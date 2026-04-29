Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8P4 | ISIN: US7404441047 | Ticker-Symbol: P4L
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 20:46
304,00 Euro
+4,83 % +14,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
282,00292,0010:46
282,00292,0007:30
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 22:15 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preformed Line Products Company: Preformed Line Products Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2026.

Q1 2026 highlights:

  • Quarterly net sales of $176.3 million, an increase of 19% from Q1 2025.
  • USA sales growth of 26% from Q1 2025, driven by robust demand in energy and communications markets.
  • Gross profit margin of 31.3%, up 150 basis points from Q4 2025.
  • Diluted EPS of $2.14 per share, up 24% from Q4 2025.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2026 were $176.3 million compared to $148.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 19% increase. All segments recorded sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2025, with the PLP-USA business growing by 26%, primarily due to higher demand for energy and communications products. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $7.2 million on the first quarter of 2026 net sales.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $10.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $11.5 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2025. While gross profit was up approximately $6.5 million from Q1 2025, period expenses were impacted by increased personnel costs supporting strategic market growth in core product offerings in both energy and communications, primarily for sales, sales support and engineering resources. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was affected by an income tax charge of $1.3 million related to PLP's French subsidiary. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $0.1 million on the first quarter of 2026 net income. Compared against Q4 2025, which contained many of the same tariff headwinds that impacted Q1 2025, gross profit margins, net income, and diluted EPS all increased.

"As we reflect on the first quarter of 2026, I am proud of the Company's continued resilience in a challenging and dynamic global environment," said Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman. "Our team achieved exceptional sales growth this quarter, propelled by outstanding results from our U.S. manufacturing operations and our ability to meet rising demand. We faced margin pressure from higher manufacturing and ongoing tariff-related costs, as well as volatility in commodity prices. However, our impressive 150 basis point increase in gross profit percentage from Q4 2025 shows that we are actively managing these challenges through supply chain optimization, pricing strategies, and investment in efficiency and innovation. Our healthy balance sheet and strong liquidity provide flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, while also investing in facility modernization and returning capital to our valued shareholders. While the ongoing tariff and geopolitical uncertainties present challenges, I believe our team is well prepared to adapt. Our focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on first quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at www.plp.com/investor-relations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, international hostilities, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products (including in light of price increases) and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products and customer demand, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 69,452


$ 83,389

Accounts receivable, net

130,840


113,175

Inventories, net

151,810


148,730

Prepaid expenses

12,998


12,961

Other current assets

6,287


5,206

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

371,387


363,461

Property, plant and equipment, net

225,279


222,781

Goodwill

30,351


30,684

Other intangible assets, net

9,837


10,140

Deferred income taxes

6,794


7,481

Other assets

18,181


19,074

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 661,829


$ 653,621

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Trade accounts payable

$ 56,766


$ 49,520

Notes payable to banks

1,318


1,213

Current portion of long-term debt

5,891


5,392

Accrued compensation and other benefits

24,084


29,207

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,532


29,378

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

123,591


114,710

Long-term debt, less current portion

34,737


32,860

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

29,919


30,500

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,888,012 and 4,907,787 issued and outstanding, at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

13,890


13,860

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,506 and 222,506 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(9,586)


(9,586)

Deferred compensation liability

9,586


9,586

Paid-in capital

66,047


67,217

Retained earnings

593,869


584,360

Treasury shares, at cost, 2,056,379 and 2,021,940 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(145,492)


(136,554)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,790)


(53,365)

TOTAL PLPC SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

473,524


475,518

Noncontrolling interest

58


33

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

473,582


475,551

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 661,829


$ 653,621

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME


Three Months Ended March 31,


2026


2025

(Thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Net sales

$ 176,278


$ 148,541

Cost of products sold

121,058


99,870

GROSS PROFIT

55,220


48,671

Costs and expenses




Selling

13,769


12,181

General and administrative

21,053


17,626

Research and engineering

6,736


5,479

Other operating (income) expense, net

(54)


255


41,504


35,541

OPERATING INCOME

13,716


13,130

Other income (expense)




Interest income

777


510

Interest expense

(232)


(376)

Other income, net

69


407


614


541

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

14,330


13,671

Income tax expense

3,781


2,118

NET INCOME

$ 10,549


$ 11,553

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(25)


(36)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS

$ 10,524


$ 11,517

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:




Basic

4,906


4,928

Diluted

4,927


4,950

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:




Basic

$ 2.15


$ 2.34

Diluted

$ 2.14


$ 2.33





Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.21


$ 0.20

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.