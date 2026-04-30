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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
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CRI Online: Beijing Launches 'GO BEIJING' for One-Stop Services for Inbound Visitors

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

To further facilitate the stay of foreign visitors, Beijing has officially launched the one-stop integrated service platform "GO BEIJING".

Designed around the practical needs of foreign visitors, "GO BEIJING" integrates a wide range of local services such as attraction ticket booking, international card payments, departure tax refunds, and multilingual navigation. It also brings together the most-requested government and public services for foreigners.

Foreign visitors can easily register on this platform via their phones and access 39 services on it, including ride-hailing, ticket purchasing, and hotel booking. The platform supports 16 languages, including Chinese, English, Russian, Korean, and Arabic.

In addition, foreign users can activate the "Travel Wallet" function of the platform. By transferring funds into their "Travel Wallet" accounts via cross-border remittance before arriving in China, visitors can use the wallet for payments during their stay in the Chinese mainland. The Travel Wallet requires no card linking, charges no transaction fees for spending in the Chinese mainland, supports a wide range of payment scenarios, and ensures fast transactions. Currently, users from 40 countries and regions can register and use the service.

The platform also features an instant tax refund function. By simply tapping a phone on the designated device, a refund can be transferred in as little as two minutes. This tax refund function also supports purchases made via credit cards, cash, and WeChat Pay, significantly improving the shopping experience for foreign visitors in Beijing.

In addition, as a key window for showcasing Beijing's international services, the international web portal of Beijing (https://english.beijing.gov.cn/) is now available in ten languages: English, Korean, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese and Italian. It offers international users and foreign-invested enterprises a full-spectrum, one-stop online service system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969925/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beijing-launches-go-beijing-for-one-stop-services-for-inbound-visitors-302758463.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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