weighted average common shares - basic



116,622





116,840

Effect of dilutive securities



118





252

Weighted average common shares - diluted



116,740





117,092

Funds From Operations Shares And Units











Weighted average common shares and units - basic



119,562





119,913

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



119,629





119,975

Period End Shares And Units











Common shares at March 31,



116,353





116,916

Operating Partnership units at March 31,



2,932





3,061

Total common shares and units at March 31,



119,285





119,977





(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 30, 2026.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Dollars in thousands (Unaudited)















March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Assets











Real estate assets:











Land

$ 2,157,019



$ 2,129,401

Buildings and improvements and other



15,052,435





14,852,509

Development and capital improvements in progress



369,883





426,759







17,579,337





17,408,669

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(6,074,082)





(5,914,017)







11,505,255





11,494,652

Undeveloped land



73,359





73,359

Investment in real estate joint venture



41,578





41,313

Real estate assets, net



11,620,192





11,609,324















Cash and cash equivalents



71,529





60,258

Restricted cash



13,336





13,717

Other assets



262,382





245,683

Assets held for sale



27,063





46,401

Total assets

$ 11,994,502



$ 11,975,383















Liabilities and equity











Liabilities:











Unsecured notes payable, net

$ 5,296,096



$ 5,044,979

Secured notes payable, net



360,424





360,393

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



629,486





730,366

Total liabilities



6,286,006





6,135,738















Redeemable common stock



18,186





20,402















Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



9





9

Common stock



1,161





1,166

Additional paid-in capital



7,331,507





7,401,962

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,787,111)





(1,734,986)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,928)





(5,300)

Total MAA shareholders' equity



5,540,638





5,662,851

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



138,537





141,503

Total shareholders' equity



5,679,175





5,804,354

Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities



11,135





14,889

Total equity



5,690,310





5,819,243

Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,994,502



$ 11,975,383



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FFO, CORE FFO, CORE AFFO AND FAD

Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data

Three months ended March 31,





2026



2025

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 123,437



$ 180,751

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



160,493





150,991

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(20,164)





(71,911)

MAA's share of depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint

venture



170





164

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,252





4,733

FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



266,188





264,728

Loss on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



1,574





410

Gain on investments, net of tax (1)(2)



(17,237)





(654)

Casualty related charges and (recoveries), net (1)



4,519





(222)

Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



255,044





264,262

Recurring capital expenditures



(18,748)





(20,106)

Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders



236,296





244,156

Redevelopment capital expenditures



(10,767)





(17,409)

Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(14,562)





(15,188)

Commercial capital expenditures



(1,218)





(3,974)

Other capital expenditures



(12,095)





(15,441)

FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders

$ 197,654



$ 192,144















Dividends and distributions paid

$ 183,360



$ 181,767















Weighted average common shares - diluted



116,740





117,092

FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



119,629





119,975















Earnings per common share - diluted:











Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.06



$ 1.54















FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.23



$ 2.21

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 2.13



$ 2.20

Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$ 1.98



$ 2.04





(1) Included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, gain on investments is presented net of tax expense of $4.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO NET OPERATING INCOME

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended





March 31,

2026



December 31,

2025



March 31,

2025





















Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 123,437



$ 56,649



$ 180,751

Depreciation and amortization



161,870





159,774





152,350

Property management expenses



22,461





18,507





20,578

General and administrative expenses



16,716





13,850





15,619

Interest expense



51,409





48,708





45,161

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(20,164)





(224)





(71,911)

Other non-operating (income) expense



(16,005)





51,464





(834)

Income tax expense



5,521





1,191





1,038

Income from real estate joint venture



(266)





(691)





(465)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,252





(330)





4,733

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922





922





922

Total NOI

$ 348,153



$ 349,820



$ 347,942





















Same Store NOI

$ 328,696



$ 329,656



$ 332,916

Non-Same Store and Other NOI



19,457





20,164





15,026

Total NOI

$ 348,153



$ 349,820



$ 347,942



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Net income

$ 126,611



$ 186,406



$ 396,771



$ 456,566

Depreciation and amortization



161,870





152,350





631,815





622,295

Interest expense



51,409





45,161





191,505





185,257

Income tax expense



5,521





1,038





9,078





4,595

EBITDA



345,411





384,955





1,229,169





1,268,713

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(20,164)





(71,911)





(20,319)





