Connecting workflows, data and people to power AI adoption at scale across highly regulated and essential service sectors

OneAdvanced, one of the UK's largest providers of sector-focused SaaS, today launches IQ the intelligent system of work.

IQ the first solution to apply ISO 42001 policies embedded alongside AI 'in the flow of work', combines deep domain expertise with secure, governed and contextual AI intelligence across business workflows.

Despite significant investment in AI, organisations have struggled to achieve sustained impact. Siloed data, a lack of context, fragmented systems, and an accumulation of point solutions have prevented AI from delivering value. When AI is applied without governance, errors can compound at machine speed. IQ provides trust, context and the rules engine to prevent this.

Over the past few years, OneAdvanced has worked with customers to build a connected, trusted, intelligent approach. IQ the intelligent system of work, is the result. Bringing together processes, data, policies and AI on one sovereign platform, work can be augmented with AI/agentic capabilities, across multiple workflows and datasets, all whilst complying with policy and corporate guardrails. IQ ensures deterministic results where and when necessary.

IQ ensures organisations can deliver certainty of work output, within highly regulated and mission critical service settings, where compliance, data, sovereignty, and operational resilience are non-negotiable.

Key capabilities include:

Connected: Unifying workflows, teams and data into a single system that carries business, persona and sector context across every interaction, improving access to key insights for seamless, efficient decision-making.

Trusted: A secure, sovereign, resilient system of work with expert services providing 24/7 security and enterprise-grade cyber protection. IQ provides full compliance to data sovereignty requirements including ISO 42001 for total peace of mind.

Intelligent: AI-assisted workflows and AI-driven insights are embedded directly into the flow of work, underpinned by a shared data layer carrying business and sector context, delivering real time insight anywhere.

Andrew Henderson, Chief Technology Officer at OneAdvanced, said:

"IQ represents a fundamental shift to systems of embedded intelligence where workflows, data and people are connected, so AI operates directly in the flow of work. This is not about adding another tool. It is about rethinking how work gets done."

Simon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at OneAdvanced, said:

"Organisations cannot function effectively with disconnected systems, disparate data sources and workflows that function in silos, then add AI into the systems, this will wreak havoc if your data, policies, system connections are a mess, so too will your agentic outputs. IQ applies domain specific context, policies and rules, delivering trustable outputs within your business logic."

ABOUT ONEADVANCED

OneAdvanced powers the world of work. A leading provider of sovereign AI-powered sector-focused SaaS software. Through IQ, OneAdvanced combines deep domain expertise with secure, governed and contextual AI intelligence across business workflows. Supporting customers in delivering for their customers, their people and their communities.

With over 30 years of vertical sector knowledge, we are a strategic partner to our customers, supporting their impact to millions of people every day. From caring for patients across health and social care, to meeting tenants' housing needs; supporting learners through education and apprenticeships, to fulfilment of legal matters; and making sure goods get to their destination on time managing complex supply chains.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430947628/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Sally Scott, Chief Marketing ESG Officer, OneAdvanced

Email: sally.scott@oneadvanced.com Mobile: (+44) 773 050 3155

Media Relations Team

Email: pro-OneAdvanced@prosek.com