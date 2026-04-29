AMTD IDEA Group Reports Full Year Results with 25.8% Increase in Revenue, 25.5% Increase in Net Income

PARIS, SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMTD, SGX: HKD), a NYSE-SGX dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with summary highlights below:

Total Revenue increased by 25.8% from US$80.5 million to US$101.2 million

Total Net Income increased by 25.5% from US$53.6 million to US$67.3 million

Total Assets amounted to US$2,300.3 million (US$4.01/share)

Net asset value amounted to US$1,764.8 million (US$3.07/share)

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.amtdinc.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at [email protected] .

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group