(72,066)

Adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of

unconsolidated affiliates



424





348





1,500





1,424

EBITDAre



325,671





313,392





1,210,350





1,198,071

Loss (gain) on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



1,574





410





53





(1,111)

Gain on investments (1)



(21,894)





(810)





(28,541)





(7,457)

Casualty related charges and (recoveries), net (1)



4,519





(222)





143





(4,598)

Legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net (1)(2)



-





-





61,908





61,908

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 309,870



$ 312,770



$ 1,243,913



$ 1,246,813





(1) Included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations

(2) During both the twelve months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, in accordance with its accounting policies, MAA recognized $61.9 million of accrued legal settlements and legal defense costs.

RECONCILIATION OF UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE, NET AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE, NET TO NET DEBT

Dollars in thousands















March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Unsecured notes payable, net

$ 5,296,096



$ 5,044,979

Secured notes payable, net



360,424





360,393

Total debt



5,656,520





5,405,372

Cash and cash equivalents



(71,529)





(60,258)

Net Debt

$ 5,584,991



$ 5,345,114



RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO GROSS ASSETS

Dollars in thousands















March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Total assets

$ 11,994,502



$ 11,975,383

Accumulated depreciation



6,074,082





5,914,017

Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale (1)



20,461





32,513

Gross Assets

$ 18,089,045



$ 17,921,913





(1) Included in Assets held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RECONCILIATION OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET TO GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS

Dollars in thousands















March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Real estate assets, net

$ 11,620,192



$ 11,609,324

Accumulated depreciation



6,074,082





5,914,017

Assets held for sale, net



27,063





46,401

Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale (1)



20,461





32,513

Cash and cash equivalents



71,529





60,258

Gross Real Estate Assets

$ 17,813,327



$ 17,662,513





(1) Included in Assets held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, represents EBITDAre further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, gain or loss on investments, casualty related charges and (recoveries), net, gain or loss on debt extinguishment and legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre excludes various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)

Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core AFFO, when used in this release, represents Core AFFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)

Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares; gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets; gain or loss on investments, net of tax; casualty related charges and (recoveries), net; gain or loss on debt extinguishment; legal costs, settlements and (recoveries), net, and mark-to-market debt adjustments. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, Core FFO, when used in this release, represents Core FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding its core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

EBITDA

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA excludes various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA further adjusted for the gain or loss on sale of depreciable assets, gain on consolidation of third-party development and adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of an unconsolidated affiliate. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre excludes various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is composed of Core FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending, property acquisitions, capital expenditures relating to significant casualty losses that management expects to be reimbursed by insurance proceeds and corporate related capital expenditures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FAD, when used in this release, represents FAD attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and capital expenditures.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gain or loss on disposition of operating properties, asset impairment and gain on consolidation of third-party development, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and adjustments for joint ventures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FFO, when used in this release, represents FFO attributable to common shareholders and unitholders. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation and Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Real Estate Assets

Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation, Assets held for sale, net, Accumulated depreciation for Assets held for sale, Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable,net and Secured notes payable,net less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Non-Same Store and Other NOI

Non-Same Store and Other NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio during the period. Non-Same Store and Other NOI includes storm-related expenses related to severe weather events, including hurricanes and winter storms. Non-Same Store and Other NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Non-Same Store and Other NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Same Store NOI

Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI excludes storm-related expenses related to severe weather events, including hurricanes and winter storms. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating operating performance because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Physical Occupancy

Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for an applicable period.

Development Communities

Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.

Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth

Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth represents the combined weighted average of Effective New Lease Rate Growth and Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth from our Same Store Portfolio for the applicable period.

Effective New Lease Rate Growth

Effective New Lease Rate Growth represents the growth in gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for new leases from our Same Store Portfolio that were effective during the applicable period as compared to the prior lease.

Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth

Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth represents the growth in gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for renewal leases from our Same Store Portfolio that were effective during the applicable period as compared to the prior lease.

Lease-up Communities

New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days.

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio includes recently acquired communities, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss, stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio, retail properties and commercial properties.

Resident Turnover

Resident turnover represents resident move outs excluding transfers within the Same Store Portfolio as a percentage of expiring leases on a trailing twelve month basis as of the end of the reported quarter.

Same Store Portfolio (or Same Store)

MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions or events warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized when achieving 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.

SOURCE MAA