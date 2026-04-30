Spanish researchers found that combining agrivoltaics with regulated deficit irrigation (RDI) can cut tomato irrigation water use by about 50%, while improving land-use efficiency through simultaneous crop and solar energy production.A research group from Spain has used regulated deficit irrigation (RDI) under agrivoltaic systems to grow tomatoes in both Madrid and Seville. RDI is a technique used to reduce irrigation water use by intentionally giving plants less water during less sensitive growth stages, while monitoring leaf water potential to prevent excessive stress and maintain yield. "This ...

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