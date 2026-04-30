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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Suade sets the standard for agentic AI as the only AI-native regulatory reporting platform

Suade, a next-generation platform automating regulatory reporting for financial institutions through an API-first architecture, has set the standard for agentic AI as the only AI-native platform in the market.

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-native and cloud-native since 2014, Suade is an agentic AI ready regulatory reporting platform built on an API-first, open architecture designed for automation, scalability, and programmable reporting.

Financial institutions are increasingly applying AI across data management, risk, and regulatory reporting. As this shift accelerates, the focus is moving from capability to execution, with demand growing for systems that allow AI to operate in a controlled, transparent, and scalable way within regulated environments.

As the only regulatory reporting platform built natively for the agentic AI era, Suade enables AI to act as the interface to regulatory data and workflows while execution remains fully governed, controlled, and transparent.

Rather than layering AI onto legacy systems, Suade is designed so that AI becomes part of the operating model, integrated directly into how institutions interact with data, calculations, and reporting workflows.

Built on an API-first architecture and shaped by over a decade of automation-led design, Suade supports programmable regulatory reporting and integration with modern AI systems. Institutions can connect their own AI tools and internal systems using standard authentication, enabling flexibility without vendor lock-in. All system activity, including external AI-driven actions, is fully logged to provide a complete audit trail for governance and regulatory oversight. AI functionality is not enabled by default, ensuring institutions retain full control over its use.

"Most platforms in the market are legacy systems where AI is layered on as an afterthought," said Diana Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Suade. "That approach does not work in regulated environments where control, transparency, and structure matter."

"We did not retrofit AI into Suade," added Oliver Margetts, Chief Technology Officer of Suade. "We have been AI-native and cloud-native for over a decade. What is happening now simply validates the architecture we built from day one."

About Suade

Suade is a regulatory reporting platform used by financial institutions globally to automate reporting. Built on an API-first, open architecture, and AI-native and cloud-native since 2014, Suade enables institutions to manage data, calculations, and reporting processes within a controlled, scalable environment designed for modern finance.

Contact

Corinne Jones,
corinne@suade.org

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suade-sets-the-standard-for-agentic-ai-as-the-only-ai-native-regulatory-reporting-platform-302758030.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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