Films on Textile Waste and Circularity as part of the "Fashion Redressed" Series

Two short films spotlight Reju's polyester regeneration technology and collaboration with Goodwill Industries as part of a branded content series.

PARIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju, the textile-to-textile regeneration leader, appears in Fashion Redressed, a branded content series presented by Global Fashion Agenda and produced for the GFA by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, showcasing more sustainable innovation to a global audience. The series premiered worldwide on April 30 on a BBC.com microsite.

Reju was selected to be part of the series and is featured in two short films exploring the company's work toward addressing one of fashion's most pressing challenges, textile waste. The films highlight both the scale of the issue and the collaborative solutions required to build a more circular textile system.

"Textile waste is one of the fashion industry's most urgent challenges, and solving it requires innovation, infrastructure and collaboration across the value chain," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "We are proud to be featured in this series and to highlight the coordinated effort across technology, infrastructure, and partnerships required to make circularity possible."

The first film examines the scale and complexity of textile waste, providing insight into polyester as a material and the technology behind Reju's proprietary regeneration process. The second focuses on partnership collaboration, featuring the alliance between Reju and Goodwill Industries underscoring the importance of synergy across collection, sorting, preparation and regeneration. The film shows what is required to build a circular textile system.

"Goodwill has long been at the forefront of identifying the most effective reuse pathways for secondhand textiles," said Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "As global textile production continues to rise, the Fashion Redressed series highlights how technology, infrastructure, and collaboration are advancing circularity-creating community value while reducing waste. Goodwill's partnership with Reju, featured in one of the films, reflects our shared commitment to building practical, real-world solutions for textile recovery and reuse".

The series reflects growing momentum around scalable, systems-level solutions for textile circularity. Through its regeneration technology and ecosystem partnerships, Reju is working to address a critical gap in textile circularity by enabling the collection, sorting, preparation and regeneration of polyester-rich textile waste at industrial scale.

"Fashion Redressed" is available now on www.fashionredressed.com.

About Goodwill Industries International

Goodwill works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work.

For nearly 125 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 150 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2024, the organization helped more than 2.1 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,400 retail and outlet stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates training programs and job placements to help people find work or advance their careers.

Goodwill plays a critical role in powering the circular economy and is one of the biggest promoters of reuse in North America. In 2024, Goodwill helped keep 4.4 billion pounds of goods in circulation, extending the life of textiles and other donated goods.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on X/Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube: @GoodwillIntl.

About BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions

BBC StoryWorks is the award-winning branded content studio of BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC Group. Building on the BBC's century-long pedigree as a trusted storyteller, StoryWorks work for clients to create beautifully crafted stories that move and inspire curious minds across platforms and across the globe. Learn more about BBC StoryWorks at www.bbc.com/storyworks.

About Reju

Reju is a textile-to-textile materials regeneration company focusing on creating innovative solutions for recycling post-consumer polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology developed with IBM research, Reju aims to establish a global circular textile system to address PET plastic found in post-consumer textile waste. Learn more at www.reju.com

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