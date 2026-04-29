Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Capital Markets Strategy / Investor Access Expansion

BOISBRIAND, QC, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "[TSXV: VMAR]" on May 1, 2026.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VMAR," which remains Vision Marine's primary listing.

The TSXV listing is intended to complement Vision Marine's existing Nasdaq presence by expanding access to Canadian investors and institutions, while supporting the Company's broader capital markets and growth strategy.

"We are pleased to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking an important step in expanding Vision Marine's capital markets platform," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vision Marine. "This listing strengthens our visibility within the Canadian investment community while we continue to execute on our strategy to scale operations and broaden our market reach."

As a Canadian-founded company headquartered in Quebec, Vision Marine believes that its dual listing enhances alignment with both U.S. and Canadian investors, supporting its position as a North American marine technology company.

Vision Marine continues to execute on its integrated business model, combining high-voltage electric propulsion technology with a growing retail and service network following its acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures"). The Company believes that broadening its investor base supports this next phase of operational and commercial expansion.

At-the-Market Equity Program

The Company has an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") in place pursuant to its effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3. As of the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,055,333 common shares under the ATM Program at a weighted average price of US$1.95 per share, for gross proceeds of US$2,060,250.32, and net proceeds of US$1,961,759.81, after deducting placement agent commissions and transaction costs of US$98,490.51. The ATM Program remains subject to applicable regulatory requirements and market conditions. The ATM Program is being conducted pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 providing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$16,335,000. The Company will continue to disclose ATM activity in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.2 and applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company and retail group delivering premium boating experiences across internal combustion and electric segments. Through its proprietary E-Motion high-voltage propulsion platform and its Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine delivers integrated solutions spanning propulsion, retail, service, and on-water consumer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws and within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning the anticipated benefits of the TSXV listing. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "expects", "plans", "believes", "intends", "continue", "potential", "remains", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "will" be taken. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to replace lost revenue streams; the presence of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting; the Company's dependence on floor plan financing and compliance with financing covenants; the Company's ability to achieve and maintain profitability; general economic conditions affecting the recreational boating industry; supply chain disruptions; and tariff and trade policy uncertainties. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, for the year ended August 31, 2025, and its periodic filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+ provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc